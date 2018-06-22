Successfully reported this slideshow.
ILC Cyber Report - June 2018

Newsletter of the Internet Law Center

  6/22/2018 Mail - bennetkelley@outlook.com https://outlook.live.com/owa/?path=/mail/inbox/rp 1/5 Cyber Report - Online Sales Tax and Dangerous Cal Email Bill June 22, 2018   TOP STORIES Supreme Court Approves Online Sales Tax and Dangerous Email Bill Advances in California   Also included are (i) Landmark California Supreme Court Decision Establishes New Test for Employees v. Independent Contractors; (ii) Will Europe Break the Internet; (iii) Net Neutrality is Dead, Sort of; (iv) New FTC to Reexamine Big Tech; (v) 50 State Data Breach Rules and LabMD; (vi) CLBR Update - ADA Compliance and Toxic Twitter; and (vii) Happy Bring Your Dog to Work Day.     TOP STORIES Supreme Court Approves Online Sales Tax and Dangerous Email Bill Advances in California   Supreme Court Decision Authorizes Online Sales Taxes   In South Dako ta v Wayfair, Inc., a divided Supreme Court has reversed a 1992 ruling that limited states from collecting sales taxes to only those businesses with an in-state physical presence. The Court, instead, adopted a more flexible nexus standard of whether the merchant had availed itself of the "'substantial privilege of carrying on business' in that jurisdiction." While states are now free to assess online sales taxes for merchants having a substantial nexus, most state legislature have already adjourned for the year. As a result, the impact of this ruling may not be felt until 2019. (Read More)         Dangerous California Email Bill Advances
  2. 2. 6/22/2018 Mail - bennetkelley@outlook.com https://outlook.live.com/owa/?path=/mail/inbox/rp 2/5   Legislative being pushed by Plaintiff's lawyer Dan Balsam is seeking to rewrite and greatly expand California's existing commercial email law to impose liability on legitimate email operations. AB 2546, introduced by Assemblyman Ed Chau, narrowly passed the Assembly on May 31st.   On Monday, the Internet Law Center testified at a Senate Business, Professions and Economic Development hearing on the bill (pictured above), arguing that it would lead to job losses among e-commerce companies that rely on email. The Committee forced Assemblyman Chau to scale back the bill, but even the amended version contains job-killing provisions.   The bill will next be heard before on Tuesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Click here for more information about the bill and how to oppose it.   Landmark Cal Supreme Court Decision Establishes New Test for Employees v. Independent Contractors   In April, the California Supreme Court issued a unanimous decision designed to stop the misclassification of employees as independent contractors. The unanimous decision is certain to have a huge impact in the tech sector where startups too often rely on the independent contractor classification to cut costs and in the sharing economy which relies heavily on the status of their workers as independent contractors.   The court embraced the “ABC test” applied in many states that a worker can be properly considered an independent contractor only if the hiring entity establishes: (A) that the worker is free from the control and direction of the hirer in connection with the performance of the work, both under the contract for the performance of such work and in fact; (B) that the worker performs work that is outside the usual course of the hiring entity’s business; and (C) that the worker is customarily engaged in an independently established trade, occupation, or business of the same nature as the work performed for the hiring entity.   Cyber Report Named a Finalist for LA Press Club Awards for the 9th Time     In May, the Los Angeles Press Club announced the finalists for the 60th Southern California Journalism Awards and once again our Cyber Report newsletter has been named as a finalist. Cyber Report was named for its July 2017 newsletter Cyber Attacks Inflict Billions in Damages, It is the 9th time Cyber Report has been nominated in the category of in-house publication. Cyber Report won First Prize in 2011, Second Prize in 2012 and 2009; and 3rd Prize in 2015.   Winners will be announced at a June 24, 2018 gala that will honor NBC’s Lester Holt and jailed Saudi blogger Raif Badawi.     Will Europe Break the Internet?  
