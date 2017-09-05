Prácticas del liderazgo distribuido percepciones de los directores (as) de centros educativos de Madrid MSc. Ingrid del Va...
Introducción y Marco Teórico Método Resultados Discusión Esquema
• La investigación sobre eficacia escolar, de los últimos años ha determinado que el liderazgo que ejerce el director(a) e...
2ª Encuentro Nacional de Centros Innovadores en Madrid (20 septiembre 2017)
2ª Encuentro Nacional de Centros Innovadores en Madrid (20 septiembre 2017)
2ª Encuentro Nacional de Centros Innovadores en Madrid (20 septiembre 2017)
2ª Encuentro Nacional de Centros Innovadores en Madrid (20 septiembre 2017)
Metodología Se expone la dimensión Prácticas de Liderazgo Distribuido, parte de los resultados obtenidos en la investigaci...
Se ha partido de una primera muestra al azar de 23 directores de escuelas primarias de Madrid. 9 Dimensión Valor Alfa de C...
2ª Encuentro Nacional de Centros Innovadores en Madrid (20 septiembre 2017)
Tabla 3. Detalle de la dimensión de las prácticas de liderazgo distribuido por ítem P10 P15 P16. P17 P18 P34 P35 Total Des...
Figura 2. Análisis de la dimensión de las prácticas de liderazgo distribuido por ítem y porcentajes. Elaboración propia.
La escuela del siglo XXI se enfrenta a una sociedad, donde los cambios se han convertido en una prioridad permanente, infl...
En el análisis de la dimensión correspondiente a las prácticas de LD, los directores(as) obtuvieron el valor mayor P10.Exi...
Se evidencia en este estudio que las prácticas de liderazgo distribuido más valoradas por los directores (as) consultados ...
La posición peor calificada por los directores(as) se relaciona con las dificultades para modificar ciertas estructuras or...
Otro dato relevante es que las escuelas españolas analizadas se encuentran lejos de los modelos tradicionales, en donde el...
También valoran el trabajo participativo como vía para el aprendizaje de las personas y de la organización. Se debe destac...
La mitad de los directores(as) está de acuerdo en que las prácticas profesionales son flexibles y enriquecen el mejoramien...
Las fuentes investigadas como la legislación española también ha planteado que la dirección deja de ser un asunto de uno, ...
Dim 2017
Dim 2017

  1. 1. Prácticas del liderazgo distribuido percepciones de los directores (as) de centros educativos de Madrid MSc. Ingrid del Valle García Carreño ENCUENTRO NACIONAL DE CENTROS INNOVADORES
  2. 2. Introducción y Marco Teórico Método Resultados Discusión Esquema
  3. 3. • La investigación sobre eficacia escolar, de los últimos años ha determinado que el liderazgo que ejerce el director(a) en las instituciones educativas es un tema relevante y relacionado con la eficacia, • Nace la necesidad de desarrollar una dirección para el cambio y donde el liderazgo del director(a) es un factor clave para la mejora de las escuelas. • Se trata de que el director no se limite a la gestión burocrática o administrativa, debe transformarse en un agente de cambios, que acepte las competencias de todos los integrantes de la institución 2ª Encuentro Nacional de Centros Innovadores en Madrid (20 septiembre 2017) Percepciones de los directores (as) de centros educativos de Madrid desde las dimensiones del liderazgo distribuido, Madrid, 20 de septiembre de 2017, España. MSc. Ingrid del Valle García Carreño
  4. 4. 2ª Encuentro Nacional de Centros Innovadores en Madrid (20 septiembre 2017) Percepciones de los directores (as) de centros educativos de Madrid desde las dimensiones del liderazgo distribuido, Madrid, 20 de septiembre de 2017, España. MSc. Ingrid del Valle García Carreño Spillane (2012) considera que la teoría de LD es una herramienta de análisis para entender de una manera diferente el mundo de la escuela y un liderazgo innovador. El enfoque de Spillane (2006) se ha basado en gran medida en la Cognición Distribuida para generar una teoría de LD.
  5. 5. 2ª Encuentro Nacional de Centros Innovadores en Madrid (20 septiembre 2017) Percepciones de los directores (as) de centros educativos de Madrid desde las dimensiones del liderazgo distribuido, Madrid, 20 de septiembre de 2017, España. MSc. Ingrid del Valle García Carreño Gronn (2002) ha utilizado la Teoría de la Actividad, principalmente para orientar su trabajo sobre liderazgo. Harris et al., (2013) señalan que la definición y la comprensión del LD fluctúan entre lo normativo y lo teórico, por ende, la literatura que respalda el concepto de LD sigue siendo diversa y de amplia base.
