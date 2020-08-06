Formato diapositivas cil

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Diplomado en Docencia Universitaria con énfasis en TIC y AVA
2 HELLO! Marco Alexis Palta Godoy Ingeniero de Sistemas UNAD (2015) Magíster en Tecnologías Digitales Aplicadas a la Educa...
PERFIL PROFESIONAL Experiencia Laboral Técnico en mantenimiento e instalaciones satelitales para internet (2011–2012), Ges...
TIC Tecnologías de la Información y la Comunicación 4 1
“Las Tecnologías de la Información y las Comunicaciones (TIC), son el conjunto de recursos, herramientas, equipos, program...
INTERNET ▰ RED DE REDES 6
Tipos de conexiones a INTERNET ▰ Líneas telefónicas ▰ Cable (fibra óptica) ▰ Satelital ▰ Redes inalámbricas 7
Servicios y usos de INTERNET  Buscar cualquier tipo de información  Comprar productos de diversa índole  Comunicarnos c...
Navegadores Web ▰ Internet Explorer ▰ Chrome ▰ Mozilla Firefox ▰ Safari 9
Tipos de TIC ▰ Redes ▰ Terminales ▰ Servicios en las TIC 10
Ventajas de las TIC ▰ Instantaneidad: ▰ Inmaterialidad: ▰ Interconexión: ▰ Interactividad: ▰ Alcance: ▰ Innovación: ▰ Dive...
Desventajas de las TIC ▰ Distracciones. ▰ Pérdida de tiempo. ▰ Informaciones no fiables ▰ Aprendizajes incompletos y super...
Integración de las TIC en la Educación ▰ Disponer de criterios y estrategias de búsqueda y selección de la información efe...
Integración de las TIC en la Educación ▰ Acceso: Aprende el uso básico de la tecnología. ▰ Adopción: Utiliza la tecnología...
FUNCIONES DE LAS TIC EN EDUCACIÓN ▰ Medio de expresión (SOFTWARE) ▰ Fuente abierta de información ▰ Instrumento para proce...
FUNCIONES DE LAS TIC EN EDUCACIÓN 16 FUNCIONES INSTRUMENTOS - Medio de expresión y creación multimedia, para escribir, dib...
Las TICs en Pedagogía ▰ Los avances tecnológicos abren posibilidades de innovación en el ámbito educativo, que llevan a re...
Factores que inciden en la incorporación de las TIC en la enseñanza: 18 FACTORES POSITIVOS FACTORES NEGATIVOS Acceso omnip...
Factores que inciden en la incorporación de las TIC en la enseñanza: 19 FACTORES POSITIVOS FACTORES NEGATIVOS Reducción si...
Factores que inciden en la incorporación de las TIC en la enseñanza: 20 FACTORES POSITIVOS FACTORES NEGATIVOS Existencia d...
21 AVA Ambientes Virtuales de Aprendizaje
Ambientes Virtuales de Aprendizaje Un Ambiente Virtual de Aprendizaje, es el espacio físico donde las nuevas tecnologías t...
Tipos de AVA Moodle Blackboard 23
Herramientas de un AVA Administrativas De comunicación De información De publicación De colaboración De autoría 24
Ventajas ▰ El maestro puede cualificar su trabajo en el aula aprovechando las posibilidades que ofrecen las TIC. ▰ Utiliza...
26 Estrategias Técnicas de enseñanza y aprendizaje ACTIVIDADES DE APRENDIZAJE
Actividades basadas en la exposición o dirección del docente 27 Cátedra magistral mediante presentaciones multiprofesor Cl...
Actividades apoyadas al trabajo colaborativo 28 Actividad Desarrollo Variantes Medios Torneo de equipos Foro presencial co...
Actividades apoyadas al trabajo colaborativo 29 Actividad Desarrollo Variantes Medios Participando en una wiki Mediante el...
Actividades apoyadas al trabajo colaborativo 30 Actividad Desarrollo Variantes Medios Fomentar el pensamiento independient...
Actividades apoyadas al trabajo colaborativo 31 Actividad Desarrollo Variantes Medios Elaboración de un periódico (revista...
