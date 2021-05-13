Successfully reported this slideshow.
Report Description Report Description and Highlights Global Cereal Bars Market Outlook 2026: IMARC Group, titled “Cereal B...
Report Description Report Description and Highlights Global Cereal Bars Market Trends: The global cereal bars market is pr...
Market Breakup by Product: • Snacks Bar • Energy and Nutrition Bar • Others Market Breakup by Flavor: • Caramel • Banana •...
Market Breakup by Region: •North America • United States • Canada •Asia Pacific • China • Japan • India • South Korea • Au...
•Latin America • Brazil • Mexico • Others •Middle East and Africa Note: We are updating our research report 2021-2026. If ...
Competitive Landscape With Key Players: • Atkins Nutritionals Inc. • Simply Good Foods Co. • Clif Bar & Company. • Eat Nat...
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cereal Bars Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global cereal bars market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

To learn more about this market, visit us at: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cereal-bars-market

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The report has categorized the market based on region, product, flavor and distribution channel.

For more information, request for a free sample report here: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cereal-bars-market/requestsample

  Global Cereal Bars Market Research Report and Forecast 2021-2026
  About IMARC Group The International Market Analysis Research and Consulting Group is a leading adviser on management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses. IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, chemicals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.
  3. 3. Report Description Report Description and Highlights Global Cereal Bars Market Outlook 2026: IMARC Group, titled “Cereal Bars Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global cereal bars market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021- 2026. Cereal bars are healthy and nutritious food products that are consumed as a replacement for a meal. They are generally made up of oats, sugar, dry fruits, wheat, corn, puffed rice, flour, dark chocolate and honey. These ingredients make cereal bars rich in fibers, proteins and various other essential nutrients such as minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants. Nowadays, these bars are available in different flavors, making them popular among all age groups. In recent years, consumers have become more inclined toward cereal bars as they are easily available and offer an affordable source of nutrition that assists in maintaining a balanced diet. Request for a free sample report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cereal-bars-market/requestsample
  4. 4. Report Description Report Description and Highlights Global Cereal Bars Market Trends: The global cereal bars market is primarily driven by the growing health-consciousness among individuals. Cereal bars offer high nutritional value that fulfills their daily dietary requirements and contains low salt, cholesterol and sugar content. They also enhance digestive health, improve muscle mass, strengthen bones, manage diabetes, lower blood sugar and blood pressure (BP) levels, and provide additional energy during physical activities. Furthermore, the fast-paced lifestyle and rising disposable incomes of consumers have also increased the demand for on-the-go and ready-to-eat (RTE) snack items like cereal bars. Besides this, manufacturers are introducing cereal bar variants infused with organic ingredients, including coconuts, peas, almonds and creamy cocoa butter, sunflower and chia seeds. On account of these factors, the market value is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
  5. 5. Market Breakup by Product: • Snacks Bar • Energy and Nutrition Bar • Others Market Breakup by Flavor: • Caramel • Banana • Chocolate • Honey • Strawberry • Peanut Butter • Others Market Breakup by Distribution Channel: • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets • Food Specialty Stores • Convenience Stores • Online Stores • Others Report Description Report Description and Highlights
  6. 6. Market Breakup by Region: •North America • United States • Canada •Asia Pacific • China • Japan • India • South Korea • Australia • Indonesia • Others •Europe • Germany • France • United Kingdom • Italy • Spain • Russia • Others Report Description Report Description and Highlights
  7. 7. •Latin America • Brazil • Mexico • Others •Middle East and Africa Note: We are updating our research report 2021-2026. If you want to need latest primary and secondary data with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Report Description Report Description and Highlights
  Competitive Landscape With Key Players: • Atkins Nutritionals Inc. • Simply Good Foods Co. • Clif Bar & Company. • Eat Natural. • General Mills Inc. • Kellogg Company. • Kind LLC. • McKee Foods Corporation. • Nestlé S.A. • Otsuka Pharmaceutical. • Quaker Oats Co. • PepsiCo.
  9. 9. A partial List of our Clients We are the trusted business partners to the world's leading corporates, governments, and institutions Partial List of Clients
  10. 10. A partial List of our Clients We are the trusted business partners to the world's leading corporates, governments, and institutions Partial List of Clients
