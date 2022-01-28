Successfully reported this slideshow.
Nelarabine Injection: Therapy for T-cell Acute Lymphoblastic

Jan. 28, 2022
Nelarabine (brand name Arranon/Atriance), is a chemotherapy agent introduced for treating patients with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL). It is also used for treating T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma (T-LBL). The standard dose of nelarabine injection should be administered intravenously (into a vein) by a healthcare professional in a hospital or clinic.

  1. 1. Atriance Nelarabine T-CELL ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC
  2. 2. Atriance Common Side Effects • Fever • Headache • Swelling of the extremities. • Nausea • Tremor • Rash
  3. 3. Nelarabine injection is an antineoplastic agent, typically employed to treat adults and children aged 1 year and older with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma. This purine nucleoside analog is used in patients whose disease has not gotten better or whose cancer has come back after treatment with other existing anticancer medicines. Nelarabine injection is an intravenous medication. This means it is administered through a tube in your vein. Respective patients (adults and children) should not drive or operate any dangerous machines. Nelarabine may be responsible for causing sleepiness during and for several days after treatment. Patients (both adults and children) should not receive vaccines developed with live germs during Nelarabine therapy. Nelarabine inhibits cells from making DNA and may kill the malignant cells. It is a sort of antimetabolite. Also called 506U78. NELARABINE DRUG INFORMATION FOR PATIENTS

