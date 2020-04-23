Successfully reported this slideshow.
HPC and AI Market Update April 2020 Addison Snell addison@intersect360.com
2019 HPC Research Reports • HPC Market and Forecast (10) – Products and Services – Economic Sectors – Vertical Markets – R...
2019 HPC Vendor Profiles • AMD • Amazon Web Services (AWS) • Atos (Bull) • Cray • DataDirect Networks (DDN) • Dell EMC • F...
Wisdom on Forecasting “When you make a forecast, it has to be bound by what’s realistic. Reality has no such restriction.”...
- 10,000,000 20,000,000 30,000,000 40,000,000 50,000,000 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Other Cloud Networks Software Servi...
HPC Budget Survey: Change 2018 to ’19 Up by more than 20% Up by 10% to 20% Up by 5% to 10% Up by 1% to 5% No change(0%) Do...
30 35 40 45 50 55 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Revised 2020 guidance: Flat to down 12% Original forecast: 6.8% CAGR 2018 ...
COVID-19 Forecast Guidance • Primary analysis by vertical market; secondary by geography and product/service segments • Ov...
Academic/Not-for-profit: 17% National security 11% National research lab 10% National agency 3% State or local government ...
Open Source ISV In-house Open Source In-house ISV Open Source ISV In-house Open Source ISV In- house Open Source ISV In-ho...
The New HPC
AI / Deep Learning / Machine Learning • $6.7 billion dedicated to machine learning in 2018; 84% came from Hyperscale • We ...
Primary Spending on ML Training ML in HPC: $0.5B, 12% ML in HPC: $1.1B, 16% ML in Hyperscale: $3.6B, 88% ML in Hyperscale:...
Effect on Budget at HPC Sites Since Beginning Machine Learning Dramatic increase (2x or more) 5% Sharp increase (+20% to 1...
What To Watch For in HPC •Battle between processing architectures is fought in software (Also COVID-19.) Short term (2020-...
In this deck from the Stanford HPC Conference, Addison Snell from Intersect360 Research presents an HPC and AI Market Update for 2020.

HPC and hyperscale analyst firm Intersect360 Research has released a new report guiding its clients that the market for High Performance Computing (HPC) products and services will fall significantly short of its previous 2020 forecast, due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The newly-revised forecast predicts the overall worldwide HPC market will be flat to down 12% in 2020.

The report, Worldwide High Performance Computing Market Forecast: Pre-Announce Guidance Related to the Effects of COVID-19, states that Intersect360 Research now expects worldwide HPC market performance to fall short of previously forecast expectations for the current calendar year by 11% to 12%. The report gives a range of guidance based on uncertain factors; the expected decline is the midpoint of a spread from 6% to 17% below prior market expectations.

Intersect360 Research had previously forecast the HPC market would grow 7.0% in 2020, year-over-year from 2019. This projected shortfall essentially wipes out that growth and projects the market will be flat to down 12% instead, with a midpoint expectation of a 6% loss. This would end a streak of ten straight growth years for the HPC market.

"We are still early in the process of learning about the COVID-19 pandemic and what it will truly mean for the world,” said Addison Snell, CEO of Intersect360 Research. “That said, we cannot think everything will stay the same. Our data and experience show there will be an adjustment in the HPC market as a direct result of the spread of the novel coronavirus.”

