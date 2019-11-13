Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Illustrate the distribution process and branching structures. Compare options in an unbiased way or highlight one of the c...
Use vibrant colors to differentiate each part of a parallel process.
Show switching, interlacing and exchanging process.
Create multiple steps distribution graphics to present division into several outputs.
…in a few simple steps Let’s see how we change an outdated slide into something more elegant…
Before:
After:
Example based on visuals from infoDiagram.com Quick Slide Redesign Instruction
Distribute text using a clear layout. Use colors to highlight the most important elements. Output A: Write your text here....
Add a place for icons at each element. Connect them with your forked arrows graphic. Output A: Write your text here. Lorem...
Finish the design with fitting icons and decorative stripes. Output A: Write your text here. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, c...
That’s it! Your Forked Arrows Diagram slide is done! Example based on visuals from infoDiagram.com
More Branching Arrows slides at infoDiagram.com Enrich your presentation with diagrams & visuals to better explain your to...
For more presentations, hit FOLLOW on slideshare.net/infodiagramFollow More Branching Arrows slides at infoDiagram.com (cl...
How to Visualize Split & Merge Process with Arrows PPT Graphics
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

How to Visualize Split & Merge Process with Arrows PPT Graphics

15 views

Published on

With forking arrows, you can creatively the distribution process and branching structures, compare options in an unbiased way or highlight one of the choices. Here are a few tips on how you can turn an ordinary slide to a professionally-looking one:
- Use vibrant colors to differentiate each part of a parallel process
- Show switching, interlacing and exchanging process.
- Create multiple steps distribution graphics to present division into several outputs

See our slide process diagram redesign example. Get a full collection of Branching Wide Arrows here: https://www.infodiagram.com/diagrams/branch-wide-arrow-process-merge-split-diagram-ppt-template.html?cp=camp7

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

How to Visualize Split & Merge Process with Arrows PPT Graphics

  1. 1. Illustrate the distribution process and branching structures. Compare options in an unbiased way or highlight one of the choices. How to creatively use forking arrows graphics?
  2. 2. Use vibrant colors to differentiate each part of a parallel process.
  3. 3. Show switching, interlacing and exchanging process.
  4. 4. Create multiple steps distribution graphics to present division into several outputs.
  5. 5. …in a few simple steps Let’s see how we change an outdated slide into something more elegant…
  6. 6. Before:
  7. 7. After:
  8. 8. Example based on visuals from infoDiagram.com Quick Slide Redesign Instruction
  9. 9. Distribute text using a clear layout. Use colors to highlight the most important elements. Output A: Write your text here. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Aliquam in lacus augue. Curabitur ornare magna vel felis lacinia placerat. Suspendisse aliquam gravida sem, et dignissim nisi egestas in. Praesent auctor velit tellus, eget auctor leo scelerisque. Source Output B: Write your text here. Write your text here… Write your text here… Write your text here… Main Output:
  10. 10. Add a place for icons at each element. Connect them with your forked arrows graphic. Output A: Write your text here. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Aliquam in lacus augue. Curabitur ornare magna vel felis lacinia placerat. Suspendisse aliquam gravida sem, et dignissim nisi egestas in. Praesent auctor velit tellus, eget auctor leo scelerisque. Source Output B: Write your text here. Write your text here… Write your text here… Write your text here… Main Output:
  11. 11. Finish the design with fitting icons and decorative stripes. Output A: Write your text here. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Aliquam in lacus augue. Curabitur ornare magna vel felis lacinia placerat. Suspendisse aliquam gravida sem, et dignissim nisi egestas in. Praesent auctor velit tellus, eget auctor leo scelerisque. Source Output B: Write your text here. Write your text here… Write your text here… Write your text here… Main Output:
  12. 12. That’s it! Your Forked Arrows Diagram slide is done! Example based on visuals from infoDiagram.com
  13. 13. More Branching Arrows slides at infoDiagram.com Enrich your presentation with diagrams & visuals to better explain your topics
  14. 14. For more presentations, hit FOLLOW on slideshare.net/infodiagramFollow More Branching Arrows slides at infoDiagram.com (click to open)

×