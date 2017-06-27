CPR acronyms for Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation. It is an emergency medical procedure involving the repeated cycles of comp...
To know the method of giving the first aid and CPR to anyone in emergency situations like bleeding wounds, nosebleeds, bur...
To get CPR Training Toronto and First Aid Training Toronto, CPR Courses Toronto certificate visit at Corporate CPR. Corpor...
CPR Training Toronto Visit Corporate CPR to get the CPR training with an experienced and according to the health program r...
First Aid Training Toronto Get the first aid and health & safety training from Corporate CPR from trained first aid instru...
CPR Courses Toronto There are many options for first aid and CPR training. The ones we list here are the most practical fo...
If you would like to schedule an on-site course for your institution or organization then here are three ways to contact u...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Cpr training toronto

19 views

Published on


To assist any person suffering from a sudden illness or injury, the person has to help the suffered person by using first aid. First aid helps the sick person by using the available medical treatment.

Published in: Health & Medicine
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
19
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Cpr training toronto

  1. 1. CPR acronyms for Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation. It is an emergency medical procedure involving the repeated cycles of compressing the chest overlying the heart and forcing the air into the lungs. To assist any person suffering from a sudden illness or injury, the person has to help the suffered person by using first aid. First aid helps the sick person by using the available medical treatment.
  2. 2. To know the method of giving the first aid and CPR to anyone in emergency situations like bleeding wounds, nosebleeds, burns, bites, sudden collapse and car accidents. Bites is a serious allergic reaction and it requires a special first aid technique that is CPR, so be prepared for an emergency and ready to become a very proficient at CPR and take the emergency action steps to respond quickly and stay calm and cool under pressure in this situation. Get the certified CPR and First Aid Training from Toronto city in Canada. Toronto is the most swarming city in Canada with the highest population.
  3. 3. To get CPR Training Toronto and First Aid Training Toronto, CPR Courses Toronto certificate visit at Corporate CPR. Corporate CPR provides on-site training for corporations, organizations, educational institutions, and large groups. Our instructors are either Red Cross, Saint Johns, or Toronto EMS certified. All the certifications that we provide are fully recognized by OHS and adhere to all WSIB regulations. Certificates are valid for 3 years. Corporate CPR is a leading provider of first aid and CPR training programs in Canada.
  4. 4. CPR Training Toronto Visit Corporate CPR to get the CPR training with an experienced and according to the health program requirements to help the person whose breathing and heartbeat have stopped. It is a method to use keeps someone alive in a medical emergency. Anybody can easily learned how to perform CPR(Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation). Knowing when and how to perform CPR can save the lives.
  5. 5. First Aid Training Toronto Get the first aid and health & safety training from Corporate CPR from trained first aid instructors. The person who have seeking training either for part time or full time, visit Corporate CPR and get certified to rescue from the emergency situations.
  6. 6. CPR Courses Toronto There are many options for first aid and CPR training. The ones we list here are the most practical for organizations or groups that are looking for either a full day or part day CPR course. 1. Emergency First Aid & CPR (Heartsaver) Training Plus AED Duration: 8 hours Cost: $80 per person 2. CPR Level C Course (Adult, Child, Infant) plus AED Duration: 5-6 hours Cost: $60 per person and includes a Red Cross approved First Aid & CPR manual and certificate valid for 3 years. 3. CPR level C HCP courses for Health Care Providers Duration: 6 hours Cost: $65 per person Price includes a Red Cross approved First Aid & CPR manual and certificate valid for 3 years.
  7. 7. If you would like to schedule an on-site course for your institution or organization then here are three ways to contact us. (Please be advised that Corporate CPR only provides on-site courses to organizations or groups. We do not offer daily courses for individuals at any of our locations.) Please include which course you are interested in, date, estimated size of your party, and call back number where you could be reached. 1. Call Us Now: 647-951-1441 2. Email us at courses@corporatecpr.ca 3. Visit our website : http://www.corporatecpr.ca/

×