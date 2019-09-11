biodata terbaru indiwan seto wahju

Successfully reported this slideshow.
A. Identitas Diri CURRICULUM VITAE 1 Dr.Indiwan Seto Wahjuwibowo, M.Si Adalah dosen, penulis buku, dan peneliti kelahiran ...
14 Pengalaman Organisasi 2013-2017 Pengurus Pusat Ikatan Sarjana Ilmu Komunikasi 2015-2020 Ketua Dewan Kehormatan Ikatan P...
ISBN : 9786028856 2 MEDIA DAN TERORISME ISBN :978-602-95532-9-1 2015 316 UMN PRESS Jalan gading serpong Tangerang Banten 3...
hukum pada 25 juni 2007 di Kejaksaan Tinggi Kalimantan Tengah relations 8 2007 Instruktur utama pada Bimbingan Teknis Kehu...
19 2010 Instruktur pada Pelatihan Jurnalistik Menulis Feature dengan topic menembus media massa 7 agustus 2010 di LPJA Ant...
30 2014 Narasumber Diklat Dasar Jabatan Fungsional Pranata Humas Tingkat akhir Angkatan V , 9 oktober 2014 Kominfo Pusdikl...
41 2015 Instruktur pada pelatihan penyuntingan naskah karya ilmiah bagi karyawan Komisi Yudisial bekerjasama dengan LKBN A...
Kominfo angkatan 1 pada tanggal 28 April 2016, pukul 08.00 sd 17.00 WIB bertempat di Pusdiklat Pegawai Kominfo Jalan Kelap...
untuk mata ajar Cyber media 53 2016 Pelatihan Literasi media “ budaya partisipatif” bagi guru SMA se Jakarta, di SMAN 8 Bu...
62 2018 Sebagai Narasumber pada Pelatihan Jurnalis untuk SMA/SMK - Ikatan Penulis dan Jurnalis Indonesia (IPJI) DPC IPJI T...
E. Pengalaman Penulisan Artikel Ilmiah Dalam Jurnal dan prosiding call for paper No . Judul Artikel Ilmiah Volume/Nom or/T...
F. Pengalaman Penyampaian Makalah Secara Oral Pada Pertemuan / Seminar Ilmiah Dalam 5 Tahun Terakhir No. Nama Pertemuan Il...
Semua data yang saya isikan dan tercantum dalam biodata ini adalah benar dan dapat dipertanggungjawabkan secara hukum. Apa...
LAMPIRAN PENTING LAMPIRAN 1. BUKU KARYA INDIWAN SETO Judul Buku Tahun Jumlah Halaman Penerbit 1 SEMIOTIKA KOMUNIKASI APLIK...
biodata terbaru Dr Indiwan seto wahjuwibowo MSI, dosen Ilmu Komunikasi Universitas Multimedia Nusantara Tangerang Banten

  1. 1. A. Identitas Diri CURRICULUM VITAE 1 Dr.Indiwan Seto Wahjuwibowo, M.Si Adalah dosen, penulis buku, dan peneliti kelahiran Tangerang 8 Maret 1966. Masa-masa mudanya diwarnai dengan tugas jurnalistik sebagai wartawan ( 1993-2012) setelah lulus sarjana Ilmu Komunikasi dari Universitas Gadjah Mada Jogjakarta. Sekarang menjadi instruktur dan lecturer Ilmu Komunikasi di Universitas Multimedia Nusantara Jalan Boulevard Gading Serpong Tangerang Banten . Hp 082112297660 email: indiwanx@gmail.com indiwan@umn.ac.id 2 Jabatan Struktural Community Outreach Coordinator (Koordinator Pengabdian Pada Masyarakat ) Universitas Multimedia Nusantara 3 Jabatan Fungsional Akademis LEKTOR 3 Sertifikat Pendidik No.1203105114153 4 NIP/NIK/No. Identitas lainnya 110026 5 Nomor Induk Dosen Nasional 0308036601 6 Tempat dan Tanggal Lahir Tangerang, 8 Maret 1966 7 Alamat Rumah Villa Rizki Ilhami Jalan Masrurah 6 Blok