  6. 6. 2ª Encuentro Nacional de Centros Innovadores en Madrid (20 septiembre 2017) Percepciones de los directores (as) de centros educativos de Madrid desde las dimensiones del liderazgo distribuido, Madrid, 20 de septiembre de 2017, España. MSc. Ingrid del Valle García Carreño El objetivo de este trabajo es describir las prácticas de liderazgo distribuido y conocer la visión desarrollada por los directivos de los centros de educación infantil y primaria seleccionados de la Comunidad de Madrid, España.
  7. 7. 2ª Encuentro Nacional de Centros Innovadores en Madrid (20 septiembre 2017) Percepciones de los directores (as) de centros educativos de Madrid desde las dimensiones del liderazgo distribuido, Madrid, 20 de septiembre de 2017, España. MSc. Ingrid del Valle García Carreño Definición de la dimensión Prácticas de liderazgo distribuido El directivo considera que las formas de liderazgo más participativas funcionan mejor y permiten acceder a los conocimientos colectivos de la organización, así como manejar procesos democráticos para utilizar de manera productiva los conflictos, lo cual requiere concertar y regularizar las relaciones informales para mejorar los acuerdos ya existentes. Existe delegación del trabajo, y el director(a), asume que la suma de las acciones representa más que las partes, pues el trabajo participativo se traduce en un aprendizaje para la organización.
  8. 8. Metodología Se expone la dimensión Prácticas de Liderazgo Distribuido, parte de los resultados obtenidos en la investigación cuantitativa Instrumento de recogida de información el cuestionario, “Prácticas de liderazgo distribuido de la dirección escolar”. 8 Estudio descriptivo con técnicas de análisis cuantitativas (SPSS). 2ª Encuentro Nacional de Centros Innovadores en Madrid (20 septiembre 2017) Percepciones de los directores (as) de centros educativos de Madrid desde las dimensiones del liderazgo distribuido, Madrid, 20 de septiembre de 2017, España. MSc. Ingrid del Valle García Carreño
  9. 9. Se ha partido de una primera muestra al azar de 23 directores de escuelas primarias de Madrid. 9 Dimensión Valor Alfa de Cronbach Número de elementos Prácticas de LD 0.759 7 Decisiones compartidas 0.787 14 Misión, visión y metas compartidas 0.839 11 Desarrollo profesional, complejidad de la tarea e incentivo 0.754 13 Total 45 2ª Encuentro Nacional de Centros Innovadores en Madrid (20 septiembre 2017) Percepciones de los directores (as) de centros educativos de Madrid desde las dimensiones del liderazgo distribuido, Madrid, 20 de septiembre de 2017, España. MSc. Ingrid del Valle García Carreño
  10. 10. 10 2ª Encuentro Nacional de Centros Innovadores en Madrid (20 septiembre 2017 Percepciones de los directores (as) de centros educativos de Madrid desde la dimensiones del liderazgo distribuido, Madrid, 20 de septiembre de 2017, España. MSc. Ingrid del Valle García Carreño
  11. 11. Tabla 3. Detalle de la dimensión de las prácticas de liderazgo distribuido por ítem P10 P15 P16. P17 P18 P34 P35 Total Desacuerdo(TD) 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 4,35 0,00 4,35 Desacuerdo (D) 0,00 0,00 0,00 8,70 8,70 4,35 4,35 Regular ( R) 4,35 13,04 4,35 8,70 39,13 4,35 13,04 Total desacuerdo + Desacuerdo+Regular 4.35 13.04 4.35 14,40 52.18 8.70 21.74 Acuerdo( A) 69,57 26,09 21,74 52,17 30,43 30,43 39,13 Total acuerdo (TA) 26,09 60,87 73,91 30,43 17,39 60,87 39,13 Acuerdo + Total Acuerdo 95,66 86,96 95,65 82,60 47,82 91,30 78,26 P10. Existe división del trabajo según la especialización de competencias. P15. Al delegar su trabajo y distribuirlo la suma es más que las partes (SINERGIA) P16. El trabajo participativo da como resultado el aprendizaje. P17. Las prácticas de liderazgo que se fundan sobre el trabajo de dos o más líderes. P18. El trabajo de dos o más líderes se hace separada e interdependientemente. P34 .Las formas de liderazgo más participativas funcionan mejor en tareas complejas. P35. Distribuir el liderazgo, es una estrategia con algún potencial para acceder a los conocimientos colectivos de la organización, para realizar tareas complejas y lograr los objetivos organizacionales. Elaboración propia.
  12. 12. Figura 2. Análisis de la dimensión de las prácticas de liderazgo distribuido por ítem y porcentajes. Elaboración propia.
