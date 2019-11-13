How to Visualize Split & Merge Process with Arrows PPT Graphics

With forking arrows, you can creatively the distribution process and branching structures, compare options in an unbiased way or highlight one of the choices. Here are a few tips on how you can turn an ordinary slide to a professionally-looking one:

- Use vibrant colors to differentiate each part of a parallel process

- Show switching, interlacing and exchanging process.

- Create multiple steps distribution graphics to present division into several outputs



