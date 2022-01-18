According to the latest report by IMARC Group,the US pet food market reached a value of US$ 40.56 Billion in 2021.Pet food is highly nutritious and energy-dense food made specifically to meet the nutritional requirements of pets. It provides adequate nutrition to pets, which is essential for performing everyday activities, repairing muscles, teeth and bones, preventing infections and diseases, and keeping the skin and haircoat healthy and shiny.

