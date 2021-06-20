Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Best Presentation Main content Digital Marketing
We need to know first what is Digital marketing
Digital marketing, also called online marketing, is the promotion of brands to connect with potential customers using the ...
What we need to know to do Digital Marketing 1. SMM 2. SEO 3. Affiliate 4. Email Marketing 5. Video Marketing
SMM  SMM means- Social media marketing.  Social media marketing (SMM) is a form of Internet marketing that utilizes soci...
SEO  SEO stands for “search engine optimization.” In simple terms, it means the process of improving your site to increas...
What Is Affiliate Marketing? Affiliate marketing is an advertising model in which a company compensates third-party publis...
Email Marketing  Email marketing is a powerful marketing channel, a form of direct marketing as well as digital marketing...
Video Marketing  Definition of Video Marketing  If a photo’s worth a thousand words, then how much more valuable is vide...
The rest will be shown on the next slide Like today
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Marketing
59 views
Jun. 20, 2021

Best presentetion in social media

I mean Best presentation in social media. Hare it used image, various writing slide etc.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Best presentetion in social media

  1. 1. Best Presentation Main content Digital Marketing
  2. 2. We need to know first what is Digital marketing
  3. 3. Digital marketing, also called online marketing, is the promotion of brands to connect with potential customers using the internet and other forms of digital communication. This includes not only email, social media, and web-based advertising, but also text and multimedia messages as a marketing channel. Essentially, if a marketing campaign involves digital communication, it's digital marketing.
  4. 4. What we need to know to do Digital Marketing 1. SMM 2. SEO 3. Affiliate 4. Email Marketing 5. Video Marketing
  5. 5. SMM  SMM means- Social media marketing.  Social media marketing (SMM) is a form of Internet marketing that utilizes social networking websites as a marketing tool. The goal of SMM is to produce content that users will share with their social network to help a company increase brand exposure and broaden customer reach.
  6. 6. SEO  SEO stands for “search engine optimization.” In simple terms, it means the process of improving your site to increase its visibility when people search for products or services related to your business in Google, Bing, and other search engines. The better visibility your pages have in search results, the more likely you are to garner attention and attract prospective and existing customers to your business.
  7. 7. What Is Affiliate Marketing? Affiliate marketing is an advertising model in which a company compensates third-party publishers to generate traffic or leads to the company's products and services. The third-party publishers are affiliates, and the commission fee incentivizes them to find ways to promote the company.
  8. 8. Email Marketing  Email marketing is a powerful marketing channel, a form of direct marketing as well as digital marketing, that uses email to promote your business’s products or services. It can help make your customers aware of your latest items or offers by integrating it into your marketing automation efforts. It can also play a pivotal role in your marketing strategy with lead generation, brand awareness, building relationships or keeping customers engaged between purchases through different types of marketing emails.
  9. 9. Video Marketing  Definition of Video Marketing  If a photo’s worth a thousand words, then how much more valuable is video? That’s the basis of video marketing, a forward-facing marketing strategy that integrates engaging video into your marketing campaigns.  Video marketing can be used for everything from building customer rapport, to promoting your brand, services or products. Additionally, video marketing can serve as a medium to present how-to’s, promote customer testimonials, live-stream events and deliver viral (entertaining) content.
  10. 10. The rest will be shown on the next slide Like today

×