June 2021 Russ Savage | Director of Product Management Virtual Training: Intro to InﬂuxDB
© 2021 InﬂuxData. All rights reserved. 2 Agenda 1. What is InﬂuxDB 2. Basic Concepts 3. Demo
© 2021 InﬂuxData. All rights reserved. 3 What is InﬂuxDB?
© 2021 InﬂuxData. All rights reserved. 11 InﬂuxData Platform Architecture
Thank You
Virtual training intro to InfluxDB - June 2021

In this training webinar, we will walk you through the basics of InfluxDB – the purpose-built time series database. InfluxDB has everything you need from a time series platform in a single binary – a multi-tenanted time series database, UI and dashboarding tools, background processing and monitoring agent. This one-hour session will include the training and time for live Q&A.

What you will learn

What you will learn
Core concepts of time series databases
An overview of the InfluxDB platform
How to ingesting and query data in InfluxDB

Virtual training intro to InfluxDB - June 2021

  4. 4. © 2021 InﬂuxData. All rights reserved. 4 A massive community of open source & cloud developers • Self-starters • Production teams • Expect OSS & usage-based models • Industrial IoT • End-user & consumer IoT • Real-time analytics • Networks & transactions by cloud by language & tool Builders of Apps From Technical Ecosystems Use Case Focused
  5. 5. © 2021 InﬂuxData. All rights reserved. 5 Get started quickly with more tools • Rest API • OSS integrations • Cloud delivery and less code. A POWERFUL API & TOOL SET FOR BUILDING REAL-TIME APPS Collect using hundreds of integrations & OSS tools Write/Query in multiple languages built for real-time data Abstract using client libraries for your preferred language Manage applications & account via the developer console INFLUXDATA API & TOOLS DEVELOPER APPLICATIONS Io T Transactions Analytics
  6. 6. © 2021 InﬂuxData. All rights reserved. 6 Run apps in production with absolute conﬁdence on the only purpose-built time series engine. High Speed Ingest via both batch & streaming Flexible Schema learns & adapts as it goes High & Low Fidelity retention & storage Managed Functions hosted in the cloud A HIGH-PERFORMANCE ENGINE TO HANDLE REAL-TIME DATA WORKLOADS INFLUXDATA API & TOOLS INFLUXDATA REAL-TIME ENGINE TIME SERIES DATABASE
  7. 7. © 2021 InﬂuxData. All rights reserved. 7 INFLUXDB ENTERPRISE Self Managed, High Availability & Secure priced per node INFLUXDB Open source time series database. High performing, Schemaless, Smart extraction of data (raw, sliding, aggregates) INFLUXDB EDGE Extend your applications to the IoT edge for real-time insights in connected, disconnected, or hybrid environments. INFLUXDB CLOUD Elastic Serverless Time Series as a Service pay per use INFLUXDB PLATFORM PRODUCT OFFERINGS
  8. 8. © 2021 InﬂuxData. All rights reserved. 8 InﬂuxDB Time Series Platform EMPOWERS DEVELOPERS TO BUILD IOT, ANALYTICS, & MONITORING SOFTWARE. – Designed for time series analysis – Easy to share, easy to extend – Multi data source – Open Source (MIT license) – Easy to get started, powerful to scale
  9. 9. © 2021 InﬂuxData. All rights reserved. 9 Powerful APIs, Tools, & Ecosystem Developers using the InﬂuxDB platform build their applications with less eﬀort, less code, and less conﬁguration. Unrestricted developer productivity Client and server libraries in everything from React, JavaScript, Go, Python and more. Get a head-start with templates Inspiring templates for every use case. Easy to create and share — ﬁnd what’s right for you. Vibrant open source community A diverse and highly motivated community, making contributions in code, & documentation. Powerful & active ecosystem 200+ Telegraf plugins, integrations with Grafana or data sources like Google Bigtable.
  10. 10. © 2021 InﬂuxData. All rights reserved. 10 Current Data Acquisition - All Methods Agent-based Push (aka Telegraf) Agentless Pull (aka Scrapers) Client Libraries Native/Ecosystem ● 200+ Telegraf plugins ● Regular cadence of releases ● Why use it? ○ No code ○ Large community ○ Lightweight but powerful ○ Customizable ● Prometheus scraper (OSS only) ● Flux prometheus.from ● Flux csv.from(url) ● Why use them? ○ Get data in quickly ○ Doesn’t require agent downloads on monitoring device ● 11 Libraries: Python, C#, Java, GO, Javascript/Node.js, Ruby, PHP, Scala, Swift, Kotlin, Arduino ● Handles batching, chunking, setting right headers, etc. ● Why use them? ○ Easy way to get started ○ Need libraries when building custom applications ● Source system speaks line protocol ● Examples: JMeter, NiFi, Vector, FluentD ● Inﬂux CLI CSV Import ● Why use them? ○ Know what you want to monitor, quick and easy integration
  11. 11. © 2021 InﬂuxData. All rights reserved. 11 InﬂuxData Platform Architecture
