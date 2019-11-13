How to Visualize Split & Merge Process with Arrows PPT Graphics

-
With forking arrows, you can creatively the distribution process and branching structures, compare options in an unbiased way or highlight one of the choices. Here are a few tips on how you can turn an ordinary slide to a professionally-looking one:
- Use vibrant colors to differentiate each part of a parallel process
- Show switching, interlacing and exchanging process.
- Create multiple steps distribution graphics to present division into several outputs
See our slide process diagram redesign example. Get a full collection of Branching Wide Arrows here: https://www.infodiagram.com/diagrams/branch-wide-arrow-process-merge-split-diagram-ppt-template.html?cp=camp7
