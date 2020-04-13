Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PTFE Membrane Market To Reach USD 3.01 Billion By 2026
www.reportsanddata.com Market Summary • PTFE Membrane is a non-reactive filter media that is used in applications involved...
www.reportsanddata.com Key Players: Markel Corporation, Layne Christensen Company, Hyundai Micro Co., Ltd., Donaldson Comp...
www.reportsanddata.com Regional Vehicle Access Control Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):- • North ...
www.reportsanddata.com Major highlights of the report: • An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market • The evolution ...
www.reportsanddata.com About Us: Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated res...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

PTFE Membrane Market CAGR 2019 – Swot Analysis, Porters Five Forces Analysis, Forecast Till 2026

31 views

Published on

The global PTFE Membrane market is expected to reach USD 3.01 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

PTFE Membrane Market CAGR 2019 – Swot Analysis, Porters Five Forces Analysis, Forecast Till 2026

  1. 1. PTFE Membrane Market To Reach USD 3.01 Billion By 2026
  2. 2. www.reportsanddata.com Market Summary • PTFE Membrane is a non-reactive filter media that is used in applications involved in acid, bases, solvents and other liquids. • It is used in aerospace for the development of dry film lubricant. Its application includes cable insulation, fuel hoses, door surface protection, and other assembling parts. • The best-known brand for PTFE is Teflon. It is coated in frying pans and other cookware. It is often used in pipework and containers for reactive and corrosive chemicals. • Medical use of the membrane is booming. It is found in dental drills, guidewires that steer devices through the body and medical tubing. Market Size – USD 1.94 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.5%, Market Trends – Growing adoption in sports and military. The global PTFE Membrane market is expected to reach USD 3.01 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Further key findings from the report suggest:
  3. 3. www.reportsanddata.com Key Players: Markel Corporation, Layne Christensen Company, Hyundai Micro Co., Ltd., Donaldson Company, Inc., Merck Millipore Co., Sartorius AG, Corning Inc., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Pall Corporation and General Electric Company.among others. Segmentation: Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2026) • Hydrophilic • Hydrophobic • Unlaminated • Laminated Pores Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2026) • 1μm • 2μm • 45μm • 65μm • 8μm
  4. 4. www.reportsanddata.com Regional Vehicle Access Control Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):- • North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile) • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea) • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy) • Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) and More.
  5. 5. www.reportsanddata.com Major highlights of the report: • An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market • The evolution of significant market aspects • Industry-wide investigation of market segments • Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present and forecast years • Market share evaluation • Study of niche industrial sectors • Tactical approaches of the market leaders • Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market
  6. 6. www.reportsanddata.com About Us: Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

×