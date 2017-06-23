

With the development of the sublimation techonology and mature,more and more sublimation paper has appearred in China. In, a brief understanding, the usage of the sublimation transfer paper is print a variety of patterns with vivid color onto a special paper.Then transfer the pattern on the special paper onto the products we need through a serious operations.

This paper is just the sublimation transfer paper, and the sublimation material manufacturer is specially for this paper. And do you know how does the manufacturer doing a sublimation transfer process?

In general, sublimation transfer process can be divided into three processes.

1.We need to have a pre-processing with the picture through the computer.After this we can use the digital inkjet sublimation printer such as the Oric sublimation printer to print the patterns onto the sublimation paper.

2 Use the heat press machine to transfer the pattern.

Note: With a special heat press machine pressure and its own temperature can be transferred to the sublimation transfer paper on the picture we need the above, this process usually takes some time to complete.

