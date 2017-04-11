EXCURSIÓ A CAN CAUS DIVENDRES 7 D’ABRIL DE 2017
A CAN CAUS HEM ANAT , JA QUE NA MARTA ENS HA CONVIDAT. HAN ESTAT UNS ANFITRIONS DE PRIMERA QUE TOT ENS HAN MOSTRAT FINS I ...
  1. 1. EXCURSIÓ A CAN CAUS DIVENDRES 7 D’ABRIL DE 2017
  2. 2. A CAN CAUS HEM ANAT , JA QUE NA MARTA ENS HA CONVIDAT. HAN ESTAT UNS ANFITRIONS DE PRIMERA QUE TOT ENS HAN MOSTRAT FINS I TOT FORMATGE I IOGURT HEM POGUT TASTAR. HEM VISITAT LA GRANJA I MOLTS ANIMALS HEM TROBAT NO HI HAVIA VAQUES PERÒ CABRES, OVELLES I GALLINES PROU QUE ENS HAN AGRADAT. TAMBÉ HEM FET FLAONS AMB EL FORMATGE QUE ENS HAN DONAT. HA ESTAT TOT UN REGAL, JA QUE ELS OUS TAMBÉ ENS HAN SORTIT DE FRANC. MOLTES GRÀCIES MARTA I A TOT CAN CAUS PER AQUESTA OPORTUNITAT.

×