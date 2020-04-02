Successfully reported this slideshow.
Organ Perfusion System Market To Reach USD 1.46 Billion By 2026
www.reportsanddata.com Market Summary • In order to maintain the health of the isolated organ, certain conditions and phys...
www.reportsanddata.com Key Players: Getinge AB (Sweden), Medtronic plc (Ireland), LivaNova PLC (U.K.), Terumo Corporation ...
www.reportsanddata.com Regional Vehicle Access Control Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):- • North ...
www.reportsanddata.com Major highlights of the report: • An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market • The evolution ...
About Us: Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services.
Organ perfusion system market Huge Growth Opportunity by Trend 2019-2026

Organ Perfusion System market was valued at USD 1.06 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.46 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1%.

Organ perfusion system market Huge Growth Opportunity by Trend 2019-2026

  1. 1. Organ Perfusion System Market To Reach USD 1.46 Billion By 2026
  2. 2. www.reportsanddata.com Market Summary • In order to maintain the health of the isolated organ, certain conditions and physiological parameters such as pH, pO2, pH and oxygen levels are required to be monitored. Some organs may require additional equipment and care based on their functions such as the isolated perfused lungs. • Presence of government initiatives such as National Organ transplant Programme and other non- profit organization such as Shatayu, Gift Your Organ, Multi Organ Transplantation and Human & Education Research (MOTHER) and many other organizations help in increasing the awareness of organ transplant. • Introduction of new technology like the living organ transplant that is capable of keeping the organ alive for a longer duration of time after being removed from the body offers new growth opportunities. Market Size – USD 1.06 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.1%, Market Trends – Increased awareness related to organ transplantation. Tthe global Organ Perfusion System market was valued at USD 1.06 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.46 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1%. Further key findings from the report suggest:
  3. 3. www.reportsanddata.com Key Players: Getinge AB (Sweden), Medtronic plc (Ireland), LivaNova PLC (U.K.), Terumo Corporation (Japan), and XENIOS AG (Germany), Lifeline Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), XVIVO Perfusion AB (Sweden), Repligen corporation and OrganOx. And others. Segmentation: Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2026) • Bioreactors perfusion systems • Microfluidic perfusion systems • Pressure-driven perfusion systems Organ Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2026) • Heart • Lung • Liver • Kidney • Others Technique Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2026) • Hypothermic • Normothermic
  4. 4. www.reportsanddata.com Regional Vehicle Access Control Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):- • North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile) • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea) • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy) • Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) and More.
  5. 5. www.reportsanddata.com Major highlights of the report: • An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market • The evolution of significant market aspects • Industry-wide investigation of market segments • Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present and forecast years • Market share evaluation • Study of niche industrial sectors • Tactical approaches of the market leaders • Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market
  About Us: Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services.

