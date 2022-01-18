Successfully reported this slideshow.
US Pet Food Market PPT 2022: Size, Growth, Demand and Forecast till 2027

Jan. 18, 2022
According to the latest report by IMARC Group,the US pet food market reached a value of US$ 40.56 Billion in 2021.Pet food is highly nutritious and energy-dense food made specifically to meet the nutritional requirements of pets. It provides adequate nutrition to pets, which is essential for performing everyday activities, repairing muscles, teeth and bones, preventing infections and diseases, and keeping the skin and haircoat healthy and shiny.

  1. 1. Copyright © IMARC Service Pvt Ltd. All Rights Reserved US Pet Food Market Research Report and Forecast 2022-2027 Author: Elena Anderson, Marketing Manager | IMARC Group © 2019 IMARC All Rights Reserved
  2. 2. Report Description About IMARC Group The International Market Analysis Research and Consulting Group is a leading adviser on management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses. IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, chemicals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise. IMARC’s tailored approach combines unfathomable insight into the dynamics of companies and markets with close cooperation at all levels of the client organization. This ensures that our clients achieve unmatchable competitive advantage, build more proficient organizations, and secure lasting results.
  3. 3. Report Description Report Description and Highlights US Pet Food Market Outlook 2027: According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “US Pet Food Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the US pet food market reached a value of US$ 40.56 Billion in 2021. Pet food is highly nutritious and energy-dense food made specifically to meet the nutritional requirements of pets. It provides adequate nutrition to pets, which is essential for performing everyday activities, repairing muscles, teeth and bones, preventing infections and diseases, and keeping the skin and haircoat healthy and shiny. In the US, the emerging trend of pet parenting, coupled with the rising awareness regarding pet nutrition, has escalated the demand for pet food in the country. Request for a free sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/us-pet-food-market/requestsample
  4. 4. Report Description Report Description and Highlights US Pet Food Market Trends: The market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of pets due to the rising trend of nuclear families in the country. In addition, on account of the increasing disposable incomes and changing perceptions toward pet ownership, owners are treating their pets as family and are willing to spend more on their nutrition. Along with this, the growing awareness among pet owners regarding the harmful effects of chemical preservatives has prompted them to opt for pet food that is free from pesticides, artificial flavors, or genetically modified organisms (GMO). As a result, numerous manufacturers are introducing organic and natural food products that are free from synthetic ingredients, antibiotics, and chemical by-products. They are also developing innovative product variants with flavor enhancers and prolonged shelf life to cater to the needs of different pets, which represents another growth-inducing factor.
  5. 5. Market Summary: Breakup by Product Type: • Dry Pet Food • Wet and Canned Pet Food • Snacks and Treats Breakup by Pricing Type: • ass Products • Premium Products Breakup by Ingredient Type: • Animal Derived • Plant Derived Report Description Report Description and Highlights
  6. 6. Breakup by Distribution Channel: • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets • Specialty Stores • Online Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market value to reach US$ 51.51 Billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period (2022-2027). Report Description Report Description and Highlights
  7. 7. Competitive Landscape With Key players: • Nestlé Purina PetCare • Mars Petcare Inc • Big Heart Pet Brands • Hill’s Pet Nutrition • Diamond Pet Foods • Blue Buffalo Co. Ltd View Report TOC, Figures and Tables: https://www.imarcgroup.com/us-pet-food-market Report Description Report Description and Highlights
  8. 8. A partial List of our Clients We are the trusted business partners to the world's leading corporates, governments, and institutions Partial List of Clients
  9. 9. A partial List of our Clients We are the trusted business partners to the world's leading corporates, governments, and institutions Partial List of Clients
  10. 10. Report Description Report Description and Highlights © 2019 IMARC All Rights Reserved This Publication and all it’s contents unless otherwise mentioned are copyrighted in the name of International Market Analysis Research and Consulting (IMARC). No part of this publication may be reproduced, repackaged, redistributed or resold in whole or in any part. The publication may also not be used in any form or by and means graphic electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, taping or by information storage or retrieval, or by any other form, without the express consent of International Market Analysis Research and Consulting (IMARC). Disclaimer: All contents and data of this publication, including forecasts, data analysis and opinion have been based on information and sources believed to be accurate and reliable at the time of publishing. International Market Analysis Research and Consulting makes no representation of warranty of any kind as to the accuracy or completeness of any Information provided. IMARC accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss or damage resulting from opinion, errors or inaccuracies if any found this publication. IMARC, IMARC Group and Global Therapy Insight Series are registered trademarks of International Market Analysis Research and Consulting. All other trademarks used in this publication are registered trademarks of their respective companies.
  TELEPHONE: +1-631-791-1145 E-MAIL: sales@imarcgroup.com https://www.imarcgroup.com

