PPT: Yogurt Market to Witness Huge Growth during 2022-2027

According to the latest report by IMARC Group,the global yogurt market reached US$ 107.2 Billion in 2021.Yogurt is a type of dairy product that is obtained by fermenting milk with various live bacteria cultures, such as Streptococcus thermophilus and Lactobacillus bulgaricus. The culture ferments the lactose to produce lactic acid, which provides yogurt its distinctive flavor. Yogurt contains calcium, riboflavin, vitamins B6 and B12, potassium, and magnesium.



