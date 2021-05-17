Successfully reported this slideshow.
Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes Verificando a Performance e Capacidade Operacional Unpublished work © (2013) ...
Aviso Importante – ATENÇÃO * A JOHN DEERE alerta que as estimativas aqui apresentadas possuem caráter meramente didático e...
Verificando a Performance, Capacidade Operacional e Medições de Perdas das Máquinas
4 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. Verificando a performance
5 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. • Configurar a máquina conforme descrito no OM • Verifiqu...
6 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. Verificando a performance Check Indicadores Verifique tod...
7 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. • MOG –Condições da cultura • Separador • Perdas nas pene...
8 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. Verificando a performance Indicadores de Perdas Se você n...
9 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. Verificando a performance Perdas Pré-Colheita Perdas de p...
10 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. Verificando a performance Perdas na Plataforma Essas per...
11 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. Verificando a performance Perdas por trilha Perdas por f...
12 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. Verificando a performance Perdas no separador Perdas sep...
13 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. Verificando a performance Perdas nas peneiras As perdas ...
14 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. Verificação da performance Perdas por vazamentos Perdas ...
15 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. Verificando a performance Excesso de Retrilha Se a visio...
16 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. Verificando a performance Qualidade de grãos Grãos danif...
17 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. Verificação da performance Controlando Perdas Os sem-fin...
18 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. Verificando a performance Controlando Perdas Verifique a...
19 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. Verificando a performance
Capacidade Operacional das máquinas agrícolas
21 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. A capacidade operacional de um conjunto (Máquina + imple...
22 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. Capacidade Operacional Velocidade de operação: É dada em...
23 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. Fatores que Reduzem a Eficiência de Campo • Uso parcial ...
24 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. Capacidade Teórica: Cap. Teórica (ha/h) = Velocidade (km...
25 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. Tabela da Eficiência de Campo
26 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. Verificando a performance Capacidade de Campo Exemplo: L...
Medição de Perdas das Máquinas Agrícolas
28 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. Perdas na Colheita As perdas na colheita mecânica poderã...
29 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. Pontos Responsáveis pela Perdas na Plataforma Convencion...
30 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. Pontos Responsáveis pela Perdas na Plataforma Convencion...
31 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. Os principais pontos de perda são: perdas pelo separador...
32 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. Algumas Ações que Podem Reduzir o Índice de Perdas. • Al...
33 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. Métodos Para Realizar as Amostras Perdas: Pré Colheita P...
34 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. Como Calcular as Perdas da Plataforma Coletores Plástico...
35 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. Métodos para Realizar as Amostras em Colhedoras
Prática na colheitadeira e plataforma
37 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. Como Calcular as Perdas da Colheitadeira 1º Produtividad...
Capacidade operacional
  1. 1. Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes Verificando a Performance e Capacidade Operacional Unpublished work © (2013) Deere & Company. Todos os direitos reservados em todo o mundo. ESTE MATERIAL É DE PROPRIEDADE DA DEERE & COMPANY. FICA PROIBIDO QUALQUER USO, ALTERAÇÃO, DIVULÇAÇÃO E/OU REPRODUÇÃO SEM AUTORIZAÇÃO EXPRESSA DA DEERE & COMPANY.