D3A no.22 RT 10 Rw035 Bojong Nangka Kelapa dua Kabupaten Tangerang Banten 8 Nomor Telepon/Faks/HP Instagram akun Channel Youtube Whatsapp 082112297660 02155681249 @indiwansetowahju Dosen Gaul Punya Cerita 9 Alamat Kantor Boulevard Gading Serpong Tangerang Banten 10 Nomor Telepon/Faks 02154220808 ext. 2801 11 Alamat e-mail indiwan@umn.ac.id lppm@umn.ac.id indiwanx@gmail.com 12 Pengalaman memberi pelatihan sejak 2003 Lebih dari 70 kali menjadi instruktur/narasumber pelatihan
  2. 2. 14 Pengalaman Organisasi 2013-2017 Pengurus Pusat Ikatan Sarjana Ilmu Komunikasi 2015-2020 Ketua Dewan Kehormatan Ikatan Penulis dan Jurnalis Indonesia DPW Banten 15 Mata ajar diklat/topik pelatihan yang sering diberikan Pelatihan Jurnalistik Pelatihan Jurnalistik remaja Pelatihan Fotografi Jurnalistik Pelatiihan Public Speaking Pelatihan Teknik Analisis Media Pelatihan Cyber Public Relations Pelatihan Media Relations Pelatihan penulisan press release Pelatihan penulis cilik Komunikasi Massa Metode Penelitian Komunikasi Komunikasi Antar Budaya Pelatihan Pendidikan berbasis Teknologi Pelatihan penelitian tindakan kelas B. Riwayat Pendidikan S-1 S-2 S-3 Nama Perguruan Tinggi Universitas Gadjah Mada Jogjakarta Universitas Indonesia Jakarta Universitas Indonesia Bidang Ilmu Ilmu Komunikasi Ilmu Komunikasi Ilmu Komunikasi Tahun Masuk - lulus 1986 - 1992 2000 – 2003 2008 -2014 Judul Skripsi/ Tesis/Disertasi Strategi Komunikasi Golkar DPD I DIY menjelang Pemlu 1992 Pembunuhan Karakter Presiden Abdurrahman Wahid di media massa Representasi Terorisme Indonesia dalam pemberitaan media Nama Pembimbing/ Promotor Drs Kurniawan Kunto Yuliarso Prof Dr Alwi Dahlan Pof Dr Harsono S Dr Ade Armando C. Pengalaman menulis buku ajar/ buku ilmiah populer Judul Buku Tahun Jumlah Halaman Penerbit 1 SEMIOTIKA KOMUNIKASI APLIKASI PRAKTIS UNTUK PENELITIAN DAN SKRIPSI KOMUNIKASI (edisi II) 2013 204 halaman Published by mitra wacana media
  3. 3. ISBN : 9786028856 2 MEDIA DAN TERORISME ISBN :978-602-95532-9-1 2015 316 UMN PRESS Jalan gading serpong Tangerang Banten 3 TERORISME DALAM PEMBERITAAN MEDIA ISBN: 9786022807001 2015 318 halaman Published May 15th 2015 by Deepublish Jogjakarta Indonesia 4 PENGANTAR JURNALISTIK ISBN: 9786027226814 2015 168 halaman Published April 16th 2015 by PT MATANA PUBLISHING UTAMA 5 SEMIOTIKA KOMUNIKASI EDISI III (2018) 2018 168 Published Januari 2018 By Mitra Wacana Media D. Pengalaman sebagai narasumber/instruktur pelatihan/widyaiswara untuk bidang jurnalistik dan Public Speaking No. Tahun Kegiatan Pelatihan Keterangan Pengundang materi 1 2003 Instruktur utama pada Pelatihan Jurnalistik Badan Eksekutif Fakultas Hukum Tarumanegara FH Tarumanegara Teknik Membuat Berita dan Feature Jurnalistik 2 2006 Instruktur penulisan berita pada Pelatihan Dasar Perwira penerangan TNI Mabes TNI Teknik Membuat Berita dan Feature Jurnalistik 3 2007 Instruktur jurnalistik pada Pelatihan Kewartawanan Bagi Personel Intelejen TNI BAIS Teknik Membuat Berita dan