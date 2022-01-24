Venetoclax Tablet: As A Targeted Therapy

Venetoclax tablet is a targeted therapy. This medication aimed to treat adults with chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma. The venetoclax tablet is also used together with azacitidine, or decitabine, or low-dose cytarabine for treating adults with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia. Take the pills of venetoclax by mouth with a meal and water as directed by a doctor, usually once daily. Swallow the pills whole. It is not advised to chew/crush/break the tablets prior to swallowing.