  2. 2. Aviso Importante – ATENÇÃO * A JOHN DEERE alerta que as estimativas aqui apresentadas possuem caráter meramente didático e a observância do quanto estipulado no presente material não garante a performance prevista, pois fatores externos, tais como condições climáticas, qualidade do combustível utilizado e adequada manutenção do equipamento influenciam diretamente no funcionamento deste. ** O presente material foi elaborado considerando o modelo e versão descritos no Manual do Operador deste produto e o seu conteúdo não pode ser aplicado / estendido para outros equipamentos, mesmo que similares. O usuário deve sempre observar se o seu equipamento é compatível com o equipamento apresentado neste material. Modificações e atualizações realizadas em qualquer equipamento poderão afetar o conteúdo deste treinamento e devem sempre ser consideradas antes de aplicar o quanto aqui apresentado. 2 Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014
  3. 3. Verificando a Performance, Capacidade Operacional e Medições de Perdas das Máquinas
  4. 4. 4 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. Verificando a performance
  5. 5. 5 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. • Configurar a máquina conforme descrito no OM • Verifique os valores de ajustes das peneiras e concavos no display. Nivelamento do côncavo • Se não, realize as setagens de calibrações corratamente • Inspecionar material não trilhados • Operar a máquina a uma velocidade aceitável • Monitorar o Monitor de Desempenho VisionTrak • Selecione o tamanho da semente no monitor • Realize a parada de maquina, corte de energia • Faça a leitura dos indicadores de performance • Determine as perdas (se houver) • Faça ajustes necessários • Ajustar a colheitadeira com o intuito de obter o máximo de desempenho desta. • Se o desempenho é aceitável pelo cliente • Operar a máquina a uma velocidade de trabalho aceitável • Garantir que a maquina esteja trabalhando cheia de material no sistema de trilha e separação. • Assim que obtiver as perdas aceitáveis, calibrar o monitor de performance VisionTrak. Verificando a performance
  6. 6. 6 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. Verificando a performance Check Indicadores Verifique todas as 5 áreas descritas no Fluxograma de Ajuste. Inspeção de qualidade do grão, trilha e perda de grãos livre antes de fazer quaisquer ajustes. Depois de ter decidido que ajustes precisam ser feitos, abra a folga côncavo e engate o separador (Isso vai evitar qualquer sobre carga). Ajuste as configurações da máquina até que o desempenho desejado seja alcançado Uma vez que o desempenho aceitável é obtido, calibrar a visão Trak Performance Monitor e continuar a colheita
  7. 7. 7 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. • MOG –Condições da cultura • Separador • Perdas nas peneiras • Retrilha • Amostra de grãos no tanque graneleiro Verificação da performance Check Indicadores
  8. 8. 8 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. Verificando a performance Indicadores de Perdas Se você não sabe a origem da perda de grãos, você não será capaz de reduzi-lo. Algumas perdas são devido à operação e outros são causados por ajuste inadequado. Algumas fontes de perda de grãos são: 1. Perdas de pré-colheita. 2. Perdas na plataforma. 3. Perdas por trilha insuficiente 4. Perdas separador. 5. Perdas na peneiras 6. Perdas por vazamento
  9. 9. 9 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. Verificando a performance Perdas Pré-Colheita Perdas de pré-colheita são aqueles que ocorreu no campo antes de colher. Tais perdas aparecem como grãos no chão, como resultado de vento, produto caído ou das condições meteorológicas. Para determinar perdas de pré-colheita, verifique no talhão não colhido e contar os grãos no chão em uma única área quadrado .
  10. 10. 10 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. Verificando a performance Perdas na Plataforma Essas perdas ocorrem quando a plataforma é operada de forma inadequada ou quando a cultura tende a quebrar com facilidade. Perdas podem ser causados pelo ajuste inadequado ou mau funcionamento. Causas de perdas da plataforma são: 1. Pela barra de corte. 2. Grão quebrado pela ação da faca. 3. Grão perdido por causa da velocidade do molinete desajustado, muito rápido/lento 4. Rápida velocidade no solo. 5. Perdas por produto não cortado (navalhas, dedos quebrados)
  11. 11. 11 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. Verificando a performance Perdas por trilha Perdas por falta de trilha podem ser causados: 1. Grãos parcialmente trilhado 2. Grão não trilhados atrás da colheitadeira 3. Danos mecânicos devido excesso de rotação do rotor de trilha. 4. Danos mecânicos devido ao excesso de retrilha. 5.Tipo de côncavo vs cultura, verificar ajuste de nivelamento e folga zero Placas de fechamento côncavas podem ser instalados para ajudar a reduzir perdas por trilha.
  12. 12. 12 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. Verificando a performance Perdas no separador Perdas separador são geralmente causadas por: 1. Alimentando muito material através do separador. 2. Separador muito lento. 3.Côncavo muito aberto. Algumas perdas de separação pode realmente ser perdas por falta de trilha que foram batidos pelo batedor de descarga, picador e ou espalhador. Procure por perdas de separação no chão atrás da colheitadeira.
  13. 13. 13 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. Verificando a performance Perdas nas peneiras As perdas de limpeza da peneira pode ser causada por: 1. Velocidade do ventilador imprópria. 2. Muito material sobre a peneira superior. 3. Distribuição desuniforme de material sobre a peneira. 4. Peneira desajustada
  14. 14. 14 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. Verificação da performance Perdas por vazamentos Perdas por vazamento pode ocorrer em quase qualquer lugar. Para se proteger contra vazamentos, inspecione para ver que todas as portas de inspeção estão na posição adequada e bem fechada. Também verifique se há vedação rasgadas, chapas danificadas ou buracos. Todos os vazamentos deve ser reparados antes de medições precisas de perdas. Caso contrário, é difícil determinar onde as perdas estão ocorrendo.