Feature Jurnalistik 4 2007 Pelatihan Jurnalistik Bagi mahasiswa Fikom Universitas Ibnu Chaldun Jakarta (8 April 2007) UNIV. IBNU CHALDUN Teknik Membuat Berita dan Feature Jurnalistik 5 2007 Instruktur utama pada Pelatihan Simulasi Teknik Penulisan Berita dan Feature Untuk Majalah Internal Departemen Luar Negeri Indonesia di Bogor, 15 Desember 2007 DEPLU Teknik membuat berita dan press release 6 2007 Pembicara pada Penyegaran dan Pemantapan Calon Pelatih Nasional Persatuan Wartawan Indonesia Pusat di Semarang 27-29 Agustus 2007 PWI PUSAT Model sekolah dan pelatihan jurnalistik Antara 7 2007 Instruktur pada Pelatihan Komunikasi Penyuluhan dan Penerangan Hukum Program Pembinaan Masyarakat Taat KEJATI KALTENG Public speaking, kehumasan dan etika jurnalistik dan media
  4. 4. hukum pada 25 juni 2007 di Kejaksaan Tinggi Kalimantan Tengah relations 8 2007 Instruktur utama pada Bimbingan Teknis Kehumasan Bagi aparatur Pemerintah Provinsi,Kabupaten dan Kota se Sumatera Barat, di Padang (2007) PEMPROV SUMBAR Teknik penulisan press release dan media relations 9 2008 Instruktur pada Pelatihan Jurnalistik untuk HMI Cabang Jakarta HMI Jakarta Pengantar jurnalistik 10 2009 Instruktur pada Pelatihan Jurnalistik terpadu bagi anggota Badan Intelejen Bais dengan topic Media Analisis 23 Maret- 30 maret 2009 BAIS Teknik Membuat Berita dan Feature Jurnalistik 11 2010 Instruktur pada Pelatihan Etika Hukum Pers dan standar kompetensi wartawan bagi wartawan Sumbawa NTB 4 juni 2010 di LPJA Antara Jakarta LPJA ANTARA Pengantar jurnalistik, hukum pers dan kode etik jurnalistik 12 2010 Instruktur pada Pelatihan Foto Jurnalistik 16 februari 2010 di LPJA antara Pasar Baru Jakarta LPJA ANTARA Pengantar jurnalistik untuk fotografer 13 2010 Instruktur pada pelatihan kehumasan dengan topik etika kehumasan di Lembaga Pendidikan Jurnalistik Antara di Jakarta, 18 Desember 2010 LPJA ANTARA Teknik penulisan press release dan media relations 14 2010 Instruktur pada pelatihan foto jurnaistik di LKBN ANTARA, 23 maret 2010 LPJA ANTARA Foto jurnalistik 15 2010 Instruktur pada pelatihan jurnalistik dan penulisan feature, di Jakarta, 15 Mei 2010 LPJA ANTARA Teknik Membuat Berita dan Feature Jurnalistik 16 2010 Pembicara pada Pelatihan Kehumasan dengan topik membuat siaran pers dan mengelola jumpa pers, di LPJA pasar Baru Jakpus, 12 desember 2010 LPJA ANTARA Membuat siaran pers dan media relations 17 2010 Instruktur pada Pelatihan Manajemen Komunikasi dengan topik Analisis Media, di LPJA Pasar Baru Jakarta Pusat, 1 desember 2010 LPJA ANTARA Manajemen komunikasi Analisis media 18 2010 Instruktur pada Pelatihan Jurnalistik dan penulisan feature pada lembaga pendidikan jurnalistik Antara 15 Mei 2010 LPJA ANTARA Teknik Membuat Berita dan Feature Jurnalistik