  3. 3. 6/22/2018 Mail - bennetkelley@outlook.com https://outlook.live.com/owa/?path=/mail/inbox/rp 3/5 Within hours of the European Commission’s new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) going into force on May 25th, a new non-profit – the European Center for Digital Rights (aka “noyb” for none of your business) – filed actions Facebook, Google, Instagram and WhatsApp seeking between 1.3 to 3.7 billion euros in penalties.   But GDPR is no longer the top internet story coming from the EC. Earlier this month, a committee of the European Parliament passed a measure calling for the termination of the US-EC Privacy Shield unless the US demonstrates compliance by September 1st. The Privacy Shield acts as a mechanism to allow the sharing of EU citizens’ personal data with US companies.   This week, another European Parliament committee voted to approve a sweeping change to European copyright law that includes a provision that may require organizations like Facebook and Twitter to pay a license fee for links to content shared on their platform. In addition, the proposal requires that "information society service providers" take measures to prevent the availability of infringing content. It is feared that the requirement will force platforms to use automatic filtering technologies that would be unable to detect fair comment, satire, criticism and parody (including memes like the one above).   An open letter signed by 70 of the leading pioneers of the internet, including the creator of the world wide web, Tim Berners-Lee and the Wikipedia founder, Jimmy Wales, argued that the bill would take “an unprecedented step towards the transformation of the internet from an open platform for sharing and innovation, into a tool for the automated surveillance and control of its users”. The UN’s special rapporteur on freedom of expression, David Kaye, warned that the proposal would lead to “prepublication censorship”. (Read More)   The full European Parliament is expected to vote on the privacy shield and copyright proposals in July.     Net Neutrality is Dead, Sort Of   From 2003 to June 10, 2018, Federal Communications Commission (FCC) policy supported Net Neutrality principals - with Democratic and Republican FCC members disagreeing on enforcement. On June 11th, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai's "Restoring Internet Freedom" Order, which actually permits paid prioritization and throttling if disclosed, took effect.   Net Neutrality is not entirely dead yet. The Senate did vote to reverse the "Restoring Internet Freedom Order," giving the House until the end of this session to pass the resolution which would still require President Trump's signature.   A number of states have also taken measures to preserve net neutrality. Washington state has adopted its own net neutrality proposal while six states have adopted rules prohibiting states from contracting with broadband providers that do not adhere to net neutrality principles.   New FTC to Reexamine Big Tech Now that the Federal Trade Commission has a full slate of Commissioners for the first time since 2016, its new Chairman Joe Simons announced the launch of a series of hearings beginning in September to examine whether broad-based changes in the economy, evolving business practices, new technologies, or international developments might require adjustments to competition and consumer protection law, enforcement priorities, and policy. Simons explained that "every so often there’s some very disruptive thing that happens in the economy, and we want to take a look and see what does that mean for antitrust enforcement."  
  4. 4. 6/22/2018 Mail - bennetkelley@outlook.com https://outlook.live.com/owa/?path=/mail/inbox/rp 4/5 Among the topics being addressed include (i) competition and consumer protection issues in communication, information, and media technology networks; (ii) market power and entry barriers, and the evaluation of collusive, exclusionary, or predatory conduct in markets featuring “platform” businesses; (iii) the intersection between privacy, big data, and competition; and (iv) the role of intellectual property and competition policy in promoting innovation.   50 State Data Breach Rules and LabMD decision   In March Alabama became the 50th state to enact data breach notification rules (see NCSL list of state of data breach laws). Given this fact, it is important for companies to develop a data breach plan of action before the breach occurs. The FTC blog has some helpful tips for developing such a plan.   The FTC's ability to remedy data breaches, however, suffered a setback in the 11th Circuit where the court overturned the FTC's order since it mandated "a complete overhaul of LabMD’s data- security program and says precious little about how this is to be accomplished." There are concerns this ruling may limit FTC enforcement.     CLBR Update - ADA Compliance and Toxic Twitter   Is your website compliant with the American with Disabilities Act? Last year alone, there were over 800 federal lawsuits over website accessibility. We tackled this issue last week on Cyber Law and Business Report.   Next Wednesday, we talk with Amnesty International about their landmark report on its 16-month investigation of abuse of women on Twitter entitled “Toxic Twitter - A Toxic Place for Women,” which charges that Twitter’s failure to safeguard women on its platform is a human rights violation. Listen live at 10AM Pacific on WebmasterRadio.fm. Shows are also available via podcast channels iTunes, Podbay, Spreaker and Stitcher.   CLBR has now passed the 300 show milestone and other recent shows of note include the fallout from the Facebook scandal, addressing the status of ICANN's WhoIs Registry under GDPR, the downside of the sharing (platform) economy, an interview with UCLA Law Professor Adam Winkler on his new book, "We The Corporations," and my interview with former Bobby Kennedy aide Peter Edelman on the 50th anniversary of RFK's presidential campaign and assassination.     Happy Bring Your Dog to Work Day   Gidget and I are happy to celebrate Bring Your Dog to Work Day.  
  ABOUT THE INTERNET LAW CENTER & CYBER REPORT   The Internet Law Center is a law firm dedicated to helping businesses navigate the evolving legal standards for today's digital economy. Today the firm serves a diverse client base that includes startups and public companies both online and offline across four continents on issues ranging from online marketing, e-commerce, privacy, domain names to cyber harassment, as well as entertainment, general transactional and litigation matters.   The Internet Law Center was founded by Bennet Kelley, who has been named as among the nation's top internet lawyers by several publications including the Los Angeles Business Journal which named him one of the Most Influential Lawyers in Digital Media and E-Commerce. We are actively licensed in California and Washington, D.C.   Cyber Report is the award-winning newsletter of the Internet Law Center.

