Balaji Palani Director, Product Management InfluxData Path to InfluxDB 2.0 Seamlessly migrate your 1.x dashboards, alerts ...
© 2020 InfluxData. All rights reserved. 2 1.x 2.0 TICK INFLUXDB
OSS 1.X → OSS 2.0
© 2020 InfluxData. All rights reserved. 4 INFLUXDB OSS 2.0 OSS 1.X: WHY UPGRADE to 2.0? MADE FOR DEVELOPERS DEVELOPER PROD...
© 2020 InfluxData. All rights reserved. 5 OSS 1.X → OSS 2.0 HOW TO MAKE THE TRANSITION? INFLUXDB OSS 1.XINFLUXDB OSS 2.0 I...
© 2020 InfluxData. All rights reserved. 6 INFLUXDB OSS 1.XINFLUXDB OSS 2.0 Continuous Queries (CQ) Replace with Flux Tasks...
TICK 1.X → INFLUXDB CLOUD 2.0
© 2020 InfluxData. All rights reserved. 8 INFLUXDB CLOUD 2.0 WHY INFLUXDB CLOUD 2? PURPOSE-BUILT FOR APP BUILDERS AND OPER...
© 2020 InfluxData. All rights reserved. 9 HOW DOES THIS BENEFIT ME? SAVE TIME AND MONEY Multi-Tenant Architecture Fully Ma...
© 2020 InfluxData. All rights reserved. 10 INFLUXDB CLOUD 2.0 WHAT WOULD IT COST ME? ONLY PAY FOR WHAT YOU USE Usage Based...
© 2020 InfluxData. All rights reserved. 11 INFLUXDB CLOUD 2.0 WHERE WOULD MY WORKLOAD RUN? RUN WHERE YOU WANT AND PAY HOW ...
© 2020 InfluxData. All rights reserved. 12 KEY STEPS: ENTERPRISE / CLOUD 1.X → INFLUXDB CLOUD 2.0 HOW DO YOU CROSS THE BRI...
© 2020 InfluxData. All rights reserved. 13 ENTERPRISE / CLOUD 1.X -> INFLUXDB CLOUD 2.0 DUAL WRITE TO BOTH 1.X AND 2.0 TEL...
© 2020 InfluxData. All rights reserved. 14 KEY STEPS: ENTERPRISE / CLOUD 1.X → INFLUXDB CLOUD 2.0 HOW DO YOU CROSS THE BRI...
© 2020 InfluxData. All rights reserved. 15 ENTERPRISE / CLOUD 1.X → INFLUXDB CLOUD 2.0 USE 1.X QUERY COMPATIBILITY API FOR...
© 2020 InfluxData. All rights reserved. 16 KEY STEPS: ENTERPRISE / CLOUD 1.X → INFLUXDB CLOUD 2.0 HOW DO YOU CROSS THE BRI...
© 2020 InfluxData. All rights reserved. 17 ENTERPRISE / CLOUD 1.X → INFLUXDB CLOUD 2.0 CONTINUOUS QUERIES →FLUX TASKS #Dow...
© 2020 InfluxData. All rights reserved. 18 ENTERPRISE / CLOUD 1.X → INFLUXDB CLOUD 2.0 CREATE ALERT CHECKS & NOTIFICATIONS...
© 2020 InfluxData. All rights reserved. 19 ENTERPRISE / CLOUD 1.X → INFLUXDB CLOUD 2.0 KAPACITOR BATCH SCRIPTS →FLUX TASKS...
© 2020 InfluxData. All rights reserved. 20 ENTERPRISE / CLOUD 1.X → INFLUXDB CLOUD 2.0 KAPACITOR STREAMING API ● Dual writ...
© 2020 InfluxData. All rights reserved. 21 KEY STEPS: ENTERPRISE / CLOUD 1.X → INFLUXDB CLOUD 2.0 HOW DO YOU CROSS THE BRI...
© 2020 InfluxData. All rights reserved. 22 ENTERPRISE / CLOUD 1.X→ INFLUXDB CLOUD 2.0 MIGRATE YOUR HISTORICAL DATA RETENTI...
© 2020 InfluxData. All rights reserved. 23 KEY STEPS: ENTERPRISE / CLOUD 1.X → INFLUXDB CLOUD 2.0 HOW DO YOU CROSS THE BRI...
© 2020 InfluxData. All rights reserved. 24 ENTERPRISE / CLOUD 1.X → INFLUXDB CLOUD 2.0 VERIFY PRICING → MIGRATE CONTRACT T...
© 2020 InfluxData. All rights reserved. 25 1.x 2.0 TICK INFLUXDB SUMMARY DUAL WRITE INTO 1.X AND CLOUD 2.0 USE 1.X QUERY C...