Actividades apoyadas al trabajo colaborativo 32 Actividad Desarrollo Variantes Medios Dropbox: el disco duro virtual colab...
Actividades autodirigidas o enfocadas al trabajo personal 33 Actividad Desarrollo Variantes Medios Colocar mis datos perso...
Actividades autodirigidas o enfocadas al trabajo personal 34 Actividad Desarrollo Variantes Medios Redactar un ensayo Desp...
Actividades autodirigidas o enfocadas al trabajo personal 35 Actividad Desarrollo Variantes Medios Tour virtual Como parte...
Dimensiones de Influencia en el aprendizaje 36 Aspectos en los que las TIC pueden ejercer su apoyo, según cada dimensión
37 Gracias por la atención! Any questions?
×

  1. 1. Diplomado en Docencia Universitaria con énfasis en TIC y AVA
  2. 2. 2 HELLO! Marco Alexis Palta Godoy Ingeniero de Sistemas UNAD (2015) Magíster en Tecnologías Digitales Aplicadas a la Educación UMB (2018)
  3. 3. PERFIL PROFESIONAL Experiencia Laboral Técnico en mantenimiento e instalaciones satelitales para internet (2011–2012), Gestor en Formación CPE (2012), Administrativo I.E.R. Gallinazo – Putumayo (2013-2015), Especialista de soporte en sitio de AVIANCA Florencia (2014-2016), Ingeniero de Sistemas, egresado de la UNAD (2015). Experiencia Docente ® Docente del Instituto Técnico Comercial la Dorada Putumayo (2016-2018) Tutor Universidad Nacional Abierta y a Distancia UNAD (2019) a la actualidad en la Escuela de Ciencias Básticas Tecnología e Ingeniería. Egresado del Diplomado en Docencia Universitaria con énfasis en TIC y AVA (2020) 3 Nací el 24 de Noviembre de 1987 en el Municipio de Florencia Caquetá, ser Docente es una virtud donde hay que desempeñarlo con mucho entusiasmo y responsabilidad; hay que ser paciente y con interés de seguir ampliando la formación a nuevos conocimientos y motivando a los alumnos.
  4. 4. TIC Tecnologías de la Información y la Comunicación 4 1
  5. 5. “Las Tecnologías de la Información y las Comunicaciones (TIC), son el conjunto de recursos, herramientas, equipos, programas informáticos, aplicaciones, redes y medios; que permiten la compilación, procesamiento, almacenamiento, transmisión de información como: voz, datos, texto, video e imágenes (Art. 6 Ley 1341 de 2009). 5
  6. 6. INTERNET ▰ RED DE REDES 6
  7. 7. Tipos de conexiones a INTERNET ▰ Líneas telefónicas ▰ Cable (fibra óptica) ▰ Satelital ▰ Redes inalámbricas 7
  8. 8. Servicios y usos de INTERNET  Buscar cualquier tipo de información  Comprar productos de diversa índole  Comunicarnos con familiares o amigos  Juegos online 8 Educación Virtual
  9. 9. Navegadores Web ▰ Internet Explorer ▰ Chrome ▰ Mozilla Firefox ▰ Safari 9
  10. 10. Tipos de TIC ▰ Redes ▰ Terminales ▰ Servicios en las TIC 10
  11. 11. Ventajas de las TIC ▰ Instantaneidad: ▰ Inmaterialidad: ▰ Interconexión: ▰ Interactividad: ▰ Alcance: ▰ Innovación: ▰ Diversidad: ▰ Automatización: 11
  12. 12. Desventajas de las TIC ▰ Distracciones. ▰ Pérdida de tiempo. ▰ Informaciones no fiables ▰ Aprendizajes incompletos y superficiales. ▰ Visión parcial de la realidad. ▰ Dependencia de los demás. 12
  13. 13. Integración de las TIC en la Educación ▰ Disponer de criterios y estrategias de búsqueda y selección de la información efectiva, que permitan acceder a la información más relevante y de calidad. ▰ El conocimiento de nuevos códigos comunicativos utilizados en los nuevos medios. ▰ Formar a ciudadanos críticos, autónomos y responsables que tengan una visión clara sobre las transformaciones sociales que se van produciendo y puedan participar activamente en ellas. ▰ Adaptar la educación y la formación a los cambios continuos que se van produciendo a nivel social, cultural y profesional. 13
  14. 14. Integración de las TIC en la Educación ▰ Acceso: Aprende el uso básico de la tecnología. ▰ Adopción: Utiliza la tecnología como apoyo a la forma tradicional de enseñar. ▰ Adaptación: Integra la tecnología en prácticas tradicionales de clase, apoyando una mayor productividad de los estudiantes. ▰ Apropiación: Actividades interdisciplinares, colaborativas, basadas en proyectos de aprendizaje. Utilizan la tecnología cuando es necesaria. ▰ Invención: Descubren nuevos usos para la tecnología o combinan varias tecnologías de forma creativa. 14
