Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 11

Sun Care Products Market PPT(2022- 2027) : Global Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast

Jan. 25, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Healthcare

According to the latest report by IMARC Group,the global sun care products market reached a value of US$ 11.4 Billion in 2021.Sun care products are widely used by individuals to protect the skin from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays. They aid in preventing the skin from sunburn, premature aging, actinic keratosis and leathery skin. These products are generally formulated with avobenzone, zinc oxide and benzophenone that build a barrier and shield the skin from UV radiation.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Strength Training for Triathletes Patrick Hagerman, EdD
(3.5/5)
Free
The Yoga Sutras of Patañjali: A New Edition, Translation, and Commentary Edwin F. Bryant
(4/5)
Free
The Spartan Way: Eat Better. Train Better. Think Better. Be Better. Joe De Sena
(4/5)
Free
The American Physical Therapy Association Book of Body Repair and Maintenance: Hundreds of Stretches and Exercises for Every Part of the Human Body Steve Vickery
(4.5/5)
Free
Every Body Yoga: Let Go of Fear, Get On the Mat, Love Your Body. Jessamyn Stanley
(4.5/5)
Free
The Yamas & Niyamas: Exploring Yoga's Ethical Practice Deborah Adele
(5/5)
Free
Younger Next Year: Live Strong, Fit, Sexy, and Smart—Until You're 80 and Beyond Chris Crowley
(4/5)
Free
A History Of Secret Societies Arkon Daraul
(3/5)
Free
8 Weeks to SEALFIT: A Navy SEAL's Guide to Unconventional Training for Physical and Mental Toughness-Revised Edition Mark Divine
(4/5)
Free
7 Minutes to Fit: 50 Anytime, Anywhere Interval Workouts Brett Klika
(4.5/5)
Free
Bountiful, Beautiful, Blissful: Experience the Natural Power of Pregnancy and Birth with Kundalini Yoga and Meditation Gurmukh Kaur Khalsa
(3/5)
Free
Convict Conditioning: How to Bust Free of All Weakness-Using the Lost Secrets of Supreme Survival Strength Paul WADE
(5/5)
Free
Hell-Bent: Obsession, Pain, and the Search for Something Like Transcendence in Competitive Yoga Benjamin Lorr
(4.5/5)
Free
Why We Swim Bonnie Tsui
(4.5/5)
Free
Fix Your Body, Fix Your Swing: The Revolutionary Biomechanics Workout Program Used by Tour Pros Joey Diovisalvi
(5/5)
Free
Krav Maga: An Essential Guide to the Renowned Method--for Fitness and Self-Defense David Kahn
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Body for Life for Women: 12 Weeks to a Firm, Fit, Fabulous Body at Any Age Dr. Pamela Peeke, M.D., M.P.H., F.A.C.P.
(4/5)
Free
Two Turns From Zero: Pushing to Higher Fitness Goals--Converting Them to Life Strength Stacey Griffith
(4.5/5)
Free
Journey Into Power: How to Sculpt your Ideal Body, Free your True Self, and Transform your life with Baptiste Power Vinyasa Yoga Baron Baptiste
(4.5/5)
Free
Own the Day, Own Your Life: Optimized Practices for Waking, Working, Learning, Eating, Training, Playing, Sleeping, and Sex Aubrey Marcus
(4.5/5)
Free
One Simple Thing: A New Look at the Science of Yoga and How It Can Transform Your Life Eddie Stern
(5/5)
Free
Strong is the New Beautiful: Embrace Your Natural Beauty, Eat Clean, and Harness Your Power Lindsey Vonn
(4/5)
Free
Good to Go: What the Athlete in All of Us Can Learn from the Strange Science of Recovery Christie Aschwanden
(4.5/5)
Free
T Is for Transformation: Unleash the 7 Superpowers to Help You Dig Deeper, Feel Stronger & Live Your Best Life Shaun T.
(4.5/5)
Free
Light on Life: The Yoga Way to Wholeness, Inner Peace, and Ultima Iyengar Iyengar
(4.5/5)
Free
Depression Hates a Moving Target: How Running With My Dog Brought Me Back From the Brink Nita Sweeney
(4/5)
Free
The Plant-Based Athlete: A Game-Changing Approach to Peak Performance Matt Frazier
(4.5/5)
Free
Fit Gurl: The Total-Body Turnaround Program Melissa Alcantara
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of Impossible: A Peak Performance Primer Steven Kotler
(5/5)
Free
The Oxygen Advantage: The Simple, Scientifically Proven Breathing Techniques for a Healthier, Slimmer, Faster, and Fitter You Patrick McKeown
(4.5/5)
Free
Endure: Mind, Body, and the Curiously Elastic Limits of Human Performance Alex Hutchinson
(4.5/5)
Free
Yoga & Ayurveda: Self-Healing and Self-Realization Dr. David Frawley
(4.5/5)
Free

