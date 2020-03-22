Successfully reported this slideshow.
  2. 2. • Latest cryptocurrency news today: Crypto Briefing’s institutional-grade research product placed and priced for the retail investor — gives in-intensity fundamental evaluation and unbiased, targeted insights into cryptocurrency projects. Each report is concluded with a concise funding-grade — now to be had to tens of thousands and thousands of customers on CoinMarketCap.
  3. 3. • These ratings have been included on foremost virtual asset resources Coin Gecko and Finance Info ultimate yr.Beyond Price and Volume Data . Latest cryptocurrency news todayStarting nowadays, CoinMarketCap users can go to individual crypto asset pages, and find the brand new records beneath the “Ratings” tab.
  4. 4. • Crypto Briefing’s score metrics analyze dozens of essential factors to evaluate the invest ability and potential lengthy-term profitability of crypto property. These elements are furnished as an smooth-to-recognize virtual asset grade, allowing investors to appearance past fee and quantity facts to get a extra holistic view of the marketplace.By incorporating essential evaluation in an smooth-to-recognize digital asset grade it allows traders to look beyond price and quantity records to get a greater holistic view of the marketplace.
  5. 5. • Combined with CoinMarketCap’s these days launched Liquidity Metrics, retail traders can now get a stage of detail into markets not formerly handy to the general public. • Han Kao, CEO of Crypto Briefing said: • • Latest cryptocurrency news today :“Crypto Briefing has systematically mentioned on and evaluated loads of virtual belongings. Our connections and expertise permit us to provide precious pointers to buyers.”Blockchain facts vendors TokenInsight and IntoTheBlock may also be featured alongside Crypto Briefing on CoinMarketCap.
  6. 6. Data Transparency for the Crypto Investor • Data Transparency for the Crypto Investor • Inclusion of Crypto Briefing’s SIMETRI virtual asset ratings is a part of CoinMarketCap’s Data Accountability & Transparency Alliance (DATA) initiative was unveiled in May 2019. DATA is CoinMarketCap’s ongoing bid to offer transparency and verifiable order e-book statistics from exchanges. Crypto Briefing is presently the simplest crypto-media publication worried within the initiative. • The initiative follows enormous issues round cryptocurrency market manipulation. Last yr, Bitwise released an in-depth evaluation of trade markets and found that kind of ninety five percentage of Bitcoin trading volumes may be fabricated via wash trading.
  7. 7. • “Crypto Briefing, TokenInsight, and IntoTheBlock are noticeably respected inside the enterprise for their informative and in-depth services, and I’m positive our customers will benefit significantly from their treasured records and rankings.” • The ebook received awards for “Best Media Outlet” at the Malta AI and Blockchain Summit final year and become runner-up for the “Best Block chain Publication” on the Dapp Awards, held at Devcon IV, in 2018. Kao stated • “Crypto Briefing was based at the precept of records equality for the retail investor. Today, we are one step towards that aim.”

