Tropical infections in Indian icu

TROPICAL INFECTIONS Dr Imran Gafoor Senior Consultant RKCH,Raipur
LEPTOSPIROSIS • Zoonotic infection caused by cork screw shaped bacteria from genus leptospira, • Leptospira are excreted i...
RISK FACTORS
Clinical Manifestations I.P. usually 5-14 days Majority of infections are asymptomatic Symptoms are usually nonspecific ac...
• Common symptoms : Abrupt fever onset Myalgia (particularly LL) Headache,vomiting Abdominal pain,diarrhea Rash,jaundice,c...
Classic leptospirosis is a biphasic disease : early/leptospiremic phase followed by brief recovery then more severe immune...
The Diagnosis of Leptospirosis: What test and When? Ram E. Rajagopalan, MBBS, AB (Int. Med. & Crit. Care) • Conclusion: Wh...
Case definitions for leptospirosis ministry of health,Fiji,2016
Levels of care recommended ministry of health,Fiji,2016
Diagnosis • D/d : viral hepatitis typhoid malaria dengue severe sepsis rickettsial infection viral hemorrhagic fevers Icte...
Factors related to worse outcomes : • Delay in appropriate antibiotics for 2-5 days from symptoms • Creatinine > 200mmol/L...
Dengue “Break Bone Fever” • Dengue is a mosquito borne viral d/e • ≥ 5L with severe dengue are admitted each year/2.5% die...
Classifiction of Dengue (WHO 2018)
Clinical Presentations : • Febrile phase : • Sudden high grade fever (3-14 days after being bitten) • Lasts 2-4 days • Gen...
• Critical phase : (plasma leakage) • Appearance of warning signs mark beginning of critical phase • Coincides with time o...
• Recovery phase : • Fluid lost to EV compartment is reabsorbed & spontaneous diuresis ensues • Pt regains appetite & vigo...
Severe dengue • Severe plasma leak: DSS is a hypovolemic shock • Compensated shock : - Normal SBP,may ↑ HR & RR without dy...
Laboratory Diagnosis • Within 5 days symptoms : • DENV-RNA→RT PCR • ELISA – NS1 Ag • 6 days after symptoms : • IgM-ELISA
• Management : • No specific antiviral • Paracetamol is drug of choice for fever & pain • Fluid replacement should be prim...
• No transfusion of platelets/FFP if no signs of bleeding • Dengue myocarditis/cardiogenic shock (dobutamine??) • Respirat...
Malaria in ICU • Protozoal infection of RBC’s transmitted by female anopheline mosquitos, • Species causing malaria in hum...
Severe malaria (WHO,2015)
• Diagnosis : thick/thin film & rapid antigen tests • M/M : • General principles : • Prompt antimalarial,supportive m/m [I...
Malarial complications & management • Neurological : • Presents as seizures/altered sensorium (FND is rare) • Hypoglycemia...
• Metabolic complications : • Lactic acidosis – anaerobic glycolysis d/t microvascular obstruction lactate by parasite imp...
• Hematological : • Anemias : • increased splenic removal of RBC • scizogonised RBC rupture • intravascular hemolysis (sev...
• Hepatic & GI complications : • hemolysis,hepatic dysfunction,cholestasis causes jaundice • malarial hepatitis may cause ...
Scrub Typhus • Acute febrile zoonotic illness by orientia tsutsugamushi • Vectored to humans by accidental bites of trombi...
Risk factors : low SE status farmers field workers 40-60y age July-nov hilly areas
• Gram -,obligate,intracellular bacterium • Lack of cell membrane facilitates eukaryotic cytoplasm growth • No cross immun...
Clinical features (I.P 5-21d) • Early manifestations : • Localised cutaneous necrosis → Eschar • Seen in groin,genitilia,a...
Weil –Felix test
Scrub typhus diagnostic panel • Cell culture isolate • IgM titer > 1:12,800 using IFA • Rising IgM IFA titer by 4 times • ...