  5. 5. 19 2010 Instruktur pada Pelatihan Jurnalistik Menulis Feature dengan topic menembus media massa 7 agustus 2010 di LPJA Antara Jakarta LPJA ANTARA Kiat menembus media cetak 20 2010 Pelatihan Kehumasan Dengan Topik Membuat siaran pers dan mengelola jumpa pers di LPJA Pasar Baru Jakarta pada 17 Desember 2010 LPJA ANTARA Teknik membuat siaran pers efektif 21 2010 Pelatihan Manajemen Komunikasi dengan Topik Analisis Media 1 Desember 2010, di LPJA Antara LPJA ANTARA Analisis media 22 2011 Trainer pada JUST 2011, Fakultas ekonomi dan manajemen Institut Pertanian Bogor, 21 mei 2011 IPB Teknik Membuat Berita dan Feature Jurnalistik 23 2012 Pelatih workshop dan training jurnalistik pada Fakultas Ekonomi dan Manajemen Institut Pertanian Bogor IPB Teknik Membuat Berita dan Feature Jurnalistik 24 2012 Instruktur utama pada Pelatihan Jurnalistik bagi siswa SM Negeri 5 Tangerang Banten SMAN 5 Tangerang Teknik Membuat Berita dan Feature Jurnalistik 25 2013 Pelatih pada Workshop Character Building bagi mahasiswa baru UMN, september 7 – Oktober 19, 2013 UMN Character Building 26 2013 Pengajar pada pelatihan Peningkatan Kompetensi SDM Karantina Pertanian dalam Penulisan dan Publikasi Perkarantinaan di Hotel Edeilweis Kuta Bali, 23-25 Oktober 2013 Kementerian Pertanian Badan Karantina Pertanian Teknik Membuat Berita dan Feature Jurnalistik 27 2013 Pembicara pada Diklat Dasar Jabatan Fungsional Pranata Humas Tingkat Ahli Angkatan III tahun 2013, untuk mata pelajaran Teknik Penulisan di Media Cetak dan Elektronik, 9 September 2013 ( 08.00-21.15 WIB) Kominfo Pusdiklat Jalan Kelapa dua Kebon Jeruk Jakbar Teknik Membuat Berita dan Feature Jurnalistik 28 2013 Pembicara pada Diklat Dasar Jabatan Fungsional Pranata Humas Tingkat Ahli tahun 2013, untuk mata pelajaran Teknik Penulisan di Media Cetak dan Elektronik, 23 September 2013 ( 08.00-21.15 WIB) Kominfo Pusdiklat Jalan Kelapa dua Kebon Jeruk Jakbar Teknik Membuat Berita dan Feature Jurnalistik 29 2014 Narasumber Diklat Dasar Jabatan Fungsional Pranata Humas Tingkat akhir Angkatan IV , 9 september 2014 Kominfo Pusdiklat Jalan Kelapa dua Kebon Jeruk Jakbar Teknik Membuat Berita dan Feature Jurnalistik
  6. 6. 30 2014 Narasumber Diklat Dasar Jabatan Fungsional Pranata Humas Tingkat akhir Angkatan V , 9 oktober 2014 Kominfo Pusdiklat Jalan Kelapa dua Kebon Jeruk Jakbar Teknik Membuat Berita dan Feature Jurnalistik 31 2015 Narasumber Pelatihan Menulis Press Release bagi aparatur Humas Kejaksaan Tinggi seindonesia dan pegawai Humas di lingkungan Kejaksaan Agung HUMAS KEJAKGUNG Pelatihan menulis press release dan media relations 32 2015 Instruktur pelatihan jurnalisme televise LPJA Antara untuk aktivis buruh FKSMI di Cisarua Bogor 18-19 April 2015 LPJA FKSMI Mikro journalism dan peranan pers masa kini 33 2015 Narasumber Pelatihan Penullisan Buku Ajar bagi pengurus dan anggota ISKI 11 november 2015 Kantor Pusat ISKI Teknik menulis buku ajar dan buku ilmiah populer 34 2015 Narasumber Public Speaking Buat Remaja, SMP Strada Bhakti Mulya Kabupaten Tangerang SMP STRADA BHAKTI MULYA Public speaking dan tampil percaya diri 35 2015 Narasumber Pelatihan Jurnalistik dan fotografi media cetak di Seremban Malaysia 