  15. 15. FUNCIONES DE LAS TIC EN EDUCACIÓN ▰ Medio de expresión (SOFTWARE) ▰ Fuente abierta de información ▰ Instrumento para procesar la información (SOFTWARE) ▰ Canal de comunicación presencial (PIZARRA DIGITAL) ▰ Canal de comunicación virtual (MENSAJERÍA, FOROS, PLATAFORMAS- CAMPUS) ▰ Medio didáctico (SOFTWARE) ▰ Herramienta para la evaluación, diagnóstico y rehabilitación (SOFTWARE) 15
  16. 16. FUNCIONES DE LAS TIC EN EDUCACIÓN 16 FUNCIONES INSTRUMENTOS - Medio de expresión y creación multimedia, para escribir, dibujar, realizar presentaciones multimedia, elaborar páginas web. - Procesadores de textos, editores de imagen y vídeo, editores de sonido, programas de presentaciones, editores de páginas web - Lenguajes de autor para crear materiales didácticos interactivos. - Cámara fotográfica, vídeo. - Sistemas de edición videográfica, digital y analógica. - Canal de comunicación, que facilita la comunicación interpersonal, el intercambio de ideas y materiales y el trabajo colaborativo. - Correo electrónico, chat, videoconferencias, listas de discusión, fórums... - Instrumento de productividad para el proceso de la información: crear bases de datos, preparar informes, realizar cálculos... - Hojas de cálculo, gestores de bases de datos. - Lenguajes de programación. - Programas para el tratamiento digital de la imagen y el sonido.
  17. 17. Las TICs en Pedagogía ▰ Los avances tecnológicos abren posibilidades de innovación en el ámbito educativo, que llevan a repensar los procesos de enseñanza/aprendizaje y a llevar a cabo un proceso continuo de actualización profesional. 17
  18. 18. Factores que inciden en la incorporación de las TIC en la enseñanza: 18 FACTORES POSITIVOS FACTORES NEGATIVOS Acceso omnipresente de Internet en los centros (por medio de cable, wi-fi...) Acceso deficiente a Internet en los centros Incorporación de "pizarras digitales" (= ordenador conectado a Internet + videoproyector) en las aulas de clase Inexistencia de puntos de acceso a Internet en las aulas de clase Existencia de salas de estudio multiuso con ordenadores y aulas de informática suficientes en los centros, buena intranet o plataforma virtual de centro... Infraestructuras informáticas insuficientes en los centros (pocos equipos, solo aulas informáticas, inexistencia de salas multiuso...) Mejoras en la rapidez de Internet (ancho de banda...) y acceso universal en todo el territorio Conexiones en general lentas (por problemas de infraestructuras o coste) y existencia de muchas zonas (rurales...) sin conexión
  19. 19. Factores que inciden en la incorporación de las TIC en la enseñanza: 19 FACTORES POSITIVOS FACTORES NEGATIVOS Reducción significativa del precio de las tarifas planas de acceso a Internet Tarifas de acceso a Internet cara Avance en la implantación de la "sociedad de la información" en todos los ámbitos y estratos sociales Implantación lenta y/o desequilibrada por sectores o territorios de la "sociedad de la información" Identificación de buenas prácticas en la utilización de Internet (y las TIC en general), que realmente faciliten a los profesores el quehacer docente Carencia de buenos modelos (potencia y eficacia didáctica + facilidad y eficiencia de aplicación) de uso educativo de las TIC Formación continua del profesorado en "didáctica digital" Falta de formación del profesorado en "didáctica digital" y/o deficiente formación en "didáctica digital" de las nuevas generaciones de docentes
  20. 20. Factores que inciden en la incorporación de las TIC en la enseñanza: 20 FACTORES POSITIVOS FACTORES NEGATIVOS Existencia de portales educativos con múltiples recursos educativos y orientaciones al docente en la selección de materiales y entornos para la enseñanza y sobre su uso en contextos concretos Inexistencia de estructuras de apoyo al profesor en la selección de los recursos educativos disponibles. Creación de comunidades virtuales de profesores (por áreas y niveles) que les permitan estar en contacto, intercambiar experiencias, hacer preguntas... Tradicional aislamiento del profesorado.
