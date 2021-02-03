Successfully reported this slideshow.
How to Monitor Your Gaming Computer with a Time Series Database
2 © 2021 InﬂuxData. All rights reserved. How to Monitor Your Gaming Computer with a Time Series Database Whether you're a ...
3 © 2021 InﬂuxData. All rights reserved. v1.0 v2.0 Background
4 © 2021 InﬂuxData. All rights reserved. ● Buy components ● Assemble components ○ Supported via YouTube ● Install Ubuntu 6...
5 © 2021 InﬂuxData. All rights reserved. ● Install InfluxDB v2.0 OSS for Ubuntu ○ https://portal.influxdata.com/downloads/...
Demo
7 © 2021 InﬂuxData. All rights reserved. ● Linux System Template - Good! ○ Basic monitoring in minutes ● Setup Checks ○ En...
8 © 2021 InﬂuxData. All rights reserved. What Happened? Good News: A few sporadic alerts. CPU not overheating! #dadfail Bu...
9 © 2021 InﬂuxData. All rights reserved. Then What? demic
10 © 2021 InﬂuxData. All rights reserved. ● Install Windows 10 ○ ISO Editor Creation (this time for Windows, which has a s...
11 © 2021 InﬂuxData. All rights reserved. ● Sign-up InfluxDB Cloud ○ https://cloud2.influxdata.com/signup ● Install Telegr...
Demo
13 © 2021 InﬂuxData. All rights reserved. ● Windows System Template - Good! ○ Basic monitoring in minutes ● Setup Alerts &...
14 © 2021 InﬂuxData. All rights reserved. What Happened? Good News: Consistently received alerts when the GPU temp climbed...
15 © 2021 InﬂuxData. All rights reserved. Then What? vOG #morework4v1
16 © 2021 InﬂuxData. All rights reserved. ● Install OS ○ Raspberry Pi Imager! Attempt #3 ● Raspberry Pi 400 “gift”
17 © 2021 InﬂuxData. All rights reserved. ● Login to InfluxDB Cloud ○ https://cloud2.influxdata.com/login ● Install Telegr...
Demo
19 © 2021 InﬂuxData. All rights reserved. ● Raspberry Pi Template - Good! ○ CPU and GPU temperatures available OOTB ○ Some...
Q&A
Whether you're a gamer determining computer utilization or if you're a parent monitoring your child's gaming habits, a time series database can help track important computer stats. Discover how you can use InfluxDB to monitor a computer’s fluctuating GPU and CPU usage due to online gaming, and how to set up Slack alerts about unexpected computer utilization

Join this virtual time series meetup to learn how a parent is using Telegraf, InfluxDB Cloud and Slack to monitor their child's computer which is used for schooling and gaming. At a time when home and school converge, making sure kids are doing their homework (at least some of the time) and not gaming (all the time) is a must!

Published in: Technology
How to Monitor Your Gaming Computer with a Time Series Database

