Instant SEO Hacks to Bring Clients to You
Google Page #1 is Easy to Achieve?
The Google Search Engine Results Page
The Google Search Engine Results Page Ice Sculpture Singapore 11.7 million results A Google Search Engine Results Page has...
Eugene The “SEO King” Macarius Thank You!! Think Like A Search Engine Spider !! 1. Former Director of Digital Marketing, R...
UNDERSTANDING SEO • What is SEO? • Are you Barking up the wrong SEO Tree? • Getting into the mind of Search Engines? • Imm...
Thank You!! Think Like A Search Engine Spider !! 1. SEO is the process or Building an Internet Footprint for your business...
SEO is just about Keywords!! Or is It?
Are you barking up the wrong SEO Tree? Things to do before SEO The SEO Process 1. Market – Everyone?? 2. Customer 3. Compe...
Don’t let an SEO Company Fool You! Rank Company Name is easiest to rank!
Do you want to Get into the mind Of Google?
Getting into.. The MIND Of GOOGLE! TOPICAL What is the key Topic / Idea? 1. Keyword & synonyms. 2. Keyword repeat ion on d...
The Anatomy of an Online Business / Website You can install Pixels to help gather information for you: Google Adword Pixel...
Main Title: The main title of the article should contain the article keyword that we wish to rank for. The keyword is usua...
Immediate Tips on Improving SEO for your business! • List your business in Google My Business. Maps location to your websi...
  4. 4. The Google Search Engine Results Page Ice Sculpture Singapore 11.7 million results A Google Search Engine Results Page has 10 Results per page! RESULTS ACHIEVED 5 listings on Page #1 for 11.7 million results. • #2 • #3 – Image Pack Listing • #4 • #9 • Map Pack Listing MULTIPLE GOOGLE PAGE #1 LISTING UNLOCKED!
  5. 5. Eugene The “SEO King” Macarius Thank You!! Think Like A Search Engine Spider !! 1. Former Director of Digital Marketing, Retail Banking Standard Chartered Bank • Eugene was instrumental in the planning, co-ordination and execution of 2 key marketing campaign roll out for Christmas 2018 Promotions and Bonus$aver Relaunch. 2. Eugene is currently an independent Principle SEO, Social Media & Internet Footprint Expert as well as an Internet Marketing Coach & Mentor and has well over 15 years of website and digital marketing experience under his belt. 3. Certified SEO Practitioner as well as an avid Social Media Enthusiast, with a strong passion for Information Technology and All Things Digital. 4. He has the deep passion and is ever ready to coach his peers in the Digital Marketing space, also founded the Internet Marketing Secrets invite-only group; thereby earning his nickname SEO King in the Digital Marketing world. My Digital NameCard Connect me now at www.ImSeoKing.com
  6. 6. UNDERSTANDING SEO • What is SEO? • Are you Barking up the wrong SEO Tree? • Getting into the mind of Search Engines? • Immediate Tips on Improving SEO for your business! Instant SEO Hacks to Bring Clients to You
  7. 7. Thank You!! Think Like A Search Engine Spider !! 1. SEO is the process or Building an Internet Footprint for your business. 2. An Internet Footprint acts as an Online Street Sign for the search engine spider which each have a program known as a “crawler” or a “bot”. 3. Driving Vs Hansel & Gretel. www.IMSeoKing.com What is Search Engine Optimisation (SEO)? Are you Building your Internet Footprint?
  8. 8. SEO is just about Keywords!! Or is It?
  9. 9. Are you barking up the wrong SEO Tree? Things to do before SEO The SEO Process 1. Market – Everyone?? 2. Customer 3. Competitors 4.Leads Ethical Bribe, Leads Generation, Nurturing then Sales. Other considerations CRM & PDPA. Where is their playground? Which Social Media, Ads – online & offline? Customer Avatar: Can you map her to your niece? Market: Weight Loss Niche: Weight Loss for Women Sub Niche: Weight Loss for Women who just given birth 1. Keywords 2. Structure 3. Content 4. Images 5. Video 6. Backlinks Its Quality not Quantity that matters! YouTube is the #2 Search Engine! On Website & Google Photos. Follow On Page SEO. Imagine Google stepping into your Website “Department Store”. Keyword with Commercial Intent or Buying Keywords eg. Property. COMMON SENSE
  10. 10. Don’t let an SEO Company Fool You! Rank Company Name is easiest to rank!
  11. 11. Do you want to Get into the mind Of Google?
  12. 12. Getting into.. The MIND Of GOOGLE! TOPICAL What is the key Topic / Idea? 1. Keyword & synonyms. 2. Keyword repeat ion on different pages stress that site is about this keyword. AUTHORITY Where is Info Seen? 1. Initially volume of backlinks. 2. PR & Social Media. 3. Quality of backlinks vs quantity. 4. Don’t go crazy on backlinks. CONTEXTUAL What Type of Info? For eg. Apple 1. Apple the Fruit 2. Apple the Company & its Products RELEVANCY Is it Relevant? 1. The moment Google stops being relevant in its search results, Yahoo takes over. 2. This is a BIG factor!! Hence Google Dance. 1. Today Google as a Dominant Force in Search. #1 & #2 Search engines belong to Google. 2. Google boasts an Impressive Market Share and largely overshadows its competition in many of the world's key markets (except China). 3. No other search engine has its name used as a verb in a sentence (ie: "I don't know, why don't you Google it"?). www.IMSeoKing.com
  13. 13. The Anatomy of an Online Business / Website You can install Pixels to help gather information for you: Google Adword Pixel, Facebook Pixel & LinkedIn Insight Tag TRACKING & INFO GATHERING Tools that can be installed to help you capture site visitor stats (Google Analytics) and behaviour (HotJar) STATISTICS & ANALYTICS “Hey Google, wave wave, my site has got new content!!” Google XML Sitemap & HTML Sitemap SECRET INFORMANT TO GOOGLE Small considerations like if your audience is in Singapore, preferably hosting should be in Singapore too. Also Secured Sockets Layer (SSL) should be considered. DOMAIN & WEB HOSTING Website content management platform, functions, theme or skins. Design of menu structure, category, tags and internal linking of posts. INTERNAL OR ON PAGE FACTORS Submission of Google XML Sitemap. Only prominent Directory Submissions. Promotion on key Social Media platforms. EXTERNAL OR OFF PAGE FACTORS www.IMSeoKing.com
  14. 14. Main Title: The main title of the article should contain the article keyword that we wish to rank for. The keyword is usually located closer towards the left or starting the title. Sub Titles: For an article minimum is to have at least 2 or 3 subtitles. Each subtitle will have to contain the keyword in it. Images: rename images to include keyword as part of image name. First Paragraph: The first paragraph of the article must contain the keyword preferable as starting with the keyword or placing the keyword at the left most possible position, nearer to the starting sentence of the paragraph. Content Block: As a tough guide if your content is 3 paragraphs, then the keyword should at least appear 2 times in that content block. Each content block must build upon the previous one to tell a story. An article can contain as many content block as possible so that the total words meets the article requirement of at least 500 to 800 words per article. Last Paragraph: In the last paragraph, the last sentence has to have the keyword towards the end of the sentence when possible or closest to it.
  15. 15. Immediate Tips on Improving SEO for your business! • List your business in Google My Business. Maps location to your website. • Have a presence in Youtube & Social Media. • Take note of your website Load Speed. • Buy an SSL secured domain for your site. • Pay attention to Mobile Optimisation of your website (Responsive Design). • Beautiful Images too little text. • Always write with readers in mind and then the search engines. • Optimise the image file names with keywords. • Have branded images in Google Photos.