© 2020 InfluxData. All rights reserved. 26 Important links: Questions??? E-mail: balaji@influxdata.com Reach us on our Com...
Balaji Palani [InfluxData] | Path to InfluxDB 2.0: Seamlessly Migrate Your 1.x Data, Dashboards, Alerts and Tasks | InfluxDays Virtual Experience NA 2020

Balaji Palani [InfluxData] | Path to InfluxDB 2.0: Seamlessly Migrate Your 1.x Data, Dashboards, Alerts and Tasks | InfluxDays Virtual Experience NA 2020

Balaji Palani [InfluxData] | Path to InfluxDB 2.0: Seamlessly Migrate Your 1.x Data, Dashboards, Alerts and Tasks | InfluxDays Virtual Experience NA 2020

  1. 1. Balaji Palani Director, Product Management InfluxData Path to InfluxDB 2.0 Seamlessly migrate your 1.x dashboards, alerts and tasks
  2. 2. © 2020 InfluxData. All rights reserved. 2 1.x 2.0 TICK INFLUXDB
  3. 3. OSS 1.X → OSS 2.0
  4. 4. © 2020 InfluxData. All rights reserved. 4 INFLUXDB OSS 2.0 OSS 1.X: WHY UPGRADE to 2.0? MADE FOR DEVELOPERS DEVELOPER PRODUCTIVITY Query Language ++ Multi-datasource Extensible Rich Client Libraries Gitops integration with Template Stacks Task Scheduling Platform-in-a-box Ideal for IOT Edge
  5. 5. © 2020 InfluxData. All rights reserved. 5 OSS 1.X → OSS 2.0 HOW TO MAKE THE TRANSITION? INFLUXDB OSS 1.XINFLUXDB OSS 2.0 IN-PLACE UPGRADE ● Updates Configuration ● Write Data Into 2.0 Buckets ● Create DBRP Mappings ● Migrate Users, Metadata ● Build TSI (Time-series index) https://docs.influxdata.com/influxdb/v2.0/upgrade/v1-to-v2/
  6. 6. © 2020 InfluxData. All rights reserved. 6 INFLUXDB OSS 1.XINFLUXDB OSS 2.0 Continuous Queries (CQ) Replace with Flux Tasks 1.x Supported Protocols (Graphite, CollectD, OpenTSDB, UDP) Use Telegraf Kapacitor 1.x (Subscription API) Dual write to InfluxDB 2.0 and Kapacitor 1.x Chronograf / Grafana (Dashboards) Existing dashboards will continue to work with InfluxQL compatibility API FEW THINGS TO WATCH FOR... Authentication Auth required by default Admin users Re-assess and manually create admin users in OSS 2.0 Platform Support Docker, Windows, ARM builds are planned for later releases https://docs.influxdata.com/influxdb/v2.0/upgrade/v1-to-v2/
  7. 7. TICK 1.X → INFLUXDB CLOUD 2.0
  8. 8. © 2020 InfluxData. All rights reserved. 8 INFLUXDB CLOUD 2.0 WHY INFLUXDB CLOUD 2? PURPOSE-BUILT FOR APP BUILDERS AND OPERATORS Multi-Tenant Architecture Fully Managed + Secure Platform Elastic + Serverless Platform Usage-Based Pricing Multi-Cloud + Global Distribution
  9. 9. © 2020 InfluxData. All rights reserved. 9 HOW DOES THIS BENEFIT ME? SAVE TIME AND MONEY Multi-Tenant Architecture Fully Managed + Secure Platform Elastic + Serverless Platform Usage Based Pricing Multi-Cloud Availability INFLUXDB CLOUD 2.0 ● Easy to get started quickly. ● No servers to manage. ● Start small and scale as you grow. ● No management overhead. ● Free your time and resources to develop your application.
