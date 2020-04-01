Successfully reported this slideshow.
Presentación audio manuel rodriguez

Presentación audio manuel rodriguez
Tecnologia Educativa
Ventajas, desventajas y limitaciones en el uso de medios instruccionales en el aula de clases

Published in: Education
Presentación audio manuel rodriguez

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD FERMÍN TORO VICE – RECTORADO ACADÉMICO DECANATO DE INVESTIGACION Y POSTGRADO MAESTRIA EN EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR MENCIÓN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA Profesora: MSc. Alejandra Torres Presentado por: Manuel Rodríguez Asignatura: Tecnología Educativa Ventajas, desventajas y limitaciones de los recursos audiovisuales en un ambiente de clase ABRIL, 2020.
  2. 2. Ventaja El uso de medios audiovisuales que permite a los maestros ofrecer el contenido de manera llamativa y atractiva para los alumnos.
  3. 3. Desventaja Los medios audiovisuales ayudan a los docentes en su tarea de enseñar, pero no debe ser el único recurso a utilizar, ya que se debe priorizar el acercamiento entre el alumno y el docente, para evitar el distanciamiento.
  4. 4. Limitación Se presentan distracciones, puesto que en ocasiones los estudiantes se dedican a jugar en lugar de trabajar, así como también se presentan informaciones no fiables, ya que en internet se encuentra demasiada información y no toda es confiable.

