According to the latest report by IMARC Group,the global sun care products market reached a value of US$ 11.4 Billion in 2021.Sun care products are widely used by individuals to protect the skin from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays. They aid in preventing the skin from sunburn, premature aging, actinic keratosis and leathery skin. These products are generally formulated with avobenzone, zinc oxide and benzophenone that build a barrier and shield the skin from UV radiation.