  10. 10. © 2020 InfluxData. All rights reserved. 10 INFLUXDB CLOUD 2.0 WHAT WOULD IT COST ME? ONLY PAY FOR WHAT YOU USE Usage Based Pricing USAGE DIMENSIONS: Data In: Amount of data ingested DATA IN Query Count: Number of queries run QUERY COUNT STORAGE DATA OUTStorage: Space used by data on disk Data Out: Amount of data transferred out
  11. 11. © 2020 InfluxData. All rights reserved. 11 INFLUXDB CLOUD 2.0 WHERE WOULD MY WORKLOAD RUN? RUN WHERE YOU WANT AND PAY HOW YOU WANT Multi-Cloud + Global Distribution ➔ Cloud provider agnostic ➔ Available across all super regions (N. America, Europe, APAC*) ➔ Pay by: ◆ Credit card ◆ Purchase Order ◆ Cloud Provider Billing US (Oregon) US(Virginia) EU(Frankfurt) US (Iowa) US (Virginia) EU (Netherlands) * Coming soon
  12. 12. © 2020 InfluxData. All rights reserved. 12 KEY STEPS: ENTERPRISE / CLOUD 1.X → INFLUXDB CLOUD 2.0 HOW DO YOU CROSS THE BRIDGE? 1. Dual write to both existing 1.x and Cloud 2
  13. 13. © 2020 InfluxData. All rights reserved. 13 ENTERPRISE / CLOUD 1.X -> INFLUXDB CLOUD 2.0 DUAL WRITE TO BOTH 1.X AND 2.0 TELEGRAF ● Add influxdb_v2 output plugin to telegraf configuration CLIENT LIBRARIES ● Cloud 2 supports v1.x /write compatibility endpoint which can be used by 1.x client libraries to write data into OTHER SCENARIOS ● Use Telegraf as go- between with influxdb input plugin and write to influxdb and influxdb_v2 output plugins # Write to InfluxDB V1.x [[outputs.influxdb]] urls = ["http://127.0.0.1:8086"] database = “telegraf” ... # Write to InfluxDB Cloud [[outputs.influxdb_v2]] urls = ["https://us-west-2- 1.aws.cloud2.influxdata.com"] organization = “balaji’s org” bucket = “telegraf” ### python client from influxdb import InfluxDBClient … ## Provide Cloud 2 url, username and token client = InfluxDBClient('us-west-2- 1.aws.cloud2.influxdata.com', 443, '<username>', '<Authorization Token>', '<Bucket>') … ## Write points client.write_points(json_body) Metric Source or App T E L E G R A F InfluxDB 1.x InfluxDB Cloud 2.0 influxdb listener input plugin influxdb output plugin influxdb_v2 output plugin
  14. 14. © 2020 InfluxData. All rights reserved. 14 KEY STEPS: ENTERPRISE / CLOUD 1.X → INFLUXDB CLOUD 2.0 HOW DO YOU CROSS THE BRIDGE? 1. Dual write to both existing 1.x and Cloud 2 2. Use 1.x compatibility API to continue working with your Chronograf / Grafana dashboards
  15. 15. © 2020 InfluxData. All rights reserved. 15 ENTERPRISE / CLOUD 1.X → INFLUXDB CLOUD 2.0 USE 1.X QUERY COMPATIBILITY API FOR DASHBOARDS CHRONOGRAF 1.X / GRAFANA (EXISTING DASHBOARDS) ● Add a new connection / data source to Cloud 2 /query compatibility endpoint using a token instead of password for authentication. GRAFANA 7.1 + ● Use Grafana 7.1+ to connect to Cloud 2 using InfluxQL or Flux as query language, bringing the power and flexibility of Flux to Grafana users
  16. 16. © 2020 InfluxData. All rights reserved. 16 KEY STEPS: ENTERPRISE / CLOUD 1.X → INFLUXDB CLOUD 2.0 HOW DO YOU CROSS THE BRIDGE? 1. Dual write to both existing 1.x and Cloud 2 2. Use 1.x compatibility API to continue working with your Chronograf / Grafana dashboards 3. Write your Flux Tasks. Invite users. Set up Checks & Notifications.
  17. 17. © 2020 InfluxData. All rights reserved. 17 ENTERPRISE / CLOUD 1.X → INFLUXDB CLOUD 2.0 CONTINUOUS QUERIES →FLUX TASKS #Downsample raw data into 5m means CREATE CONTINUOUS QUERY mycq ON telegraf BEGIN SELECT mean(usage_user) AS usage_user INTO telegraf.rollup_5m.cpu FROM telegraf.autogen.cpu GROUP BY time(5m),* END #Downsample in Flux option task = { name: "mytask", every: 5m, } from(bucket: "telegraf") |> range(start: -5m) |> filter(fn: (r) => r["_measurement"] == "cpu") |> filter(fn: (r) => r["_field"] == "usage_user") |> mean(column: "_value") |> to(bucket: "telegraf_5m", org: "balaji_p") CONTINUOUS QUERIES (CQ) FLUX TASKS Tasks: (https://docs.influxdata.com/influxdb/v2.0/process- data/get-started/) (https://www.influxdata.com/blog/downsampling-influxdb-v2-0/) ● Optimized for better performance ● Built on top of Flux
