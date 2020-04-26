Successfully reported this slideshow.
Types of Cataracts
Types of Cataracts

Published in: Health & Medicine
  1. 1. Types of Cataracts
  2. 2. You usually get cataracts when you're older, but not always. They can show up at birth, after an injury, or because you have another health problem. There are many different types, but they all have one thing in common: a cloudy lens -- the part of your eye that helps you focus light. As a cataract starts growing, it gets harder and harder to see clearly. Your doctor will talk with you about the type you have, and help you figure out your treatment options.
  3. 3. Anterior Subcapsular Cataracts This type forms just inside the front of your lens capsule. An injury or swelling in your eye can lead to one. So can a type of eczema called atopic dermatitis. Congenital Cataracts These are cataracts you're born with or that form when you're a child. Some are linked to your genes, and others are due to an illness, like rubella, that your mother had during pregnancy. When they're small or outside the center of the lens, they may not need treatment. But when a baby's born with one that blocks vision, a doctor needs to remove it because it can stop the eye from learning to
  4. 4. Traumatic Cataracts Many kinds of injuries can lead to a cataract. You can get one if you're hit in the eye by a ball or get hurt from a burn, chemical, or splinter. The cataract could come on soon after the injury or not show up until years later.
  5. 5. Secondary Cataracts When another condition or a medical treatment leads to a cataract, doctors call it secondary. Diabetes, taking steroids like prednisone, and even cataract surgery are possible causes. When you get one after cataract surgery, it's called a posterior capsule opacification (PCO). Your doctor can treat it with a quick procedure called YAG laser capsulotomy.
  6. 6. Radiation Cataracts You may know it's important to protect your skin from the sun's ultraviolet (UV) radiation, but it can take a toll on your eyes, too. You can sometimes get cataracts if you spend too much time in the sun without eye protection. People who work outdoors, like fishermen and farmers, are more likely to get this kind of cataract. To prevent it, wear sunglasses with 100% UVA and UVB protection. Cataracts are also a possible side effect from radiation therapy for cancer.
  7. 7. Lamellar or Zonular Cataracts This type typically shows up in younger children and in both eyes. The genes that cause them are passed from parent to child. These cataracts form fine white dots in the middle of the lens and may take on a Y shape. Over time, the whole center of the lens may turn white.
  8. 8. Posterior Polar Cataracts You get these on the back center of your lens, and they're often due to genes that are passed down through your family. Posterior polar cataracts often don't cause symptoms, which is a big plus since they're hard to remove.
  9. 9. Anterior Polar Cataracts They form on the front and center of your lens, and look like small white dots. The good news is that these cataracts typically don't bother your vision.
  10. 10. Post-Vitrectomy Cataracts Vitrectomy is surgery to remove your vitreous, the clear gel at the center of your eye. The operation can help with certain eye problems but may lead to a cataract.