  21. 21. 21 AVA Ambientes Virtuales de Aprendizaje
  22. 22. Ambientes Virtuales de Aprendizaje Un Ambiente Virtual de Aprendizaje, es el espacio físico donde las nuevas tecnologías tales como los sistemas Satelitales, el Internet, los multimedia, y la televisión interactiva entre otros. Se han potencializado rebasando al entorno escolar tradicional que favorece al conocimiento y a la apropiación de contenidos, experiencias y procesos pedagógico-comunicacionales. Están conformados por el espacio, el estudiante, el asesor, los contenidos educativos, la evaluación y los medios de información y comunicación. 22
  23. 23. Tipos de AVA Moodle Blackboard 23
  24. 24. Herramientas de un AVA Administrativas De comunicación De información De publicación De colaboración De autoría 24
  25. 25. Ventajas ▰ El maestro puede cualificar su trabajo en el aula aprovechando las posibilidades que ofrecen las TIC. ▰ Utilizan múltiples medios para presentar información ▰ Ofrecen condiciones adecuadas para el aprendizaje colaborativo ▰ Hacen del estudiante un aprendiz más activo ▰ Fomentan un estilo de aprendizaje más libre y autónomo 25 ▰ La escasa cobertura tecnológica ▰ No es fácil practicar una enseñanza de las TIC que resuelva todos los problemas que se presentan. ▰ Problemas Técnicos ▰ Falta de Formación. ▰ Barreras Económicas. ▰ Problemas de Seguridad. Desventajas
  26. 26. 26 Estrategias Técnicas de enseñanza y aprendizaje ACTIVIDADES DE APRENDIZAJE
  27. 27. Actividades basadas en la exposición o dirección del docente 27 Cátedra magistral mediante presentaciones multiprofesor Clase magistral o cátedra virtual Invitación a un experto Pregunte a sus estudiantes Audio o videoconferencia Grabando un podcast o un video Scribd Slideshare
  28. 28. Actividades apoyadas al trabajo colaborativo 28 Actividad Desarrollo Variantes Medios Torneo de equipos Foro presencial colaborativo en el que el facilitador crea un punto de encuentro. Los equipos se preparan para entrar a un torneo virtual. Foros en un AVA Google Groups El debate El debate es un foro temático Un grupo a favor y otro en contra Foros en un AVA Google Groups Foros de discusión Un foro de discusión forma parte de una conversación asíncrona foros de un AVA Foros de Moodle o Blackboard
  29. 29. Actividades apoyadas al trabajo colaborativo 29 Actividad Desarrollo Variantes Medios Participando en una wiki Mediante el uso de una página web de muy fácil edición El documento o producto inicial es guardado por el profesor Wikispaces Piensa/escri be/comparte /participa A través de esta actividad se pide a los equipos elaborar o crear imágenes, se integran audios y vídeos con entrevistas Blog Wiki Página web Aprendizaje en pares En equipos de dos personas foros de un AVA Blackboard Correo electrónico Facebook Twitter
  30. 30. Actividades apoyadas al trabajo colaborativo 30 Actividad Desarrollo Variantes Medios Fomentar el pensamiento independiente Se plantea al alumno un problema con posibles soluciones Revisan soluciones a problemas en cuestión Foros de Moodle o Blackboard Reporte escrito El profesor pide a los asistentes llevar a cabo la revisión de una lectura previamente seleccionada por él desarrollar un mapa conceptual Word Foros de discusión Herramienta Digital Elaboración de un mapa mental o conceptual Después de analizar o discutir un documento Junto con el mapa, se solicita a alumnos entregar una reflexión CMap Tools Free Mind GoConqr
  31. 31. Actividades apoyadas al trabajo colaborativo 31 Actividad Desarrollo Variantes Medios Elaboración de un periódico (revista, boletín) Se forman equipos de trabajo. Elaboración de una revista Publisher Algún editor de página web Blogger Trabajar con Google Docs Previo a una actividad colaborativa elaboran una presentación conjunta online Internet. Google Docs Correspondencia electrónica Herramienta para la comunicación comunicación instantánea Gmail. Hotmail. Yahoo.
