7 Reasons for Professional Development
7 Reasons for Professional Development

Published on

It is the people that make up an organization. They are important assets that make or break a company. With Professional Development, their contribution is improved and increased.

Published in: Leadership & Management
7 Reasons for Professional Development

  1. 1. 7 Reasons for Professional Development Your organization will be happier and thank you for it.
  2. 2. 1) Competence and skills are improved. “We should invest in people, not ideas. A good idea is often destroyed by bad people and good people can always make a bad idea better. - Simon Sinek • Our people’s competence and skills have to develop. • What they learned before may no longer work or apply. • We thus have to invest on their career grow and development.
  3. 3. 2) Productivity is increased. "Nothing is less productive than to make more efficient what should not be done at all." - Peter Drucker • No value is added to work that should not have been done. • This is the difference between being productive and being busy. • Training teaches people how to be more productive.
  4. 4. 3) People are empowered. "Virtually every company will be going out and empowering their workers with a certain set of tools, and the big difference in how much value is received from that will be how much the company steps back and really thinks through their business processes, thinking through how their business can change, how their project management, their customer feedback, their planning cycles can be quite different than they ever were before." - Bill Gates • Trained individuals know what to do with the time and resources. • They know the why and purpose of what they do. • Accomplishments are increased with an empowered workforce.
  5. 5. 4) Systems are created. “Everything must be made as simple as possible. But not simpler.” - Albert Einstein • Systems make for increased speed and productivity in work. • Lack of systems results in issues, conflicts, and delays. • Professionals know how to make simplify and make things easier.
  6. 6. 5) Effectiveness is developed. "Efficiency is doing things right; effectiveness is doing the right things." - Peter Drucker • People have to be effective in what they do. • This requires that they are equipped with the tools and skills. • Re-work wastes time, energy, and money.
  7. 7. 6) Processes become more efficient. "The first rule of any technology used in a business is that automation applied to an efficient operation will magnify the efficiency. The second is that automation applied to an inefficient operation will magnify the inefficiency." - Bill Gates • Technology shortens processes resulting in a more efficient flow. • This knowledge makes the organization lean and agile. • People learn these through experienced professionals.
  8. 8. 7) Happiness is cultivated. "Happiness inspires productivity." - Shawn Achor • Happiness in the organization is a major driver to productivity. • An individual finds happiness in learning new things. • This is perhaps the most important reason of all.
