LA FAMILLE FRANCAIS

  1. 1. LES PARENTS LOS PADRES LA M�RE LA MADRE LE P�RE EL PADRE LA SOEUR LA HERMANA LE FR�RE EL HERMANO LE B�B� EL BEBE L'ENFANT EL NI�O LES ENFANTS LOS NI�OS MAMAN MAM�, MAMI PAPA PAP�, PAPI LE FILS EL HIJO LA FILLE LA HIJA LA TANTE LA TIA L'ONCLE EL TIO LE COUSIN EL PRIMO LA COUSINE LA PRIMA LA FAMILLE (LA FAMILIA )
  2. 2. LE NEVEU EL SOBRINO LA NI�CE LA SOBRINA LES GRANDS-PARENTS LOS ABUELOS LA GRAND-M�RE LA ABUELA LE GRAND-P�RE EL ABUELO MAMIE ABUELITA PAPY ABUELITO LES PETITS-ENFANTS LOS NIETOS LE PETIT-FILS EL NIETO LA PETITE-FILLE LA NIETA LE PETIT AMI EL NOVIO LA PETITE AMIE LA NOVIA LE BEAU-FR�RE EL CU�ADO LA BELLE-SOEUR LA CU�ADA LE JUMEAU EL GEMELO L'AMI EL AMIGO
  3. 3. L'AMIE LA AMIGA LA MARRAINE LA MADRINA LE PARRAIN EL PADRINO LA FEMME LA ESPOSA LE MARI EL ESPOSO LA JUMELLE LA GEMELA L'�POUSE EL ESPOSO L'�POUX LA ESPOSA
  4. 4. LE BEAU-FR�RE EL CU�ADO LA BELLE-SOEUR LA CU�ADA LA BELLE-M�RE LA SUEGRA LE BEAU-P�RE EL SUEGRO LE BEAU-FILS EL YERNO LA BELLE-FILLE LA NUERA
  5. 5. LA FAMILLE (LA FAMILIA )