  1. 1. TROPICAL INFECTIONS Dr Imran Gafoor Senior Consultant RKCH,Raipur
  2. 2. LEPTOSPIROSIS • Zoonotic infection caused by cork screw shaped bacteria from genus leptospira, • Leptospira are excreted in urine of infected animals, • Transmission to humans occur incidentally by infected urine coming in contact with mucous membrane/abraded skin, • CDC estimates › 1 million cases annually worldwide with estimated 60k deaths • WHO estimates ≥ 10/1 L people in tropical climates infected with leptospires • Overall mortality 5-15% • Evidence based core topics in CCM,2019
  3. 3. RISK FACTORS
  4. 4. Clinical Manifestations I.P. usually 5-14 days Majority of infections are asymptomatic Symptoms are usually nonspecific acute febrile illness (90%) Clinical symptoms are due to spirochete invading organs & causing vasculitis reaction,endothelial damage
  5. 5. • Common symptoms : Abrupt fever onset Myalgia (particularly LL) Headache,vomiting Abdominal pain,diarrhea Rash,jaundice,cough,red eyes,yellow eyes Conjuctival suffusion (considered pathognomonic but seen in 30%) weil’s (hemorrhage,jaundice,renal failure) Dehydration.septic shock Aseptic meningitis.myocarditis, Rhabdomyolysis,thrombocytopenia Lympadenopathy & H/S are less common Most life threatening complication severe pulmonary hemorrhage syndrome (SPHS) & ARDS Delayed : uveitis,GBS
  6. 6. Classic leptospirosis is a biphasic disease : early/leptospiremic phase followed by brief recovery then more severe immune mediated illness
  7. 7. The Diagnosis of Leptospirosis: What test and When? Ram E. Rajagopalan, MBBS, AB (Int. Med. & Crit. Care) • Conclusion: What test and when? • Clinical signs are not specific. Typical presentation raises the probability of leptospirosis to about 30% • Cultures have their limitations and are not ideal for routine clinical diagnosis. • Of the serological tests, only MAT and IgM ELISA have been evaluated against appropriate gold standards. Considering the cumbersome process involved in MAT (needing a reference laboratory that maintains multiple L.interrogans serovars) the IgM ELISA is preferred serological test. • Though the PCR, dipstick and slide agglutination seem to perform well, their real value has yet to be established. • A negative serological test in the early acute phase does not rule out disease. • A positive serological test in the early acute phase does not confirm disease. • A negative IgM ELISA in the late acute phase confirms the absence of leptospirosis • A positive serological tests in the late acute phase increases the probability of disease to ~90%
  8. 8. Case definitions for leptospirosis ministry of health,Fiji,2016
  9. 9. Levels of care recommended ministry of health,Fiji,2016
  10. 10. Diagnosis • D/d : viral hepatitis typhoid malaria dengue severe sepsis rickettsial infection viral hemorrhagic fevers Icteric lepto has modest elevations of bilirubin,SGOT/SGPT/GGT Gold standard test is MAT PCR is only method for confirmation in first week Liver involvement rarely leads to liver failure
  11. 11. Factors related to worse outcomes : • Delay in appropriate antibiotics for 2-5 days from symptoms • Creatinine > 200mmol/L • Plat < 50k • Lac > 2.5 • Amylase > 250 • Respiratory involvement (SPHS has > 50% mortality) jaykrishnanSQ uni j 2013 No studies support use of high dose steroids or tranexa
  12. 12. Dengue “Break Bone Fever” • Dengue is a mosquito borne viral d/e • ≥ 5L with severe dengue are admitted each year/2.5% die • Unplanned urbanization,inadequate vector control,poor monitoring of rainfall/humidity encourages spread. Transmission : VIRUS : Dengue virus (DEN),genus →flavivirus; family →flavivirdae serotypes : DEN-1,2,3,4 cross immunity among serotypes is incomplete,so,subsequent infections from other serotypes may cause severe dengue VECTOR : Female Aedes aegypti Evidence based core topics in CCM,2019
  13. 13. Classifiction of Dengue (WHO 2018)
  14. 14. Clinical Presentations : • Febrile phase : • Sudden high grade fever (3-14 days after being bitten) • Lasts 2-4 days • Generalized body pain,myalgia,arthralgia :no joint swelling • Petechiae,gum mucosal bleed seen • Heavy GI bleed/menstrual bleed rare • D/g : leucopenia (<5k),+ tourniquet test • At end of febrile phase some pts with ↑ capillary permeability deteriorate & manifest warning signs
  15. 15. • Critical phase : (plasma leakage) • Appearance of warning signs mark beginning of critical phase • Coincides with time of defervescence • Usually lasts 24-48 hrs • Persistent vomiting & severe abdominal pain are early signs • D/g : progressive leukopenia,sudden thrombocytopenia,↑ Hct • M/m : volume resuscitation
  16. 16. • Recovery phase : • Fluid lost to EV compartment is reabsorbed & spontaneous diuresis ensues • Pt regains appetite & vigor • Too heavily volume resuscitated may have pleural effusion,ascites,pulmonary edema • Hct stabilises or ↓,WBC recovers but platelet count lags behind
