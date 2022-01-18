Successfully reported this slideshow.
What to Upload to SlideShare
PPT: Yogurt Market to Witness Huge Growth during 2022-2027

Jan. 18, 2022
Retail

According to the latest report by IMARC Group,the global yogurt market reached US$ 107.2 Billion in 2021.Yogurt is a type of dairy product that is obtained by fermenting milk with various live bacteria cultures, such as Streptococcus thermophilus and Lactobacillus bulgaricus. The culture ferments the lactose to produce lactic acid, which provides yogurt its distinctive flavor. Yogurt contains calcium, riboflavin, vitamins B6 and B12, potassium, and magnesium.

  1. 1. Copyright © IMARC Service Pvt Ltd. All Rights Reserved Global Yogurt Market Research Report and Forecast 2022-2027 Author: Elena Anderson, Marketing Manager | IMARC Group © 2019 IMARC All Rights Reserved
  2. 2. Report Description About IMARC Group The International Market Analysis Research and Consulting Group is a leading adviser on management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses. IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, chemicals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise. IMARC’s tailored approach combines unfathomable insight into the dynamics of companies and markets with close cooperation at all levels of the client organization. This ensures that our clients achieve unmatchable competitive advantage, build more proficient organizations, and secure lasting results.
  3. 3. Report Description Report Description and Highlights Global Yogurt Market Outlook 2027: According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Yogurt Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global yogurt market reached US$ 107.2 Billion in 2021. Yogurt is a type of dairy product that is obtained by fermenting milk with various live bacteria cultures, such as Streptococcus thermophilus and Lactobacillus bulgaricus. The culture ferments the lactose to produce lactic acid, which provides yogurt its distinctive flavor. Yogurt contains calcium, riboflavin, vitamins B6 and B12, potassium, and magnesium. This nutritional profile offers several health benefits, including boosting immunity, improving digestion, strengthening bones, protecting against colorectal cancer, lowering the risks of various cardiovascular diseases, and reducing bad cholesterol. Request for a free sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/yogurt-market/requestsample
  4. 4. Report Description Report Description and Highlights Global Yogurt Market Trends: The increasing popularity of yogurt as a nutrient-rich snack can be attributed to the growing health- consciousness amongst consumers and the rising awareness regarding the benefits associated with the product. This represents the key factor driving the market growth. In line with this, the increasing demand for functional foods, such as yogurt, especially during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. This trend has further prompted manufacturers to introduce novel product variants, such as low-fat, non-dairy, vegan, pulp-laced, probiotic, and Greek yogurt, which is supporting the market growth. Besides this, the launch of yogurt in several exotic flavors, including blueberry, raspberry, mango and strawberry, along with its easy availability through various online and offline retail channels are further inflating its overall sales across the globe. Moreover, key players are investing considerably to provide innovative packaging solutions, such as squeezable tubes and containers equipped with anti-choking caps, which is creating a positive outlook for the market.
  5. 5. Market Summary: Breakup by Product Type: • Set Yogurt • Greek Yogurt • Yogurt Drinks • Frozen Yogurt Breakup by Flavor: • Strawberry Blend • Vanilla • Plain • Strawberry • Peach Breakup by Distribution Channel: • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets • Convenience Stores • Specialty Stores • Online Stores Report Description Report Description and Highlights
  6. 6. Breakup by Region: • European Union • North America • Eastern Europe • Latin America Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.30% during 2022-2027. Report Description Report Description and Highlights
  7. 7. Competitive Landscape With Key players: • Lactalis Group • General Mills Inc • Nestle • Friesland Campina • Danone • Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd View Report TOC, Figures and Tables: https://www.imarcgroup.com/yogurt-market Report Description Report Description and Highlights