  18. 18. © 2020 InfluxData. All rights reserved. 18 ENTERPRISE / CLOUD 1.X → INFLUXDB CLOUD 2.0 CREATE ALERT CHECKS & NOTIFICATIONS Alert checks & Notifications: ● Built on Tasks scheduler ● Wide selection of modern notification tools supported ● Extensible with custom flux tasks https://docs.influxdata.com/influxdb/v2.0/monitor- alert/custom-checks/
  19. 19. © 2020 InfluxData. All rights reserved. 19 ENTERPRISE / CLOUD 1.X → INFLUXDB CLOUD 2.0 KAPACITOR BATCH SCRIPTS →FLUX TASKS dbrp "telegraf"."autogen" batch |query('SELECT mean(usage_idle) as usage_idle FROM "telegraf"."autogen".cpu') .period(5m) .every(5m) .groupBy(*) |influxDBOut() .database('telegraf') .retentionPolicy('autogen') .measurement('mean_cpu_idle') .precision('s') #Downsample in Flux option task = { name: "mytask", every: 5m, } from(bucket: "telegraf") |> range(start: -5m) |> filter(fn: (r) => r["_measurement"] == "cpu") |> filter(fn: (r) => r["_field"] == "usage_idle") |> mean(column: "_value") |> map(fn: (r) => ({ r with _measurement: "mean_cpu_idle"})) |> to(bucket: "telegraf", org: "balaji_p") KAPACITOR BATCH FLUX TASKS Things to watch for : 1. Variables in Tasks are not supported a. Named Functions (coming soon) 2. Flux Tasks + Kapa also in roadmap
  20. 20. © 2020 InfluxData. All rights reserved. 20 ENTERPRISE / CLOUD 1.X → INFLUXDB CLOUD 2.0 KAPACITOR STREAMING API ● Dual write to Cloud 2 and Kapa 1.x Metric Source or App InfluxDB Cloud 2.0 KAPA 1.X
  21. 21. © 2020 InfluxData. All rights reserved. 21 KEY STEPS: ENTERPRISE / CLOUD 1.X → INFLUXDB CLOUD 2.0 HOW DO YOU CROSS THE BRIDGE? 1. Dual write to both existing 1.x and Cloud 2 2. Use 1.x compatibility API to continue working with your Chronograf / Grafana dashboards 3. Write your Flux Tasks. Invite users. Setup Checks & Notifications 4. Migrate your historical data
  22. 22. © 2020 InfluxData. All rights reserved. 22 ENTERPRISE / CLOUD 1.X→ INFLUXDB CLOUD 2.0 MIGRATE YOUR HISTORICAL DATA RETENTION <= 30 Days 1. Dual write to 1.x and Cloud 2 for 30 days RETENTION > 30 Days 1. Use influx_inspect to export data 2. Ingest via side door into Cloud 2
  23. 23. © 2020 InfluxData. All rights reserved. 23 KEY STEPS: ENTERPRISE / CLOUD 1.X → INFLUXDB CLOUD 2.0 HOW DO YOU CROSS THE BRIDGE? 1. Dual write to both existing 1.x and Cloud 2 2. Use 1.x compatibility API to continue working with your Chronograf / Grafana dashboards 3. Write your Flux Tasks. Invite users. Setup Checks & Notifications 4. Migrate your historical data 5. Verify usage / pricing. Migrate contract to Cloud 2.
  24. 24. © 2020 InfluxData. All rights reserved. 24 ENTERPRISE / CLOUD 1.X → INFLUXDB CLOUD 2.0 VERIFY PRICING → MIGRATE CONTRACT TO 2.0 → CUTOVER TO 2.0 Sample Usage Dashboard: For Illustrative Purposes Only 1. Feed in subset of 1.x data 2. Use your usage to estimate your Cloud workload 3. Work with Sales to migrate your contract and cutover1. Estimate your Cloud costs based on 1.x usage data 2. Work with Sales to migrate your contract OPTION 1 OPTION 2
  25. 25. © 2020 InfluxData. All rights reserved. 25 1.x 2.0 TICK INFLUXDB SUMMARY DUAL WRITE INTO 1.X AND CLOUD 2.0 USE 1.X QUERY COMPATIBILITY API WITH CHRONOGRAF / GRAFANA CREATE FLUX TASKS & ALERTS IN CLOUD 2.0 MIGRATE YOUR HISTORICAL DATA MIGRATE YOUR CONTRACT & CUTOVER TO CLOUD 2.0
  26. 26. © 2020 InfluxData. All rights reserved. 26 Important links: Questions??? E-mail: balaji@influxdata.com Reach us on our Community Slack SIGN UP FOR INFLUXDB CLOUD https://cloud2.influxdata.com/signup OSS 1.X TO 2.0 https://docs.influxdata.com/influxdb/v2.0/upgrade/v1-to-v2/ Telegraf Plugins https://docs.influxdata.com/influxdb/v2.0/reference/telegraf-plugins/ Grafana with InfluxDB Cloud https://docs.influxdata.com/influxdb/v2.0/tools/grafana/ Downsampling examples https://www.influxdata.com/blog/downsampling-influxdb-v2-0/ Custom Alert Checks https://docs.influxdata.com/influxdb/v2.0/monitor-alert/custom- checks/

×