  1. 1. HPC and AI Market Update April 2020 Addison Snell addison@intersect360.com
  2. 2. 2019 HPC Research Reports • HPC Market and Forecast (10) – Products and Services – Economic Sectors – Vertical Markets – Regions – Server categories – Cloud categories – Software categories – Services categories – Server shares (current year only) – Storage shares (current year only) • HPC User Budget Map (3) – HPC Budget Distributions – HPC Budget Expectations – Special report: Machine Learning Effect on HPC Budgets • HPC User Site Census (19) – System configurations / technologies – System vendors (including cloud) – Storage configurations / technologies – Storage vendors (including cloud) – Networking usage – Processing usage – Operating systems usage – Middleware usage – End user applications (11): Bio sciences; Business; Chemistry; CFD; Engineering; Finance and Economics; Geophysics (Energy); Physics; Scientific Research; Visualization and Image Analysis; Weather and climate • AI / Machine Learning Training Infrastructure: Spending and Future Outlook
  3. 3. 2019 HPC Vendor Profiles • AMD • Amazon Web Services (AWS) • Atos (Bull) • Cray • DataDirect Networks (DDN) • Dell EMC • Fujitsu • Google Cloud Platform (GCP) • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) • Huawei • IBM • Inspur • Intel • Lenovo • Mellanox • Microsoft Azure • NetApp • NVIDIA • Panasas • Penguin • Supermicro Vendor Profiles are NOT sponsored content
  4. 4. Wisdom on Forecasting “When you make a forecast, it has to be bound by what’s realistic. Reality has no such restriction.” – Chris Willard, Chief Research Officer, Intersect360 Research “The highest error is where it matters most. Spiky data is problematic.” – Katie Lewis, LLNL, 35 minutes ago
  5. 5. - 10,000,000 20,000,000 30,000,000 40,000,000 50,000,000 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Other Cloud Networks Software Services Storage Servers Pre-Pandemic HPC Forecast ($000) Budget outlooks continue to improve, especially in government sector
  6. 6. HPC Budget Survey: Change 2018 to ’19 Up by more than 20% Up by 10% to 20% Up by 5% to 10% Up by 1% to 5% No change(0%) Down by 1% to 5% Down by 5% to 10% Down by 10% to 20% Down by more than 20% When weighted by economic sector, data is consistent with forecast 7% growth year-over- year for 2019
  7. 7. 30 35 40 45 50 55 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Revised 2020 guidance: Flat to down 12% Original forecast: 6.8% CAGR 2018 – 2023 Worldwide HPC Market Revenue Forecast ($B) Revised Guidance: HPC 2020 Forecast
  8. 8. COVID-19 Forecast Guidance • Primary analysis by vertical market; secondary by geography and product/service segments • Overall market down, some segments stable/up • Best segments for 2020: – Cloud – Government research – Pharmaceuticals From the report: “Cloud computing provides flexibility amid uncertainty. It absorbs sudden increases in demand and also bridges the gap when procurements are delayed. Volatility suits cloud computing. We see a spike over and above high growth rate already forecast.”
  9. 9. Academic/Not-for-profit: 17% National security 11% National research lab 10% National agency 3% State or local government 0% Financial Services 13% Large product manufacturing 8% Bio-sciences 8% Energy 5% Consumer product manufacturing 5% Retail 5% Chemical 4% Media & Entertainment 4% Electronics 4% Transportation 1% Other commercial 1% HPC 2018 Revenue by Vertical Academic, 17% Government, 25% Commercial, 58%
  10. 10. Open Source ISV In-house Open Source In-house ISV Open Source ISV In-house Open Source ISV In- house Open Source ISV In-house Open Source ISV In-house Open Source ISV In-house Open Source ISVIn-house Open Source ISV In-house Open Source ISV In-house Open Source In-house Sources of HPC Applications Biosciences Business Chemistry CFD Engineering Finance Geophysics Physics Sci. Research Visualization Weather Open Source ISV In-house Open Source ISV In-house
  11. 11. The New HPC
  12. 12. AI / Deep Learning / Machine Learning • $6.7 billion dedicated to machine learning in 2018; 84% came from Hyperscale • We are monitoring spending patterns – Are budgets increasing? – What is the effect on configurations? – On premise versus cloud • Over 60% of HPC users have implemented machine learning; only 10% have no plans to. – Usually with same hardware as HPC – Often with changes to configuration, particularly with GPUs – Significant change in budget versus last year’s survey – To the extent that it is done as part of an HPC environment, it is already counted in our numbers
  13. 13. Primary Spending on ML Training ML in HPC: $0.5B, 12% ML in HPC: $1.1B, 16% ML in Hyperscale: $3.6B, 88% ML in Hyperscale: $5.6B, 84% ML in HPC: + 120% ML in Hyperscale: + 56% Total ML: + 63% 2017 2018 Total ML: $4.1B Total ML: $6.7B
  14. 14. Effect on Budget at HPC Sites Since Beginning Machine Learning Dramatic increase (2x or more) 5% Sharp increase (+20% to 100%) 7% Moderate increase (+5% to 20%) 40% Relatively stable (within +/- 5%) 45% Decline (beyond 5% down) 3% This budget data will have a measurable effect on our market model and forecast
  15. 15. What To Watch For in HPC •Battle between processing architectures is fought in software (Also COVID-19.) Short term (2020-2021): •Machine Learning techniques are integrated as part of traditional HPC applications Medium term (2021-2023): •Revolution in high-performance storage, using AI for predictive tiering (maybe object) Long term (2024-2029):