2-4 oktober 2015 Kedutaan RI Kualalumpur Malaysia Teknik Membuat Berita dan Feature Jurnalistik 36 2015 Pembicara pada workshop Media Relations bagi para Humas dan Hubungan Pelanggan Perusahaan Air Minum se Indonesia 22 april 2015 PERPAMSI Teknik Membuat Berita dan Feature Jurnalistik 37 2015 Narasumber pada Pelatihan Jurnalistik PDAM, bagi karyawan dan Humas PDAM se Indonesia, di Park Hotel bandung 15- 17/12/2015 PERPAMSI Teknik Membuat Berita dan Feature Jurnalistik 38 2015 Juri Penulisan Paper/Makalah Untuk Bulan Bahasa Indonesia di UMN 7 oktober 2015 UMN Juri makalah bahasa 39 2015 Narasumber pada kegiatan Pengabdian masyarakat Sosialisasi Pengelolaan Data dan Kertas Kerja Direktorat Jenderal Hukum dan Perjanjian Internasional (Ditjen HPI) Kementerian Luar Negeri, 9 Mei 2015 di IPB Convention Center Bogor Ditjen HPI Kemennlu Penulisan laporan dan penulisan press release 40 2015 Pelatihan Menulis untuk wirausaha,Kelompok Edukasi Untuk Bangsa Kedutaan RI Kualalumpur, Malaysia , 4 oktober 2015 KEDUTAAN RI MALAYSIA Kiat menulis berita dan feature
  7. 7. 41 2015 Instruktur pada pelatihan penyuntingan naskah karya ilmiah bagi karyawan Komisi Yudisial bekerjasama dengan LKBN ANTARA di LPJA Pasar Baru Jakarta 15-17 Juni 2015 KOMISI YUDISIAL LKBN ANTARA Penyuntingan karya ilmiah , penulisan jurnal 42 2016 Berpartisipasi aktif sebagai Narasumber pada Pelatihan Lanjutan Untuk Pegawai Kedutaan Besar RI Kuala Lumpur pada tanggal 04 Maret 2016 sd 06 Maret 2016 bertempat di The Royalle Bintang Hotel, Seremban Negeri Sembilan Malaysia KEDUBES RI MALAYSIA Instruktur jurnalistik lanjutan 43 2016 Berpartisipasi aktif sebagai Master Trainer/ Widyaiswara Utama Pada Diklat TOF (Training Of Facilitator) Diklat Pranata Humas pada tanggal 15 Maret dan 18 Maret 2016 Pukul 08.00 sd 17.00 WIB bertempat di Pusdiklat Pegawai Kominfo jalan Kelapa Dua Raya Kebon Jeruk Jakarta Barat Kominfo Sebagai master trainer bagi para calon pelatih diklat 44 2016 Berpartisipasi aktif sebagai Instruktur Workshop Pendidikan untuk guru – guru pada tanggal 26 Maret 2016 pukul 08.00 sd 14.00 WIB bertempat di Function Hall UMN PGRI Kabupaten Tangerang Sebagai pembicara tentang Pendidikan berbasis teknologi 45 2016 Berpartisipasi aktif sebagai Instruktur/Widyaiswara pada Diklat Pranata Humas Tingkat Ahli Kominfo Angkatan 1 pada tanggal 15 April 2016, pukul 08.00 sd 17.00 WIB bertempat di Pusdiklat Pegawai Kominfo Jalan Kelapa Dua Kebon Jeruk Jakarta Barat, untuk mata ajar Cyber Public Relations Pusdiklat Kominfo Jakarta Barat Sebagai narasumber untuk mata ajar Cyber Publlic Relations 46 2016 Berpartisipasi aktif sebagai Instruktur/Widyaiswara pada Diklat Pranata Humas Tingkat Ahli Kominfo angkatan 2 pada tanggal 21 April 2016, pukul 08.00 sd 17.00 WIB bertempat di Pusdiklat Pegawai Kominfo Jalan Kelapa Dua Kebon Jeruk Jakarta Barat, untuk mata ajar Cyber Public Relations Pusdiklat Kominfo Jakarta Barat Sebagai narasumber untuk mata ajar Cyber Publlic Relations 47 2016 Berpartisipasi aktif sebagai Instruktur/Widyaiswara pada Diklat Pranata Humas Tingkat Keterampilan Pusdiklat Pegawai Kominfo Sebagai narasumber untuk mata ajar