  13. 13. La escuela del siglo XXI se enfrenta a una sociedad, donde los cambios se han convertido en una prioridad permanente, influenciada por la tecnología, los procesos de globalización, cambios en los programas y currículos por mencionar algunos. Al analizar los cambios sociales, los valores de comunicación, interrelación e inclusión, la escuela se considera como una organización abierta a la comunidad, estas características han traído rasgos valiosos para un nuevo y emergente ejercicio de liderazgo en el sector educativo, el liderazgo distribuido (García, 2017). 2ª Encuentro Nacional de Centros Innovadores en Madrid (20 septiembre 2017) Percepciones de los directores (as) de centros educativos de Madrid desde las dimensiones del liderazgo distribuido, Madrid, 20 de septiembre de 2017, España. MSc. Ingrid del Valle García Carreño
  14. 14. En el análisis de la dimensión correspondiente a las prácticas de LD, los directores(as) obtuvieron el valor mayor P10.Existe división del trabajo según la especialización de competencias P16. El trabajo participativo da como resultado el aprendizaje. Los directores(as) tienden a distribuir las tareas en función de las competencias y habilidades de quienes trabajan con ellos, se inclinan a delegar aspectos propios de su posición y fomentan el surgimiento de otros líderes dentro de la organización, como una forma de abordar tareas complejas y lograr las metas institucionales. 2ª Encuentro Nacional de Centros Innovadores en Madrid (20 septiembre 2017) Percepciones de los directores (as) de centros educativos de Madrid desde las dimensiones del liderazgo distribuido, Madrid, 20 de septiembre de 2017, España. MSc. Ingrid del Valle García Carreño
  15. 15. Se evidencia en este estudio que las prácticas de liderazgo distribuido más valoradas por los directores (as) consultados son: • División del trabajo según la especialización de competencias. • Delegación del trabajo y distribuirlo la suma es más que las partes. • Trabajo participativo da como resultado el aprendizaje. 2ª Encuentro Nacional de Centros Innovadores en Madrid (20 septiembre 2017) Percepciones de los directores (as) de centros educativos de Madrid desde las dimensiones del liderazgo distribuido, Madrid, 20 de septiembre de 2017, España. MSc. Ingrid del Valle García Carreño
  16. 16. La posición peor calificada por los directores(as) se relaciona con las dificultades para modificar ciertas estructuras organizacionales, con el fin de desarrollar procesos de colaboración. Esto implica el rediseño de las estructuras organizacionales a través de cambios en los equipos y en las tareas asignadas, la calendarización y el diseño del tiempo, los procedimientos operativos rutinarios y el uso de tecnologías y otros recursos materiales, elementos. 2ª Encuentro Nacional de Centros Innovadores en Madrid (20 septiembre 2017) Percepciones de los directores (as) de centros educativos de Madrid desde las dimensiones del liderazgo distribuido, Madrid, 20 de septiembre de 2017, España. MSc. Ingrid del Valle García Carreño
  17. 17. Otro dato relevante es que las escuelas españolas analizadas se encuentran lejos de los modelos tradicionales, en donde el equipo de liderazgo está constituido exclusivamente por personal docente calificado y que por lo regular incluye al director(a), apoyado por los maestros(as). Se observó que los beneficios de las prácticas de LD pueden mejorar la motivación del personal, propiciar una mayor capacidad en el equipo de trabajo, generar la posibilidad de diseminar un carácter más democrático en toda la escuela y una mayor flexibilidad. 2ª Encuentro Nacional de Centros Innovadores en Madrid (20 septiembre 2017) Percepciones de los directores (as) de centros educativos de Madrid desde las dimensiones del liderazgo distribuido, Madrid, 20 de septiembre de 2017, España. MSc. Ingrid del Valle García Carreño
  18. 18. También valoran el trabajo participativo como vía para el aprendizaje de las personas y de la organización. Se debe destacar que el punto de partida del LD, es la división del trabajo que caracteriza a la mayoría de las organizaciones. 2ª Encuentro Nacional de Centros Innovadores en Madrid (20 septiembre 2017) Percepciones de los directores (as) de centros educativos de Madrid desde las dimensiones del liderazgo distribuido, Madrid, 20 de septiembre de 2017, España. MSc. Ingrid del Valle García Carreño
  19. 19. La mitad de los directores(as) está de acuerdo en que las prácticas profesionales son flexibles y enriquecen el mejoramiento escolar y las estructuras de las escuelas fomentan el desarrollo de equipos de liderazgo donde existe lugar para que los padres participen en las decisiones sobre la enseñanza y el aprendizaje. 2ª Encuentro Nacional de Centros Innovadores en Madrid (20 septiembre 2017) Percepciones de los directores (as) de centros educativos de Madrid desde las dimensiones del liderazgo distribuido, Madrid, 20 de septiembre de 2017, España.
  20. 20. Las fuentes investigadas como la legislación española también ha planteado que la dirección deja de ser un asunto de uno, para pasar a ser una preocupación compartida de un equipo, potenciándose un perfil político y no profesional en el marco de un modelo muy participativo. . 2ª Encuentro Nacional de Centros Innovadores en Madrid (20 septiembre 2017) Percepciones de los directores (as) de centros educativos de Madrid desde las dimensiones del liderazgo distribuido, Madrid, 20 de septiembre de 2017, España. MSc. Ingrid del Valle García Carreño