  1. 1. How to Monitor Your Gaming Computer with a Time Series Database
  2. 2. 2 © 2021 InﬂuxData. All rights reserved. How to Monitor Your Gaming Computer with a Time Series Database Whether you're a gamer determining computer utilization or if you're a parent monitoring your child's gaming habits, a time series database can help track important computer stats. Discover how you can use InfluxDB to monitor a computer’s fluctuating GPU and CPU usage due to online gaming, and how to set up Slack alerts about unexpected computer utilization Join this virtual time series meetup to learn how a parent is using Telegraf, InfluxDB Cloud and Slack to monitor their child's computer which is used for schooling and gaming. At a time when home and school converge, making sure kids are doing their homework (at least some of the time) and not gaming (all the time) is a must! Agenda
  3. 3. 3 © 2021 InﬂuxData. All rights reserved. v1.0 v2.0 Background
  4. 4. 4 © 2021 InﬂuxData. All rights reserved. ● Buy components ● Assemble components ○ Supported via YouTube ● Install Ubuntu 64-bit -- How?? ○ In the 21st century, you need a computer to build a new computer. ○ ISO Editor Creation (I used UUByte on my Mac -- Thank you OSS community!) ○ Back to YouTube to figure out how to configure to boot from USB stick Attempt #1
  5. 5. 5 © 2021 InﬂuxData. All rights reserved. ● Install InfluxDB v2.0 OSS for Ubuntu ○ https://portal.influxdata.com/downloads/ ● Install Telegraf ○ https://portal.influxdata.com/downloads/ ● Load Linux System Community Template InfluxDB v2.0 OSS
  6. 6. Demo
  7. 7. 7 © 2021 InﬂuxData. All rights reserved. ● Linux System Template - Good! ○ Basic monitoring in minutes ● Setup Checks ○ Ensure that machine isn’t overheating! ● Make InfluxDB OSS and Telegraf systemd services ○ https://docs.influxdata.com/ Exploring: InfluxDB v2.0 OSS ● Extend Telegraf Configuration ○ Download template config ○ Add to Telegraf config Temp Input Plugin for CPU Temperature monitoring ○ Add to Telegraf config Nvidia Input Plugin for GPU monitoring
  8. 8. 8 © 2021 InﬂuxData. All rights reserved. What Happened? Good News: A few sporadic alerts. CPU not overheating! #dadfail But, Bad News...
  9. 9. 9 © 2021 InﬂuxData. All rights reserved. Then What? demic
  10. 10. 10 © 2021 InﬂuxData. All rights reserved. ● Install Windows 10 ○ ISO Editor Creation (this time for Windows, which has a similar, but unique setup) ○ Back to YouTube to remember out how to configure to boot from USB stick ● Figure out dual-boot mechanics ○ Supported via YouTube Attempt #2 ● Purchase and Download Windows 10
  11. 11. 11 © 2021 InﬂuxData. All rights reserved. ● Sign-up InfluxDB Cloud ○ https://cloud2.influxdata.com/signup ● Install Telegraf for Windows ○ https://portal.influxdata.com/downloads/ ● Load Windows System Community Template InfluxDB v2.0 Cloud
  12. 12. Demo
  13. 13. 13 © 2021 InﬂuxData. All rights reserved. ● Windows System Template - Good! ○ Basic monitoring in minutes ● Setup Alerts & Notification ○ Define Slack Endpoint ○ Define Notification rules Exploring: InfluxDB v2.0 Cloud ● Extend Telegraf Configuration ○ Edit template config within Cloud ○ Add to Telegraf config Temp Input Plugin for CPU Temperature monitoring ○ Add to Telegraf config Nvidia Input Plugin for GPU monitoring
  14. 14. 14 © 2021 InﬂuxData. All rights reserved. What Happened? Good News: Consistently received alerts when the GPU temp climbed! #parentingin2020 But, Bad News... Aren’t you supposed to be in online school???
  15. 15. 15 © 2021 InﬂuxData. All rights reserved. Then What? vOG #morework4v1
  16. 16. 16 © 2021 InﬂuxData. All rights reserved. ● Install OS ○ Raspberry Pi Imager! Attempt #3 ● Raspberry Pi 400 “gift”
  17. 17. 17 © 2021 InﬂuxData. All rights reserved. ● Login to InfluxDB Cloud ○ https://cloud2.influxdata.com/login ● Install Telegraf for Ubuntu ○ https://portal.influxdata.com/downloads/ ● Load Raspberry Pi Community Template InfluxDB v2.0 Cloud
  18. 18. Demo
  19. 19. 19 © 2021 InﬂuxData. All rights reserved. ● Raspberry Pi Template - Good! ○ CPU and GPU temperatures available OOTB ○ Some instructions to confirm on the Telegraf front ● ● ● Setup Alerts & Notification ○ Add a check for Raspberry Pi ● What to do next? ○ Change location of where Raspberry Pi data lands - in Telegraf config ○ Downsample data from Nvidia and Raspberry PI GPUs into a single measurement ○ Modify Alert to check on the consolidated data regardless of host Exploring: InfluxDB v2.0 Cloud
  20. 20. Q&A

