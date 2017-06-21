How about sublimation printing vs the sublimated clothing

The term ‘sublimation’ has been going around lately and most of you must have heard about it. Some of the manufacturers call it dye-sub or dye sublimation printing but no matter what you call it, sublimation printing is a versatile, digital printing technique that opens up a world of opportunities to any consumer of decorated goods.

The novel method of dye sublimation printing has become very popular among clothing manufacturers because it has made unlimited design printing a possibility. Also, the image or design printed on a t-shirt or any other clothing item does not just stay on top of the fabric but the ink is rather infused with the fabric in order to give it a smooth texture and the print actually becomes a part of the garment.

Clothes manufactured using this process is much more durable and the design is also less prone to getting cracked or faded. Since the printed clothes can stand the test of harsh weather and rigorous washing, it is deemed perfect as sportswear and promotional wear, although it is quickly becoming the favorite among all because of its ability to customize and squeeze in as many designs and images as one wants. This printing method can only be used in clothes made of polyester or on specialty items that are made of polyester or given a polyester coating.

This process offers the customers numerous benefits. If you have already found reliable and leading sublimation clothing manufacturers and suppliers who are perfect for your business and can cater to your requirements, then just browse through the various benefits that you would be able to pass on to your customers.

