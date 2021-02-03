How to Monitor Your Gaming Computer with a Time Series Database

Virtual Time Series Meetup



Whether you're a gamer determining computer utilization or if you're a parent monitoring your child's gaming habits, a time series database can help track important computer stats. Discover how you can use InfluxDB to monitor a computer’s fluctuating GPU and CPU usage due to online gaming, and how to set up Slack alerts about unexpected computer utilization



Join this virtual time series meetup to learn how a parent is using Telegraf, InfluxDB Cloud and Slack to monitor their child's computer which is used for schooling and gaming. At a time when home and school converge, making sure kids are doing their homework (at least some of the time) and not gaming (all the time) is a must!