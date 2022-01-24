Successfully reported this slideshow.
Venetoclax Tablet: As A Targeted Therapy

Jan. 24, 2022
Venetoclax tablet is a targeted therapy. This medication aimed to treat adults with chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma. The venetoclax tablet is also used together with azacitidine, or decitabine, or low-dose cytarabine for treating adults with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia. Take the pills of venetoclax by mouth with a meal and water as directed by a doctor, usually once daily. Swallow the pills whole. It is not advised to chew/crush/break the tablets prior to swallowing.

  1. 1. Venetoclax for Treating Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia On May 15'th, 2019, the Food and Drug Administration approved Venetoclax (Brand Name: Venclexta for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). It is used with another drug named obinutuzumab (when CLL has not been previously treated). Or venetoclax is used with another drug named rituximab (when CLL has come back or has not responded to treatment). Venetoclax is also used by itself when CLL has a chromosome deletion and has come back or has not responded to treatment; or has no chromosome deletion and other therapies are not available. Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia is a type of cancer that typically affects the lymph nodes and WBCs known as “B lymphocytes”. In this disease, unhealthy B lymphocytes amplify rapidly and live a bit longer. This causes there to be numerous of them in the blood. Venetoclax works in order to inhibit a protein in the body known as BCL-2, which helps malignant cells survive. Inhibiting BCL-2 helps to destroy and reduce the number of malignant cells. Ingredients in Venclexta As an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) Venclexta contains venetoclax, and as a non-medicinal ingredients it contains: colloidal silicon dioxide, calcium phosphate dibasic, copovidone, polyethylene glycol, polysorbate 80, iron oxide yellow, polyvinyl alcohol, sodium stearyl fumarate, talc and titanium oxide. The venetoclax 50 mg tablets also contains iron oxide black and iron oxide red. Dosage Forms & Strengths The medication Venetoclax typically comes in the form of Tablets as following dosage strengths: • venetoclax 10 mg tablets • venetoclax 50 mg tablets • venetoclax 100 mg tablets Dosing Regimen The proposed dosing regimen of Venetoclax is always taken exactly as your health specialist tells you. Drink plenty of water while on treatment with Venetoclax to help reduce the risk of getting TLS. Take the pills through a meal and water persistently each day. Swallow the pills whole. It is not advisable to chew/crush/break the pills. Your doses of Venetoclax may be reduced in some cases, including in case you have severe liver complications, or you are on with certain drugs that may interact with Venetoclax. Your therapy may be interrupted or dose lowered in case you have certain side effects. Usual dose: Your health specialist will start Venetoclax at a low dose for 7-days. Your health specialist will gradually increase the dose of Venetoclax over the next 4 weeks to the full standard dose. The usual dosage is as follows:
  2. 2. The starting dose is 20 mg (2 × 10 mg tablets) once daily for 7 days. The dose will be enhanced to 50 mg (1 × 50 mg tablet) once daily for 1-week. The dose will be enhanced to 100 mg (1 × 100 mg tablet) once daily for 1-week. The dosage will be enhanced to 200 mg (2 × 100 mg tablets) once daily for 1-week. The dose will be enhanced to 400 mg (4 × 100 mg tablets) once a day. If you are taking venetoclax dosage alone, you will stay on the 400 mg per day dose, which is the standard dosage, for as long as required. Venetoclax in combination with obinutuzumab: You will start Venetoclax dosing after receiving your first cycle of obinutuzumab doses. You will receive Venetoclax for 12 months. Venetoclax in combination with rituximab: You will start your rituximab following the initial 5 weeks of Venetoclax. You will receive the medication Venetoclax for 2 years. Possible Side Effects from Venclexta These are not the entire possible side effects you may feel while on venetoclax. In case you have any venetoclax side effects not listed here, contact your health specialist immediately. • diarrhea • constipation • nausea • vomiting • decreased appetite • weight loss • stomach pain • swelling of arms, hands, legs, and feet • weakness • mouth sores • shortness of breath • rash • fever • headache
  3. 3. • dizziness • feeling tired • cough • muscle, bone, back, neck and joint pain • itching Venetoclax may be responsible for causing the abnormal exam and blood test results. Your health specialist will do certain tests prior to and during the treatment. A health specialist will interpret the results. They will let you know in case there are any abnormalities in tests that might require treatment. Pregnancy, Breastfeeding, Birth Control and Fertility Use of Venetoclax is restricted during pregnancy. It may be responsible for causing harm to your unborn baby. Tell your health specialist immediately in case you become pregnant. Females who are able to become pregnant should have a pregnancy test prior to initiating therapy with venclexta 100 mg and should consider effective birth control while on treatment with Venetoclax and for minimum 30 days after stopping the therapy. Do not breastfeed while on treatment with this medicine. • Venetoclax may be responsible for causing male infertility (reduced or no sperm count). This may affect the ability to father a child. Ask your health specialist for words prior to starting treatment with Venetoclax. Price and Availability The venetoclax price for an oral kit (10 mg-50 mg-100 mg) is very less and reasonable. The prices of this medication usually depend on the pharmaceutical firm or company or wholesaler you visit. Venetoclax is available as a brand name medicine only, a generic version is not yet available. Source - https://namepatientprogram.blogspot.com/2022/01/venetoclax-for-treating- chronic.html