  8. 8. Kominfo angkatan 1 pada tanggal 28 April 2016, pukul 08.00 sd 17.00 WIB bertempat di Pusdiklat Pegawai Kominfo Jalan Kelapa Dua Kebon Jeruk Jakarta Barat, untuk mata ajar Media Relations Jalan Kelapa Dua Jakarta Barat Media Relations 48 2016 Sebagai Master Trainer untuk penulisan Modul Pelatihan Pranata Humas untuk mata ajar Cyber Public Relations, di Hotel Padjadjaran Suites Bogor, 2 Mei 2016 Pusdiklat Kominfo Master Trainer untuk pembuatan modul pelatihan Cyber Media 49 2016 Berpartisipasi aktif sebagai Instruktur/Widyaiswara pada Diklat Pranata Humas Tingkat Ahli Kominfo angkatan 3 pada 19 Mei 2016, pukul 08.00 sd 17.00 WIB bertempat di Pusdiklat Pegawai Kominfo Jalan Kelapa Dua Kebon Jeruk Jakarta Barat, untuk mata ajar Cyber media Pusdiklat Kominfo Sebagai widyaiswara/ Instruktur tingkat nasional 50 2016 Berpartisipasi aktif sebagai Instruktur/Widyaiswara pada Diklat Pranata Humas Tingkat Ahli Kominfo angkatan 4 pada 4 Agustus 2016, pukul 08.00 sd 17.00 WIB bertempat di Pusdiklat Pegawai Kominfo Jalan Kelapa Dua Kebon Jeruk Jakarta Barat, untuk mata ajar Cyber media Pusdiklat Kominfo Sebagai widyaiswara/ instruktur tingkat nasional 51 2016 Berpartisipasi aktif sebagai Instruktur/Widyaiswara pada Diklat Pranata Humas Tingkat Ahli Kominfo angkatan 5 pada 11 Agustus 2016, pukul 08.00 sd 17.00 WIB bertempat di Pusdiklat Pegawai Kominfo Jalan Kelapa Dua Kebon Jeruk Jakarta Barat, untuk mata ajar Cyber media Pusdiklat Kominfo Sebagai widyaiswara/ instruktur tingkat nasional 52 2016 Berpartisipasi aktif sebagai Instruktur/Widyaiswara pada Diklat Pranata Humas Tingkat Ahli Kominfo angkatan 6 pada 25 Agustus 2016, pukul 08.00 sd 17.00 WIB bertempat di Pusdiklat Pegawai Kominfo Jalan Kelapa Dua Kebon Jeruk Jakarta Barat, Pusdiklat Kominfo Sebagai widyaiswara /instruktur tingkat nasional
  9. 9. untuk mata ajar Cyber media 53 2016 Pelatihan Literasi media “ budaya partisipatif” bagi guru SMA se Jakarta, di SMAN 8 Bukit Duri Jakarta SMAN 8 Jakarta Sebagai instruktur/pelatih 54 2016 Narasumber pada Pelatihan Literasi Media Budaya Partisipatif II 27 September 2016, Bagi Guru-Guru SMAN/ SWASTA Di Jakarta SMAN 8 Instruktur 55 2016 Melatih Teknik Penulisan bagi pegawai bidang hubungan kemasyarakatan dan protocol Sekretariat Kabinet Republik Indonesia , di Ruang Rapat Biro Umum lt 1,Gedung III Kementrian Sekretariat Negara Indonesia SESKAB RI NARASUMBER 56 2016 Pendampingan Orang Tua Terhadap Anak di Era Digital Bertempat di Aula lt.6 SMA Tarsisius Jakarta UMN NARASUMBER 57 Sept 2016 Sebagai Narasumber Workshop Cyber Public Relations Diklat Pranata Humas Angkatan VII di Pusdiklat Pegawai Kemkominfo Jalan Kelapa Dua Raya Jakarta Barat Pusdiklat Kemkominfo Instruktur 58 Oktober 2017 Sebagai Panitia dan Pemakalah dalam Konferensi Nasional PKM - CSR III 2017 berjudul