This book provides comprehensive coverage of all aspects related to pediatric sleep and its associated disorders. It addresses the ontogeny and maturational aspects of physiological sleep and circadian rhythms, as well as the effects of sleep on the various organ systems as a function of development.spReadOrganized into nine sections, the book begins with a basic introduction to sleep, and proceeds into an extensive coverage of normative sleep and functional homeostasis. Part three then concisely examines the humoral and developmental aspects of sleep, namely the emerging role of metabolic tissue and the intestinal microbiota in regulation. Parts four, five, and six discuss diagnoses methods, techniques in sleep measurement, and specific aspects of pharmacotherapy and ventilator support for the pediatric patient. Various sleep disorders are explored in part seven, followed by an in-depth analysis of obstructive sleep apnea in part eight. The book concludes with discussions on the presence of sleep issues in other disorders such as Down syndrome, obesity, cystic fibrosis, and asthma.spReadWritten by recognized leaders in the field, Pediatric Sleep Medicine facilitates an extensive learning experience for practicing physicians who encounter specific sleep-related issues in their practice.

