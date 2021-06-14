Successfully reported this slideshow.
Business plan template

Do you need Business Plan? You have an idea? You have a goal. Use Digital Steps Business Plan template and start writing your business plan today. PERSONAL USE ONLY

Business plan template

  1. 1. DIGITAL STEPS BUSINESS PLAN TEMPLATE http://www.digitalsteps.ca/ Digital Steps Business Plan Template • 1 This eBook is for your personal use Only. Digital Steps is service provider for content marketing, workshops, and online training. Our training is created to provide information and motivation to our participants. It is sold with understanding that the creator/author is not engaged to render any type of legal professional advice. The content of this course book is the sole expression and opinion of author. Copyright note: No content can be shared or edit in any form digital, or offline publishing without written permission by Digital Steps
  2. 2. DIGITAL STEPS BUSINESS PLAN TEMPLATE http://www.digitalsteps.ca/ Digital Steps Business Plan Template • 2 This business plan template will guide you in creating your business plan. Once you have filled in the appropriate information, remember to thoroughly proofread it so that it is free from spelling and grammatical errors. Business Plan [Date] Company name Street address 1 Street address 2 City, state, ZIP Business phone Website URL Email address
  3. 3. DIGITAL STEPS BUSINESS PLAN TEMPLATE http://www.digitalsteps.ca/ Digital Steps Business Plan Template • 3 Table Of Contents Executive Summary 4 Company Description 5 Market Analysis 6 Organization and Management 7 Products and Services 8 Marketing and Sales 9 Financial Projections 10 Funding Request 11 Appendix 12
  4. 4. DIGITAL STEPS BUSINESS PLAN TEMPLATE http://www.digitalsteps.ca/ Digital Steps Business Plan Template • 4 Executive Summary Mission Statement: A brief statement of what your business seeks to accomplish Company Information: Founding date, names/roles of founders, number of employees, number of locations Company Highlights: Growth highlights of the company (financial or other), along with hard numbers and charts Product/Service: Short description of what you sell and who you sell to Financial Information: Financing goals and any current sources of funding Future Plans: Quick glimpse of where you’re headed (expansion, new products)
  5. 5. DIGITAL STEPS BUSINESS PLAN TEMPLATE http://www.digitalsteps.ca/ Digital Steps Business Plan Template • 5 Company Description Industry: A quick description of the industry you’re in Target Market: Your primary customer base Competitive Advantages: Describe any competitive advantages you may have, such expertise or location.
  6. 6. DIGITAL STEPS BUSINESS PLAN TEMPLATE http://www.digitalsteps.ca/ Digital Steps Business Plan Template • 6 Market Analysis Industry Information: Size of industry, past growth, projected future growth, current trends Competitors: Top competitors, strengths and weaknesses, total market share Target Market: Specific customers you are targeting (current needs and existing solutions, demographic information) Target Market Size: Amount target market spends, frequency and timing of purchases Market Share Potential: Amount of market share you believe you can acquire Barriers To Entry: Things that would make it difficult to succeed, such as strict regulations or high tech costs
  7. 7. DIGITAL STEPS BUSINESS PLAN TEMPLATE http://www.digitalsteps.ca/ Digital Steps Business Plan Template • 7 Organization and Management Key Stakeholders: Who are the key stakeholders in the business and how do they relate to one another (include organizational chart)? Legal Structure: Describe whether your company is an LLC, S-Corp, C-Corp, or other legal entity. Employee Background: Background information about key stakeholders that demonstrates expertise/value Key Hires: List any key hires that you will need to make in order to succeed
  8. 8. DIGITAL STEPS BUSINESS PLAN TEMPLATE http://www.digitalsteps.ca/ Digital Steps Business Plan Template • 8 Products and Services Description of Product/Service: A clear description of what your product/service is Benefits: A thorough description of how your product benefits customers and stands apart from the competition Pricing Structure: Explanation of how you will price your product Proprietary Information: Any intellectual property, patents, or proprietary information you possess that will contribute to your success Supply Chain: Suppliers/vendors you rely upon, along with key information like how often you receive supplies and the method by which you receive them
  9. 9. DIGITAL STEPS BUSINESS PLAN TEMPLATE http://www.digitalsteps.ca/ Digital Steps Business Plan Template • 9 Marketing and Sales Positioning: How you will position yourself relative to your competitors (lower cost, superior quality, superior service) Promotional Methods: Specific tactics you’ll use to spread the word about your product or service Success Metrics: How you will evaluate the results of your marketing efforts Sales Strategy: Method(s) you will use to sell to customers (cold calling, in-person meetings, other strategies) Sales Team: Description of who will be selling to customers Budget: Amount of money to be spent on marketing and sales efforts
  10. 10. DIGITAL STEPS BUSINESS PLAN TEMPLATE http://www.digitalsteps.ca/ Digital Steps Business Plan Template • 10 Financial Projections Current Financial Status: Income statements, balance sheets, cash flow statements, debt documentation, and other pertinent details 12-Month Financial Projection: Projected sales, cost of goods sold, profit, expenses, net operating income Cash Flow Projection: Projection of how much cash you’ll have on hand at given points over the next 12 months Projected Balance Sheet: Projected balance sheet in 12 months Break-even Calculation: Projection of how much sales volume you ll need to cover costs
  11. 11. DIGITAL STEPS BUSINESS PLAN TEMPLATE http://www.digitalsteps.ca/ Digital Steps Business Plan Template • 11 Funding Request Request Details: Type of funding you are requesting along with the amount of funding and terms Use of Funds: How you will be using the funding (inventory, payroll, other) Future Plans: How and when you will repay the investment, any plans to sell the business
  12. 12. DIGITAL STEPS BUSINESS PLAN TEMPLATE http://www.digitalsteps.ca/ Digital Steps Business Plan Template • 12 Appendix Table Of Contents: Make it easy to connect information in the appendix to specific sections of the business plan. Supporting Information: Key information that supports previous sections