  15. 15. 15 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. Verificando a performance Excesso de Retrilha Se a vision Trak Monitor mostra retornos excessivos na retrilha, parar e desligar o equipamento. Confira o material da retrilha, abrindo a porta inferior. Grão excessivo na retrilha pode ser causado por: 1. Peneira inferior muito fechado. 2. Velocidade do ventilador muito baixa
  16. 16. 16 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. Verificando a performance Qualidade de grãos Grãos danificados e ou material estranho no tanque de grãos pode ser causados por: a. Rotor girando em alta velocidade. b. Côncavo incorreto. c. Placas de fechamento no côncavo. d. Peneiras não ajustadas corretamente. e. Velocidade do ventilador não definida corretamente. Nota:Vagens no tanque de grãos pode indicar falta de ação Trilhadora ou peneira inferior muito aberta.
  17. 17. 17 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. Verificação da performance Controlando Perdas Os sem-fins de transporte fornecem a entrega positiva do grão para a largura total do sistema de limpeza Os sem-fins estão localizados sob o côncavo, onde o maior volume de material separado está concentrado e precisa ser movido rapidamente para a peneira frontal fixa. Calhas profundas com divisores ajustáveis alojam os sem fims para ajudar a prevenir concentração dos grãos e despejar grandes cargas/volume, desigual no sistema de limpeza Divisores ajustáveis
  18. 18. 18 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. Verificando a performance Controlando Perdas Verifique a instalação do pacote para diminuir as perdas, proveniente das peneiras e sobrecargas Pacote para terreno inclinado Divisores de produto Divisores altos ao longo da peneira superior
  19. 19. 19 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. Verificando a performance
  20. 20. Capacidade Operacional das máquinas agrícolas
  21. 21. 21 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. A capacidade operacional de um conjunto (Máquina + implemento + operador) é a quantidade de trabalho (produção) que o mesmo é capaz de executar em uma unidade de tempo. A capacidade operacional é usualmente expressa em há/h ou Ton/h e é determinada em função de 3 fatores: Velocidade de operação, largura de trabalho e eficiência de campo. Capacidade Operacional
  22. 22. 22 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. Capacidade Operacional Velocidade de operação: É dada em função da marcha de trabalho e esta será selecionada de acordo com o tipo de tarefa agrícola a ser realizada. Largura de trabalho: É obtida através da largura de corte da plataforma. Eficiência de campo: Representa a percentagem do tempo total realmente utilizado em trabalho efetivo, baixos níveis de eficiência significam alto valor do inventário imobilizado, altos custos de oportunidade sobre um capital que foi despendido em meios de produção que não estão sendo utilizados.
  23. 23. 23 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. Fatores que Reduzem a Eficiência de Campo • Uso parcial da capacidade das máquinas; • Procedimentos de abastecimento; • Procedimentos de descarga; • Manobras e condições da lavoura; • Embuchamento da máquina; • Execução de regulagens e ajustes; • Reparo de avarias; • Manutenção periódica; • Paradas para descanso; • Troca de operadores; • Verificação do rendimento da máquina; • Capacidade de máquinas não ajustadas
  24. 24. 24 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. Capacidade Teórica: Cap. Teórica (ha/h) = Velocidade (km/h) x Largura de Trabalho(m) 10 Cap. Teórica (ton/h) =Cap. Teórica (ha/h) x Produtividade (ton/ha) Capacidade Efetiva: Cap. Efetiva(ha/h) = Cap. Teórica(ha/h) x Eficiência de Campo(%) Cap. Efetiva(ha/h) = Area de trabalho efetivo/ Tempo de trabalho efetivo Eficiência de Campo: Eficiência de Campo(%)= Capacidade Efetiva X 100 Capacidade Teórica Capacidade de Campo
  25. 25. 25 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. Tabela da Eficiência de Campo
  26. 26. 26 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. Verificando a performance Capacidade de Campo Exemplo: Largura = 4m Velocidade = 8 km/h Área trabalhada efetiva=28 ha Tempo trabalhado efetivo= 10h Capacidade Teorica= 4m x 8 km/h = 3,2 ha/h 10 Capacidade Efetiva= 28 ha/10h = 2,8 ha/h Eficiência de Campo= 2,8ha/h x100 = 87,5% 3,2ha/h
  27. 27. Medição de Perdas das Máquinas Agrícolas
  28. 28. 28 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. Perdas na Colheita As perdas na colheita mecânica poderão ocorrer por quatro motivos básicos: antes da colheita (Pré Colheita), na plataforma da colhedora, mecanismos internos da colhedora e vazamentos. Antes da colheita (Pré-Colheita). As perdas devem-se a o fato de a colheita ser realizada fora de época, à ocorrência de chuvas em excesso, granizo e ventos, à debulha natural influenciada pela genética das cultivares, bem como ao ataque de pássaros, comuns nesta região na época da colheita. Na plataforma da colhedora Este é o local de maior perda de grãos na colheita, respondendo por até 85% do prejuízo.
