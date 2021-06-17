Virtual training intro to InfluxDB - June 2021

-
In this training webinar, we will walk you through the basics of InfluxDB – the purpose-built time series database. InfluxDB has everything you need from a time series platform in a single binary – a multi-tenanted time series database, UI and dashboarding tools, background processing and monitoring agent. This one-hour session will include the training and time for live Q&A.
What you will learn
Core concepts of time series databases
An overview of the InfluxDB platform
How to ingesting and query data in InfluxDB
