Aug. 25, 2022
Aug. 25, 2022
When someone struggles with an eating disorder finding the right bulimia treatment program is vital. The experienced and compassionate counselors and therapists in Integrative Life Center's eating disorder treatment program are ready to help you or your loved one. We understand the emotional and physical impact of bulimia.

Healthcare

Bulimia Treatment Program.pdf

  1. 1. 8/25/22, 3:45 PM Bulimia Treatment Program | Eating Disorders Treatment | Nashville TN https://integrativelifecenter.com/bulimia-treatment-program/ 1/4 Advantages of a Bulimia Treatment Program Home Eating Disorder Advantages of a Bulimia Treatment… There are many different kinds of eating disorders. One of the most common is bulimia. Individuals suffering from this condition may express genuine joy in eating or appear to eat in a normal manner. However, in private, they will purge the food they’ve eaten by forcing themselves to vomit, take laxatives or diuretics, or use enemas to get the food out of their system. Because they have an unhealthy obsession with their weight and/or relationship with food, bulimic / /
  2. 2. 8/25/22, 3:45 PM Bulimia Treatment Program | Eating Disorders Treatment | Nashville TN https://integrativelifecenter.com/bulimia-treatment-program/ 2/4 suffer from a mental health disorder. Thus, they need professional help provided in a bulimia treatment program like that offer by Integrative Life Center’s eating disorder treatment program. Signs And Symptoms Of Bulimia Individuals struggling with bulimia endure a mental health disorder that, when left untreated, inflicts lasting and severe damage to the body. At first, the effects on the body may be minimal or easy to hide. For example, dizziness or headaches can be explained as they are common conditions. However, bulimics soon begin to display more unique signs such as swollen cheeks, dry and yellowing skin, and scars or calluses on the knuckles from repeated, self-induced vomiting. This last sign is usually accompanied by discoloration or noticeable decay of the teeth due to stomach acid coming up from purging. Signs can then turn into serious medical symptoms, such as: Low blood pressure Stomach or intestinal problems Constipation Loss of bone density Abnormal heart rate Enlarged glands Dehydration Hair loss or thinning But eating disorders don’t just do physical damage. As a mental health issue, bulimia’s underlying causes are typically rooting in some emotional or behavioral problems. This may be trauma, negative self-image, abuse, bullying, or an inability to control one’s actions. Thus, individuals need the kind of professional therapeutic help provided at a bulimia treatment program.
  3. 3. 8/25/22, 3:45 PM Bulimia Treatment Program | Eating Disorders Treatment | Nashville TN https://integrativelifecenter.com/bulimia-treatment-program/ 3/4 Advantages Of A Bulimia Treatment Program When someone enters a bulimia treatment program, they will be examined. As they heal from the physical effects of their eating disorder, they’ll also receive treatment for their underlying mental health disorder. Because there are a variety of factors leading someone to develop an eating disorder, counselors and therapists look to isolate and work through the individual’s issues. These can be fallout from Emotional abuse, physical trauma as well as physical or sexual abuse. Chronic bullying can lead to such extreme low self-esteem an individual develops an eating disorder as a misguided response. But no matter the cause of an individual’s eating disorder, they can rarely address their mental health issues on their own. Finding Help At Integrative Life Center When someone struggles with an eating disorder finding the right bulimia treatment program is vital. The experienced and compassionate counselors and therapists in Integrative Life Center’s eating disorder treatment program are ready to help you or your loved one. We understand the emotional and physical impact of bulimia. Thus, we offer a variety of therapeutic options. Some of our therapies include: Trauma Therapy Equine Therapy Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy Dialectical Behavior Therapy Experiential Therapy
  4. 4. 8/25/22, 3:45 PM Bulimia Treatment Program | Eating Disorders Treatment | Nashville TN https://integrativelifecenter.com/bulimia-treatment-program/ 4/4 By providing these and many other therapies, we make sure patients have the necessary means to address their unique needs as they heal. So contact us today at 615.891.2226 and explore what we have to offer. Our scenic location and innovative treatments may be just what is needed to recover from bulimia. PREVIOUS Eating for Your Microbiome  NEXT How to Move Your Counseling Services Online  © 2022 Integrative Life Center | Dual Diagnosis Treatment Center Nashville TN | Privacy Policy | Sitemap | Addiction Treatment Center Nashville | Mental Health Treatment Center Nashville

