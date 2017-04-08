Remove Complaints Board from Google Search Results Online Reputation Management
Remove Complaints Board from Google Search Results A company develops depending on its overall goodwill. There are numerou...
Remove Complaints Board from Google Search Results Negative Complaints on the Google page are dangerous There are various ...
Remove Complaints Board from Google Search Results One should ask for the withdrawal of negative posts from Google link As...
Remove Complaints Board from Google Search Results Contacting the administrator would be wise decision Contacting the admi...
For more information http://internetreputationfirm.com/
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Remove Complaints Board from Google Search Results

27 views

Published on

A company develops depending on its overall goodwill. There are numerous websites that tries to hold the image back that has been built up by years of hard work.

Published in: Technology
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
27
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Remove Complaints Board from Google Search Results

  1. 1. Remove Complaints Board from Google Search Results Online Reputation Management
  2. 2. Remove Complaints Board from Google Search Results A company develops depending on its overall goodwill. There are numerous websites that tries to hold the image back that has been built up by years of hard work. Bad remarks or reviews damage the reputation of the company. Online Reputation Management
  3. 3. Remove Complaints Board from Google Search Results Negative Complaints on the Google page are dangerous There are various negative complaints, which are being shared on different company’s websites. If these complaints stay on the link for longer period then this can harm the image building process. Online Reputation Management
  4. 4. Remove Complaints Board from Google Search Results One should ask for the withdrawal of negative posts from Google link As the company that is placing the bad remark or the review on the Google might be asked for the withdrawal of the remark. Online Reputation Management
  5. 5. Remove Complaints Board from Google Search Results Contacting the administrator would be wise decision Contacting the administrator of the company would be a wise decision. Further this will be an easier path for the user who can easily contact the administrator of the link and take his/help to take necessary actions. Online Reputation Management
  6. 6. For more information http://internetreputationfirm.com/

×