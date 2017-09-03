Hotel Organisation

CHAPTER 12 Hotel OrganisationHotel Organisation Jelly Calimag HRM 3-1 Tarlac State University Jelly Calimag HRM 3-1 Tarlac...
OBJECTIVES To maximize revenue through efficient room occupancy To maximize food and beverage revenue with excellent mea...
What is organisation structure?
• A framework which assigns responsibilities and establishes channels of communication to make decisions and set operation...
Sample Hotel Organization Chart
Sample Hotel Organization Chart
•To establish the relationship of the people from various departments with each other •To establish effective communicatio...
HOTEL DEPARTMENTS HOTEL DEPARTMENTS
Classification of Hotel Department 1.Revenue center 2.Cost center department 3. Front of the House and Back of the House
Hotel Departments
Revenue Center Dept 1. Sales and Marketing 2. Front Office 3. Food & Beverage 4. Gift shop 5. Business Center
Cost Centers / Support Centers - Assist function of the revenue centers with no direct income generation. HRD Purchasing A...
FRONT OF THE HOUSE • refers to those departments or areas which are accessible and visible by guests. - Front Office Cashi...
Back of the House • refers to those departments or areas which rarely have staff-to-guest interactions. • Kitchen • House ...
Department Heads 1. Rooms Division – Resident Manager 2. Food & Bev – F & B Manager 3. Engineering – Chief Engineer 4. Acc...
Organization Chart
ROOMS DIVISION
Rooms Division  Front Office  Housekeeping  Reservations  Telephone  Uniformed services/concierge
Front Office
Considered the nerve center of the hotel. It is a department that makes the first
• To sell rooms • To reserve rooms for guests before their arrival • To register guests into the hotel • To assign rooms •...
The reservation arrange accommodation to incoming guests. Reservation officer should give an exceptional telephone manners...
Roles • Assures guest on the room availability according to their preferred dates and prices. • Makes sure to sell all the...
Sources of Reservations Travel Agents Meeting planners Tour operators Airport representatives
Types of Reservation •Confirmed reservation •Guaranteed reservation •Regular Reservation
RECEPTIONIST • Greets the guests on arrival • Confirms the identity of guests • Fills the registration card and details • ...
• Is a vital part of the smooth running of the hotel. • Responsible for all communications within and external to the hote...
TELEPHONE OPERATOR • Answers the calls directly • Directs incoming calls to the extension number, department etc • Answers...
• Ensures that all the guests, especially the VIPs are kept comfortable during their stay • Solves the guests’ stay proble...
•Maintains the guest’s accounts during his or her stay, monitors credit limits and settles bills as per instructions •Keep...
• Door attendants • Bell person • Concierge Uniformed Services
• Handle and escort guest • Place luggage in the guest room • Explain hotel services • Deliver guest messages • Delivery p...
•coordinates all guest from a central point •representative of the General Manager at all times during the day and night •...
Is a uniformed employee who has his/her own desk in the lobby. The main function is to ensure high degree of guest satisfa...
Duties and Responsibilities • provides brochures and information about city, sightseeing places, shopping, cultural activi...
Hotel Organisation
Hotel Organisation
  • ‘Revenue centers’ refer to those
    departments or units which generate direct
    income to the hotel through the provision of goods and services to guests, e.g. front
    desk, restaurants, room service, gift shop and business center.
    Cost centers’, which are also interpreted as
    ‘support centers’, mainly assist the functioning
    of revenue centers with no generations of any
    direct income for the hotel, e.g. human
    resources, purchasing, accounting and
    engineering departments. This classification is
    particularly useful for the accounting.
    ‘Front-of-the-house’ refers to those
    departments or areas which are accessible
    and visible by guests, e.g. front desk
    counters, restaurants, concierge and bell services. They are the points of service
    encounters where service staff usually have direct contacts and interactions with
    guests.
    Back-of-the-house’, on the contrary,
    refers to those departments or areas which
    rarely have staff-to-guest interactions, e.g.
    kitchen, housekeeping, human resources
    and engineering departments
  • Confirmed- reservation made with sufficient time for a confirmation slip to be returned to the client by mail or fax.
    2. Guaranteed – client pays for the first night prior to his arrival. Payment is made through a credit card.
    3. Regular reservation – not paidin advance and the room Is held until a specified time

    ×