  12. 12. © 2021 InﬂuxData. All rights reserved. 12 Get InﬂuxDB InﬂuxDB Cloud https:/ /cloud2.inﬂuxdata.com/signup Download OSS https:/ /portal.inﬂuxdata.com/downloads/
  13. 13. © 2021 InﬂuxData. All rights reserved. 13 Using InﬂuxDB
  14. 14. © 2021 InﬂuxData. All rights reserved. 14 Concepts: Data Model ● Measurement ○ A name to a group of data at a high level ● Tag set ○ A set of key-value pairs to group data at a low level (values are strings) ● Field set ○ A set of key-value pairs to represent data (values are numerical & strings) ● Timestamp ○ Time of the data with nanosecond precision ● Series ○ A unique combination of measure+tags
  15. 15. © 2021 InﬂuxData. All rights reserved. 15 Data model vs ingestion & storage Measurement Tag set Field set Timestamp Ingestion Storage Series Buckets (set of series)
  16. 16. © 2021 InﬂuxData. All rights reserved. 16 Concepts: Time Series Database Schema Data Ingestion Format • Points are written to InﬂuxDB using the Line Protocol, which follows the following format: <measurement>[,<tag-key>=<tag-value>] [<field-key>=<field-value>] [unix-nano-timestamp] Reference: https://docs.inﬂuxdata.com/inﬂuxdb/v2.0/reference/syntax/line-protocol/ Tag Set hostname=server02, us_west=az Measurement cpu_load Field Set temp=24.5, volts=7 Timestamp 1234567890000000
  17. 17. © 2021 InﬂuxData. All rights reserved. 17 Bucket physical view ● Columnar Data Stores ● Best for column selection and aggregation thanks to - Disk and memory locality - Cache locality _time 1492...1 1492...0 _m obs obs host ovenB ovenA num 1 1 line west west temp 301 125 humidity 23 75 _m=_measurment tags ﬁelds
  18. 18. © 2021 InﬂuxData. All rights reserved. 18 Schema Considerations • Tags are indexed. Fields are not. • Field Types are immutable • Store data in tags if you plan to use them with GROUP BY() • Store data in ﬁelds if you plan to use them with Flux function • Store data in ﬁelds if you need them to be something other than a string • The best schema depends primarily on what queries you want to run. At a high level:  – You can't GROUP BY ﬁelds, only tags  – You can't do math on tags or across measurements – Queries that ﬁlter by tags are fast  – Queries that ﬁlter by ﬁelds are slower  – Be aware of series cardinality . . . It matters Concepts: InﬂuxDB Schema Best Practices
  19. 19. © 2021 InﬂuxData. All rights reserved. 19 Series Cardinality • The number of unique database, measurement, and tag set combinations in an InﬂuxDB instance. • For example, assume that an InﬂuxDB instance has a single database and one measurement. – The single measurement has two tag keys: email and status. – If there are three diﬀerent emails, and each email address is associated with two diﬀerent statuses then the series cardinality for the measurement is 6: (3 * 2 = 6) Concepts: InﬂuxDB Schema Best Practices email status lorr@influxdata.com start lorr@influxdata.com finish marv@influxdata.com start marv@influxdata.com finish cliff@influxdata.com start cliff@influxdata.com finish Reference: https://docs.inﬂuxdata.com/inﬂuxdb/v2.0/write-data/best-practices/resolve-high-cardinality/
  20. 20. © 2021 InﬂuxData. All rights reserved. 20 Series Cardinality Example • Now imagine that a measurement has two tag keys:  – containerId  and processId – Each tag has 10,000 possibilities – In this series cardinality for the measurement is 100,000,000 (10,000 x 10,000) – Further let’s assume that each series takes up 1k in memory, that equates to 102.4GB of RAM. . . you begin to see the problem • We call this “Run-away series cardinality” • Read more about this – https://www.inﬂuxdata.com/blog/tldr-inﬂuxdb-tech-tips-monitoring-tasks-and-ﬁnding-th e-source-of-runaway-cardinality/ – Index and Time-Structured Merge Tree (TSM) Overview in InﬂuxDB 1.5 Concepts: InﬂuxDB Schema Best Practices
  21. 21. © 2021 InﬂuxData. All rights reserved. 21 Introducing Flux A functional data scripting language designed for querying, analyzing, and acting on data. It is intended to be usable, readable, ﬂexible, composable, testable, contributable, and shareable. “ I don't want to have to write query code in one language and processing code in another language. – Paul Dix, CTO InﬂuxData
  22. 22. © 2021 InﬂuxData. All rights reserved. 22 Demo
  23. 23. © 2021 InﬂuxData. All rights reserved. 23 What’s Next – Build an IoT application workshop | August 5, 2020 ○ https://www.inﬂuxdata.com/resources/iot-center-workshop/ – Get your cloud account ○ And try InﬂuxDB Templates – Check out ○ https://www.inﬂuxdata.com/products/inﬂuxdb-templates/gallery/ – Performance Tips – Index and Time-Structured Merge Tree (TSM) Overview – Integrations ○ https://docs.inﬂuxdata.com/telegraf/v1.18/ ○ https://www.inﬂuxdata.com/products/integrations/
  24. 24. Thank You

