Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
2.
Report Description
About IMARC Group
The International Market Analysis Research and Consulting Group is a leading adviser on
management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors
and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical
challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological
developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology
organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials,
chemicals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing
methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
IMARC’s tailored approach combines unfathomable insight into the dynamics of companies and
markets with close cooperation at all levels of the client organization. This ensures that our
clients achieve unmatchable competitive advantage, build more proficient organizations, and
secure lasting results.
3.
Report Description
Report Description and Highlights
Global Hybrid Cloud Market Research Report:
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Hybrid Cloud Market: Global Industry
Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global hybrid
cloud market reached a strong growth in 2020.
A hybrid cloud is a computational environment that uses a public and a private cloud to allow
data and applications to be shared between them. It enables businesses to seamlessly scale
their on-site infrastructure to the public cloud to handle any overflow. This enables them to
meet any fluctuations in computing and processing demands without allowing third-party data
centers to access their data.
Hybrid cloud solutions are gaining momentum worldwide as they enable organizations to gain
public cloud versatility and computing resources for primary and non-sensitive computing
tasks while keeping business-critical applications and data on-premises, safely behind a
company firewall.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hybrid-cloud-market/requestsample
4.
Report Description
Report Description and Highlights
Global Hybrid Cloud Market Trends :
Hybrid cloud computing offers numerous benefits, such as flexibility, scalability, and cost-efficiency,
with low data exposure risk. On account of these advantages, several organizations are shifting toward
hybrid cloud solutions to achieve security of data and large storage spaces to reduce their capital
expenditure and enhance capabilities through digitizing their infrastructure.
Due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worldwide, businesses are embracing remote
work and video conferencing technologies, which, in turn, is escalating the demand for hybrid cloud
systems for business continuity.
Furthermore, technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), the
Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning (ML) and edge computing, are also enhancing the
functioning of hybrid cloud systems, thereby providing a positive outlook for the market. Moreover,
the leading companies are developing advanced hybrid cloud services to support next-generation
workloads in latency-sensitive, bandwidth-intensive, and data transfer-heavy applications.
Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach a strong growth during the forecast period
(2021-2026).
5.
Report Description
Report Description and Highlights
Market Summary:
Breakup by Component:
•Solutions
•Services
Breakup by Service:
•Professional Services
•Managed Services
Breakup by Service Type:
•Cloud Management and Orchestration
•Disaster Recovery
•Hybrid Hosting
Breakup by Service Model:
•Infrastructure as a Service
•Platform as a Service
•Software as a Service
6.
Breakup by Organization Size:
•Small Enterprises
•Medium Enterprises
•Large Enterprises
Breakup by Vertical:
•Government and Public Sector
•Healthcare
•Banking, Finance, Services and Insurance (BFSI)
•Retail
•Information and Communication Technology
•Manufacturing
•Others
Breakup by Region:
•North America
• United States
• Canada
•Asia Pacific
• China
Report Description
Report Description and Highlights
7.
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Australia
• Indonesia
• Others
•Europe
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Italy
• Spain
• Russia
• Others
•Latin America
• Brazil
• Mexico
• Argentina
• Columbia
• Chile
Report Description
Report Description and Highlights
8.
• Chile
• Peru
• Others
•Middle East and Africa Turkey
•Saudi Arabia
•Iran
•United Arab Emirates
•Others
Note: We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with
Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
• Alibaba Group Holding Limited
• Amazon Inc.
• Century Link Inc.
• Cisco Systems Inc.
• Citrix Systems Inc.
• Dell Technologies Inc.
• DXC Technology Company
Report Description
Report Description and Highlights
9.
• Fujitsu Ltd. (Furukawa Group)
• Google (Alphabet Inc.)
• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
• IBM Corporation
• Microsoft Corporation
• Oracle Corporation
• Rackspace Inc.
• VMWare Inc.
View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hybrid-cloud-market
Report Description
Report Description and Highlights
10.
A partial List of our Clients
We are the trusted business partners to the
world's leading corporates, governments, and
institutions
Partial List of Clients
11.
A partial List of our Clients
We are the trusted business partners to the
world's leading corporates, governments, and
institutions
Partial List of Clients
Be the first to comment