Sun Care Products Market PPT(2022- 2027) : Global Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast

  1. 1. Copyright © IMARC Service Pvt Ltd. All Rights Reserved Global Sun Care Products Market Research Report and Forecast 2022-2027 Author: Elena Anderson, Marketing Manager | IMARC Group © 2019 IMARC All Rights Reserved
  2. 2. Report Description About IMARC Group The International Market Analysis Research and Consulting Group is a leading adviser on management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses. IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, chemicals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise. IMARC’s tailored approach combines unfathomable insight into the dynamics of companies and markets with close cooperation at all levels of the client organization. This ensures that our clients achieve unmatchable competitive advantage, build more proficient organizations, and secure lasting results.
  3. 3. Report Description Report Description and Highlights Global Sun Care Products Market Outlook 2027: According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled " Sun Care Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global sun care products market reached a value of US$ 11.4 Billion in 2021. Sun care products are widely used by individuals to protect the skin from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays. They aid in preventing the skin from sunburn, premature aging, actinic keratosis and leathery skin. These products are generally formulated with avobenzone, zinc oxide and benzophenone that build a barrier and shield the skin from UV radiation. Additionally, the efficacy of these products depends upon their sun protection factor (SPF), which usually indicates the level of protection from UV rays. They are gaining popularity among the masses due to their easy availability in diversified range across the online and offline organized retail channels. Request for a free sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sun-care-products-market/requestsample
  4. 4. Report Description Report Description and Highlights Global Sun Care Products Market Trends: The global market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of skin cancer. In line with this, the rising awareness regarding the harmful effects of sun rays on the skin is providing a boost to the sales of sun care products. Moreover, the increasing preference for maintaining an aesthetic appearance, along with the inflating disposable income levels of the masses, is creating a positive outlook for the market. The market is further driven by rising investments by leading players in product innovations, such as the introduction of sun care products infused with the combination of compounds exhibiting intensive moisturizing solutions and anti-aging properties. Also, the advent of innovative product variants in diversified fragrances and matte or dewy finish is positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, the development of robust marketing strategies, promotional campaigns and celebrity endorsements by vendors is also acting as a major growth- inducing factor.
  5. 5. Market Summary: Breakup by Product Type: • Sun Protection Products • After-Sun Products • Self-Tanning Products Breakup by Product Form: • Cream • Gel • Lotion • Wipes • Spray Breakup by Gender: • Female • Male • Unisex Report Description Report Description and Highlights
  6. 6. Breakup by Distribution Channel: • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets • Specialty Retailers • Pharmacies and Drug Stores • Online Stores Breakup by Region: • North America • Asia Pacific • Europe • Middle East and Africa • Latin America Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 17.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2022-2027. Report Description Report Description and Highlights
  7. 7. Competitive Landscape With Key players: • Johnson & Johnson • L’Oreal • Revlon • Unilever • Shiseido • Estee Lauder • Beiersdorf • Avon Products • Clarins Group • Proctor & Gamble • Coty • Lotus Herbals • Amway • Edgewell Personal Care View Report TOC, Figures and Tables: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sun-care-products-market Report Description Report Description and Highlights
  8. 8. A partial List of our Clients We are the trusted business partners to the world's leading corporates, governments, and institutions Partial List of Clients
  9. 9. A partial List of our Clients We are the trusted business partners to the world's leading corporates, governments, and institutions Partial List of Clients
  10. 10. Report Description Report Description and Highlights © 2019 IMARC All Rights Reserved This Publication and all it’s contents unless otherwise mentioned are copyrighted in the name of International Market Analysis Research and Consulting (IMARC). No part of this publication may be reproduced, repackaged, redistributed or resold in whole or in any part. The publication may also not be used in any form or by and means graphic electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, taping or by information storage or retrieval, or by any other form, without the express consent of International Market Analysis Research and Consulting (IMARC). Disclaimer: All contents and data of this publication, including forecasts, data analysis and opinion have been based on information and sources believed to be accurate and reliable at the time of publishing. International Market Analysis Research and Consulting makes no representation of warranty of any kind as to the accuracy or completeness of any Information provided. IMARC accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss or damage resulting from opinion, errors or inaccuracies if any found this publication. IMARC, IMARC Group and Global Therapy Insight Series are registered trademarks of International Market Analysis Research and Consulting. All other trademarks used in this publication are registered trademarks of their respective companies.
  11. 11. FOR MORE DETAILS Visit us at : Stay With Us: TELEPHONE: +1-631-791-1145 E-MAIL: sales@imarcgroup.com https://www.imarcgroup.com Contact Us

×