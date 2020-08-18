Shower Doors Las Vegas

Infinity Custom Glass

918 Sharp Circle N,

Las Vegas NV 89030

(702) 659-9100



https://infinitycustomglass.com/las-vegas/



At Infinity Custom Glass, we don’t just install glass and mirrors. We custom cut each piece to your exact specifications for any customized glass need you require. We are professional glaziers who take pride in every job, whether it is a Las Vegas window replacement or a customized shower enclosure. Over the years, we have offered exceptional quality, value and service so you can have peace of mind each time we are on the job.

