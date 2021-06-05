Travelling is like a magnet for stories.When you leave your comfort zone and enter a new and unknown place anything can happen. Often you end up doing things that you wouldn8217t have imagined doing in your wildest imagination in the most ridiculous of circumstances.8220Crazy travel stories8221 is an honest collection of some of the most unusual events I have personally encountered on my travels to over 65 countries across the globe. Imagine yourself in my shoes and think what you would have done in these situations.