Implementasi Marketing Digital Bagi produk UMKM di Desa Binaan Kampung Wisata Eco Kuliner Keranggan Tangerang Selatan PKM CSR 2017 Panitia Dan Pemakalah 59 2017 Sebagai Narasumber dan Pemateri pada Kegiatan Bimbingan Teknis Kehumasan Tahun 2017 untuk peserta staf Pendidikan Di Gedung LPMP, Jalan Nangka No. 60, Jagakarsa, Jakarta Selatan. LPMP Narasumber 60 2018 Sebagai Narasumber pada Rapat Konsinyasi Penyusunan / Penyempurnaan Modul Diklat Teknis Penulisan Berita dan Modul Pelayanan Informasi Publik Universitas Terbuka Narasumber 61 2018 Sebagai Narasumber untuk Penulisan Modul Produksi Media dalam Workshop Peningkatan Kualitas Bahan Ajar Cetak Tahun 2018 Fakultas Hukum, Ilmu Sosial, dan Ilmu Politik Universitas Terbuka (FHISIP- UT) Universitas Terbuka Narasumber
  10. 10. 62 2018 Sebagai Narasumber pada Pelatihan Jurnalis untuk SMA/SMK - Ikatan Penulis dan Jurnalis Indonesia (IPJI) DPC IPJI Tangerang Narasumber 63 2018 Sebagai Narsumber dalam kegiatan Workshop Manajemen Media Kehumasan bagi Calon Pranata Humas se Indonesia Pusdiklat Kemkominfo Narasumber 64 2018 Sebagai Pembicara dalam acara Seminar Akademik "Jadilah Generasi yang Inovatif, Kreatif, dan Bijak dalam Bermedia sosial melalui Literasi" SMAN23 Kabupaten Tangerang Narasumber 65 2019 Sebagai Moderator acara Peningkatan Kemampuan Komunikasi Sosial jajaran Komando Resor Militer 052 /Wijayakrama Tangerang Banten Korem 052 Wijayakrama Moderator 66 19-22 Februari 2019 Sebagai instruktur dalam kegiatan Desain Grafis, Bahasa Inggris dan Keewirausahaan bagi generasi muda bekerjasama dengan GP Ansor Pagedangan GP Ansor Pagedangan Instruktur 67 06 Maret 2019 Narasumber pada Kongres Pres Indonesia tahun 2019, Sekber Pers Indonesia, di Ball Room Asrama Haji Pondok Gede Jakarta SEKBER Pers Indonesia Narasumber 68 27 Maret 2019 Narasumber dalam acara Diklat Jabatan Fungsional Pranata Humas untuk mata ajar Manajemen media kehumasan Pemerintah Pusdiklat Kominfo Narasumber 69 09-11 April 2019 Narasumber Bidang Kehumasan dan Media Relations bagi staf Kemendikbud Jakarta, di Hotel Royal Pajajaran Bogor Kemdikbud Naraasumber 70 26-27 April 2019 Narasumber Bidang Manajemen Media Kehumasan Pemerintah Pusdiklat Kemkominfo Kemkominfo RI Narasumber
  11. 11. E. Pengalaman Penulisan Artikel Ilmiah Dalam Jurnal dan prosiding call for paper No . Judul Artikel Ilmiah Volume/Nom or/Tahun Nama Jurnal/prosiding 1 Prosiding Seminar Besar Nasional Komunikasi ISKI:“Pemimpin, Komunikasi Politik dan Pengaruh Sosial Media ISBN: 978- 602-14699-0- 3/ 27 Nov 2013/Hal.71- 78 KOMUNIKASI@2014 ISKI 2 Mengungkap Makna Kematian Soeharto pada Cover Tempo Volume IV No 1 juni 2010 ULTIMACOMM 3 Prosiding SEMNAR NASIONAL DAN CALL FOR PAPER ”menggagas pencitraan berbasis Kearifan Lokal” di Unsoed 2012 ILKOM UNSOED 4 Prosiding Seminar dan Konferensi Nasional Ilmu Komunikasi :Kontribusi Ilmu Komunikasi dalam Pembangunan di Untirta Banten 2012 UNTIRTA 5 Prosiding Konferensi Nasional PKM CSR 2015 UMN 6 