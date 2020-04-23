In this deck from the Stanford HPC Conference, Addison Snell from Intersect360 Research presents an HPC and AI Market Update for 2020.



HPC and hyperscale analyst firm Intersect360 Research has released a new report guiding its clients that the market for High Performance Computing (HPC) products and services will fall significantly short of its previous 2020 forecast, due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The newly-revised forecast predicts the overall worldwide HPC market will be flat to down 12% in 2020.



The report, Worldwide High Performance Computing Market Forecast: Pre-Announce Guidance Related to the Effects of COVID-19, states that Intersect360 Research now expects worldwide HPC market performance to fall short of previously forecast expectations for the current calendar year by 11% to 12%. The report gives a range of guidance based on uncertain factors; the expected decline is the midpoint of a spread from 6% to 17% below prior market expectations.



Intersect360 Research had previously forecast the HPC market would grow 7.0% in 2020, year-over-year from 2019. This projected shortfall essentially wipes out that growth and projects the market will be flat to down 12% instead, with a midpoint expectation of a 6% loss. This would end a streak of ten straight growth years for the HPC market.



"We are still early in the process of learning about the COVID-19 pandemic and what it will truly mean for the world,” said Addison Snell, CEO of Intersect360 Research. “That said, we cannot think everything will stay the same. Our data and experience show there will be an adjustment in the HPC market as a direct result of the spread of the novel coronavirus.”



Learn more: http://www.intersect360.com

and

http://www.hpcadvisorycouncil.com/events/2020/stanford-workshop/



Sign up for our insideHPC Newsletter: http://insidehpc.com/newsletter