  17. 17. Severe dengue • Severe plasma leak: DSS is a hypovolemic shock • Compensated shock : - Normal SBP,may ↑ HR & RR without dyspnea - Hallmark : narrow [< 20] Pulse pressure & signs of poor perfusion - Decompensated shock : - ↓ SBP/DBP,cold clammy extremities,tachycardia,kussmaul’s breathing - Distinguishing feature : altered mental status(agitation,confusion) - Severe hx : - Coagulation abnormalities in dengue rarely causes major bleed - Massive hemorrhage is usually d/t met acidosis/DIC or H/O NSAID,corticosteroids,PUD - MOF : hepatitis,myocarditis,cardiomyopathy,encephalitis
  18. 18. Laboratory Diagnosis • Within 5 days symptoms : • DENV-RNA→RT PCR • ELISA – NS1 Ag • 6 days after symptoms : • IgM-ELISA
  19. 19. • Management : • No specific antiviral • Paracetamol is drug of choice for fever & pain • Fluid replacement should be primarily guided by Hct • Isotonic crystalloids are preferred fluid • Colloids may be indicated if non availability of blood or Hct continues to drop in hemodynamically unstable pt with no obvious bleed • PP < 20mm Hg are more likely to have prolonged shock • Coticosteroids & IVIG are not recommended Evidence based core topics in CCM,2019
  20. 20. • No transfusion of platelets/FFP if no signs of bleeding • Dengue myocarditis/cardiogenic shock (dobutamine??) • Respiratory failure/ARDS : May be d/t fluid overload,severe metabolic acidosis If plasma leakage phase has ended & pt is hemodynamically stable : cautious use of diuretics may be tried
  21. 21. Malaria in ICU • Protozoal infection of RBC’s transmitted by female anopheline mosquitos, • Species causing malaria in humans : falciparum,vivax,knowlesi,malariae,ovale . Life threatening malaria : falciparum,vivax,knowlesi . Mortality is low with single organ failure but reaches ~ 50% with ≥2 organs. [CCM 2003]
  22. 22. Severe malaria (WHO,2015)
  23. 23. • Diagnosis : thick/thin film & rapid antigen tests • M/M : • General principles : • Prompt antimalarial,supportive m/m [IV glucose,optimized fluids,anticonvulsants,Pcm,antibiot ics,blood transfusion) • When not C/I,rule out bacterial meningitis by LP • No role of dexa [cerebral malaria],heparin [coagulopathy] • SEQUAMAT & other trials : IV Artesunate > IM Artemether > IV Quinine
  24. 24. Malarial complications & management • Neurological : • Presents as seizures/altered sensorium (FND is rare) • Hypoglycemia,refractory seizures,severe anemia leads to long term sequelae • Retinal whitening & vessel changes are unique(malarial retinopathy) • Post malarial neurological syn. : - rare autoimmune diffuse encephalopathy - confusion,seizures,psychosis,ataxia within 2 months . GBS – rare but serious complication
  25. 25. • Metabolic complications : • Lactic acidosis – anaerobic glycolysis d/t microvascular obstruction lactate by parasite impaired metabolism . Hypoglycemia – impaired hepatic gluconeogenesis increased glucose consumption by host & parasite
  26. 26. • Hematological : • Anemias : • increased splenic removal of RBC • scizogonised RBC rupture • intravascular hemolysis (severe anemia + hemoglobinuria) • [Black water fever] • AKI [35% may need RRT] : • ishemic tubular injury,toxic tubular injury • autoimmune glomerular injury,immune complex deposition
  27. 27. • Hepatic & GI complications : • hemolysis,hepatic dysfunction,cholestasis causes jaundice • malarial hepatitis may cause ALF • malarial pancreatitis is uncommon • splenic rupture (vivax) is lethal requiring splenectomy • ARDS : • potentially fatal • d/t cytokine storm,leaky capillaries • SHOCK : • ~ 10% cases • concomitant bacterial sepsis implicated • salmonella bacteremia associated with falciparum in endemic areas • Algid malaria = hypovol shock + septicemia • Cautious with fluid boluses ??
  28. 28. Scrub Typhus • Acute febrile zoonotic illness by orientia tsutsugamushi • Vectored to humans by accidental bites of trombiculide mites • WHO → world’s most underdiagnosed d/e requiring admission • EPIDEMIOLOGY : • “post monsoon spike” • almost 20% of febrile admissions in Indian settings • fatality rate may be 30% • most underdiagnosed/reported illness
  29. 29. Risk factors : low SE status farmers field workers 40-60y age July-nov hilly areas
  30. 30. • Gram -,obligate,intracellular bacterium • Lack of cell membrane facilitates eukaryotic cytoplasm growth • No cross immunity b/n serovars; so repeated infections possible; also hampers vaccine development
  31. 31. Clinical features (I.P 5-21d) • Early manifestations : • Localised cutaneous necrosis → Eschar • Seen in groin,genitilia,axilla,neck • Eschar : Only in 50% in primary infection & rarely in secondary infection • Regional lymphadenopathy along with constitutional symptoms • Maculopapular rash after 1 week on trunk • H/S with jaundice ≡ rare • Late : ARDS.AKI,interstitial pneumonia,myocarditis,meningoencephalitis, hepatitis,GBS,polyneuropathy,transverse myelitis •
  32. 32. Weil –Felix test
  33. 33. Scrub typhus diagnostic panel • Cell culture isolate • IgM titer > 1:12,800 using IFA • Rising IgM IFA titer by 4 times • Positive PCR • ≥1 above criteria indicates high probability • Serological d/g are retrospective & can’t guide initial T/t • Only corroborate d/g made by clinical history & PE