  29. 29. 29 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. Pontos Responsáveis pela Perdas na Plataforma Convencional Os pontos responsáveis por estas perdas na plataforma são os seguintes: Molinete: ocorrem perdas devido à baixa ou excessiva velocidade, ou devido a sua má posição na hora da operação da máquina, causando debulha, acamamento e/ou duplo corte. Barra de corte: as perdas devem-se ao fato de as navalhas estarem quebradas, tortas, trincadas ou sem fio, e/ou os dedos encontrarem-se tortos; também devido à folga nas peças de ajuste da barra de corte. Velocidade da máquina: o operador deve conduzir a colhedora, cortando de maneira a aproveitar toda a largura da barra de corte, porém, avançando à maior ou menor velocidade, segundo as condições da cultura.
  30. 30. 30 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. Pontos Responsáveis pela Perdas na Plataforma Convencional Densidade da cultura: uma baixa densidade de plantas dificulta o trabalho da plataforma, fazendo com que as plantas deixem de ser recolhidas pelo molinete, perdendo, por conseguinte, grãos. Presença de plantas daninhas: a presença de plantas daninhas na lavoura de arroz contribui para o aumento das perdas. Umidade dos grãos: padrões fora da umidade recomendada, 18 a 23%, aumenta as perdas.
  31. 31. 31 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. Os principais pontos de perda são: perdas pelo separador e nas peneiras. Perdas pelo separador Acontecem devido a pouca velocidade ou a muita distância entre o rotor e o côncavo. Normalmente, apresentam-se em forma de panículas sem debulhar. Perdas nas peneiras As perdas nas peneiras são causada geralmente por trilha curta, furos das telas muito fechados e ar mal dirigido, insuficiente ou excessivo. As perdas nas peneiras são grãos soltos, que saem juntamente com a palha miúda. Perdas Total: Pré colheita, Trilha, Separação, Plataforma e Vazamentos. Mecanismos Internos da Colheita
  32. 32. 32 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. Algumas Ações que Podem Reduzir o Índice de Perdas. • Alimentação uniforme, • Condições da palhada, infestações, alta umidade, • Altura de corte, • Velocidade, • Regulagem correta,
  33. 33. 33 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. Métodos Para Realizar as Amostras Perdas: Pré Colheita Produtividade
  34. 34. 34 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. Como Calcular as Perdas da Plataforma Coletores Plásticos: Recomendado para culturas onde a plataforma não opera pressionando o solo ex:arroz, trigo, milho, etc. Dimensões de 15cm x 75cm, perfazendo uma área de amostra 1.125cm² (0,11m² cada coletor deve ser distribuído em um espaçamento de 0,66m). Demarcando a Área: Recomendado para culturas onde a plataforma opera pressionando o solo ex: soja, aveia, feijão etc. Dimensões de 30cm x largura de corte da plataforma, Ex: 35 Pés (10,7m) uma área de amostra de 3, 25m². Formula: Perdas Plataforma= Valora da Amostra (KG) * 10.000m² Área amostrada m²
  35. 35. 35 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. Métodos para Realizar as Amostras em Colhedoras
  36. 36. Prática na colheitadeira e plataforma
  37. 37. 37 |Colheitadeiras Série S – Operações e Ajustes | Outubro, 2014. Como Calcular as Perdas da Colheitadeira 1º Produtividade (Sacas/ha)= P Produtividade = 1m x 1m = Amostra coletada(KG) X 10.000 EX: 11000Kg/ha / 50 = 220 Sacas/ha 2º Largura da PC em (m) 1 pé = 0,3048 m 25 pés x 0,3048 = 7,62 m 3º Comprimento da lona em (m) EX: 3 metros 4º Área da amostra = A Largura da PC em (m) x Comprimento da lona em (m) 7,62 m x 3 m = 22,86 m 5º Valor da amostra encontrada na lona em (KG) = Y Ex: 170 gramas / 1000 gramas = 0,17 Kg Formulas: X= Y * 10000 %= X * 100 A p Ex: X= 0,17 * 10000X= 74,36 Kg / 50 Kg (1 saco de arroz) X= 1,48 Sacas/ha 22,86 % = 1,48 * 100 %= 0,67 220 Exemplo Arroz Sacas de 50KG

