Guia de recursos digitales

PROYECTO 4

Guia de recursos digitales

  1. 1. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” PROYECTO 4 EDUCACION DE CALIDAD NOMBRE DEL TUTOR: Consuelo Jumbo ESTUDIANTE: Ingrith Jiménez CURSO: 3ERO. BACHILLERATO PARALELO “E1” ESPECIALIDAD: Bachillerato General Unificado AÑO LECTIVO 2020-2021
  2. 2. GUIA DE RECURSOS DIGITALES BIOLOGIA Que utilidades adicionales ofrece esta aplicación tecnológica CANVA Canva es una herramienta espectacular ya que non sirve para diseñar y crear distintos tipos de plantillas ya sea como mapas conceptuales, post, líneas del tipo, etc. Nos brinda mucha facilidad y muchas ideas para realizar nuestro trabajo y también poderlo descargar en cualquier formato que deseemos. GUIA DE RECURSOS DIGITALES EDUCACIONFISICA Que utilidades adicionales ofrece esta aplicación tecnológica CANVA Canva es una herramienta espectacular ya que non sirve para diseñar y crear distintos tipos de plantillas ya sea como mapas conceptuales, post, líneas del tipo, etc. Nos brinda mucha facilidad y muchas ideas para realizar nuestro trabajo y también poderlo descargar en cualquier formato que deseemos.
  3. 3. GUIA DE RECURSOS DIGITALES DE EMPRENDIMIENTO YGESTION Que utilidades adicionales ofrece esta aplicación tecnológica PADLET. Esta aplicación tecnológica nos ofrece muchas comodidades ya que es muy fácil de utilizar nos brinda distintas plantillas y también podemos agregar imágenes, textos ,podemos decorar y así poder presentar un deber muy presentable. GUIA DE RECURSOS DIGITALES DE FISICA Que utilidades adicionales ofrece esta aplicación tecnológica CANVA Canva es una herramienta espectacular ya que non sirve para diseñar y crear distintos tipos de plantillas ya sea como mapas conceptuales, post, líneas del tipo, etc. Nos brinda mucha facilidad y muchas ideas para realizar nuestro trabajo y también poderlo descargar en cualquier formato que deseemos.
  4. 4. GUIA DE RECURSOS DIGITALES DE HISTORIA Que utilidades adicionales ofrece esta aplicación tecnológica CANVA Canva es una herramienta espectacular ya que non sirve para diseñar y crear distintos tipos de plantillas ya sea como mapas conceptuales, post, líneas del tipo, etc. Nos brinda mucha facilidad y muchas ideas para realizar nuestro trabajo y también poderlo descargar en cualquier formato que deseemos. GUIA DE RECURSOS DIGITALES DE INGLES Que utilidades adicionales ofrece esta aplicación tecnológica CANVA Canva es una herramienta espectacular ya que non sirve para diseñar y crear distintos tipos de plantillas ya sea como mapas conceptuales, post, líneas del tipo, etc. Nos brinda mucha facilidad y muchas ideas para realizar nuestro trabajo y también poderlo descargar en cualquier formato que deseemos.
  5. 5. GUIA DE RECURSOS DIGITALES DE LENGUA YLITERATURA Que utilidades adicionales ofrece esta aplicación tecnológica CANVA Canva es una herramienta espectacular ya que non sirve para diseñar y crear distintos tipos de plantillas ya sea como mapas conceptuales, post, líneas del tipo, etc. Nos brinda mucha facilidad y muchas ideas para realizar nuestro trabajo y también poderlo descargar en cualquier formato que deseemos. GUIA DE RECURSOS DIGITALES DE MATEMATICAS
  6. 6. Que utilidades adicionales ofrece esta aplicación tecnológica DIAGRAMS. Esta aplicación nos brinda muchas ventajas ya que es parecido a Word tiene muchas figuras, para realizar nuestros mapas conceptuales, nos brinda también para poder compartir en línea el link en nuestra plataforma y se abra sin ningún problema. GUIA DE RECURSOS DIGITALES DE QUIMICA Que utilidades adicionales ofrece esta aplicación tecnológica CANVA Canva es una herramienta espectacular ya que non sirve para diseñar y crear distintos tipos de plantillas ya sea como mapas conceptuales, post, líneas del tipo, etc. Nos brinda mucha facilidad y muchas ideas para realizar nuestro trabajo y también poderlo descargar en cualquier formato que deseemos