  32. 32. Actividades apoyadas al trabajo colaborativo 32 Actividad Desarrollo Variantes Medios Dropbox: el disco duro virtual colaborativo Con Dropbox no sólo se cuenta con un disco virtual personal Apoya la creación de bibliotecas Dropbox Skype dentro del salón de clases Promueve el trabajo colaborativo Se utiliza cualquier otro sistema de videoconferencia Skype
  33. 33. Actividades autodirigidas o enfocadas al trabajo personal 33 Actividad Desarrollo Variantes Medios Colocar mis datos personales Se sugiere realizar esta actividad al inicio del curso. Si no se cuenta con un formulario, se abre un foro Sitios de Moodle o Blackboard. Blog GoogleDrive Elaborar mi e- portafolio Como parte de una actividad parcial, se solicita a los estudiantes la elaboración de un portafolio electrónico El e-portafolio es solicitado como entrega final obligatoria Blog Wiki Páginas web (sites.google.com) Investigación independiente En esta actividad se pide a los alumnos desarrollar individualmente una investigación El trabajo se puede realizar en parejas o equipos de tres personas. Word. Moodle. Blackboard.
  34. 34. Actividades autodirigidas o enfocadas al trabajo personal 34 Actividad Desarrollo Variantes Medios Redactar un ensayo Después de leer uno o varios, los alumnos elaboran un ensayo A lo largo de una semana, y de manera individual, Foros de Moodle o Blackboard. Se puede usar Scribd Usar preguntas guía A través de una serie de lecturas previamente seleccionadas el alumno responde al qué, quién, cuándo, dónde, cómo y porqué La actividad puede ser individual o grupal Foros de Moodle o Blackboard. Correo electrónico. Guía de lectura La guía de lectura tiene como propósito principal desarrollar en el estudiante la competencia relacionada con el análisis de comprensión de un texto La misma metodología usada en la Guía de lectura se puede aplicar de manera similar al analizar el contenido de una página web. Textos en diferentes formatos.
  35. 35. Actividades autodirigidas o enfocadas al trabajo personal 35 Actividad Desarrollo Variantes Medios Tour virtual Como parte del análisis de un tema o una unidad, el profesor presenta a los estudiantes una página web determinada Para el recorrido se puede usar la estrategia "Qué, Quién, Cuándo, Dónde, Cómo y Por qué”. Internet. Equipo determinado Elaboración de una línea del tiempo Después de analizar o discutir un documento que incluya datos con algún tipo de cronología Junto con la línea del tiempo se solicita la entrega de un reporte escrito Xtime Timeline maker Smart draw Uso de simuladores El uso de simuladores se ha empezado a convertir en una parte importante de la práctica cotidiana dentro y fuera del aula. Existe infinidad de empresas dedicadas al diseño y venta de este tipo de productos. Internet. Software especializado. Equipo determinado
  36. 36. Dimensiones de Influencia en el aprendizaje 36 Aspectos en los que las TIC pueden ejercer su apoyo, según cada dimensión
  37. 37. 37 Gracias por la atención! Any questions?