Prosiding Konferensi Nasional PKM CSR ke II di Universitas Bung Hatta Padang 2016 UMN.SGU.UPH dan Bung Hatta Padang 7 Prosiding Konferensi Nasional PKM CSR ke III di UNS Solo 2017 UNS, UMN, UPH, SGU 8 Prosiding Konnferensi Nasional PKMCSR ke IV di Universitas Mataram Denngan topik Optimalisasi Peran Perguruan Tinggi dalam pemulihan Passca Bencana Lombok 2018 UMN, SGU, UNS, Institut Pradita, UPH dan Universitas Mataram 9 Prosiding Connference on Communication and new media studies (Comnes) 2019 di kampus UMN Gading Serpong Tangerang 2019 UMN
  12. 12. F. Pengalaman Penyampaian Makalah Secara Oral Pada Pertemuan / Seminar Ilmiah Dalam 5 Tahun Terakhir No. Nama Pertemuan Ilmiah / Seminar Judul Artikel Ilmiah Waktu dan Tempat 1 SEMNAR NASIONAL DAN CALL FOR PAPER ”menggagas pencitraan berbasis Kearifan Lokal” di Unsoed Representasi Kearifan lokal dalam film di Timur Matahari 26/11/2012 di Unsoed Purwokerto 2 Seminar dan Konferensi Nasional Ilmu Komunikasi :Kontribusi Ilmu Komunikasi dalam Pembangunan Kredibilitas Pemerintah di Mata Media Online,framing pemberitaan kredibilitas Gubernur dan Wagub Banten di media online 3/10/ 2012 Untirta Banten 3 SEMINAR BESAR NASIONAL KOMUNIKASI ISKI (Call For Paper) Pemimpin,Komunikasi Politik dan Pengaruh Sosial Media 2013 4 THE 4th INTERNATIONAL SEARCH CONFERENCE 2015 TAYLOR UNIVERSIT MALAYSIA REPRESENTATION OF INDONESIAN TERRORISM IN MASS MEDIA (Analysis how The Indonesian news paper, Koran Tempo (2010 editions) represent Indonesian terrorism) 28-29 Mei 2015 5 Pemakalah pada konferensi PKM CSR I di Universitas Multimedia Nusantara INKLUSI DAN EKSLUSI DALAM PEMBERITAAN TERORISME ( Analisis Wacana Theo Van Leuween pada Harian Koran Tempo) 2015 6 Pemakalah pada seminar intterrnasional Komunikasi di Univversitas Atmajaya Jakarta HOAX IN SOCIAL MEDIA PROPAGANDA 2016 7 Pemakalah pada Comnews 2019 Conference on Communicationand new media studes “Tutur Digital Dalam Dominasi Generasi Milenial Strategi Komunikasi Persuasif Lokasi Wisata Rohani Sendangsono di era intolerasnsi beragama di Jogjakarta 2019
  13. 13. Semua data yang saya isikan dan tercantum dalam biodata ini adalah benar dan dapat dipertanggungjawabkan secara hukum. Apabila di kemudian hari ternyata dijumpai ketidak-sesuaian dengan kenyataan, saya sanggup menerima risikonya. Tangerang, 20 April 2019 (Dr. Indiwan Seto wahyu wibowo.)
  14. 14. LAMPIRAN PENTING LAMPIRAN 1. BUKU KARYA INDIWAN SETO Judul Buku Tahun Jumlah Halaman Penerbit 1 SEMIOTIKA KOMUNIKASI APLIKASI PRAKTIS UNTUK PENELITIAN DAN SKRIPSI KOMUNIKASI (edisi II) ISBN : 9786028856 2013 204 halaman Published by mitra wacana media 2 MEDIA DAN TERORISME ISBN :978-602-95532-9-1 2015 316 UMN PRESS Jalan gading serpong Tangerang Banten 3 TERORISME DALAM PEMBERITAAN MEDIA ISBN: 9786022807001 2015 318 halaman Published May 15th 2015 by Deepublish Jogjakarta Indonesia 4 PENGANTAR JURNALISTIK ISBN: 9786027226814 2015 168 halaman Published April 16th 2015 by PT MATANA PUBLISHING UTAMA

