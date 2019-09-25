Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Copyright © IMARC Service Pvt Ltd. All Rights Reserved Global Healthcare IT Market Research Report and Forecast 2024 Repor...
Report DescriptionAbout IMARC Group The International Market Analysis Research and Consulting Group is a leading adviser o...
Report DescriptionReport Description and Highlights Global Healthcare IT Market Overview: According to the latest report b...
Report DescriptionReport Description and Highlights 120.2 125.5 130.8 136.1 141.4 146.7 152.0 157.3 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 ...
Report DescriptionReport Description and Highlights Furthermore, rising healthcare consumerism has augmented the demand fo...
Report Description Report Description and Highlights o Provider Network Management Solutions o Billing and Accounts (Payme...
Report DescriptionReport Description and Highlights • Hardware • Services On the basis of component, the services segment ...
Report DescriptionReport Description and Highlights o Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes and Assisted Living Facilities o ...
Report DescriptionReport Description and Highlights • Latin America On the geographical front, North America holds the lea...
Report DescriptionReport Description and Highlights • Dell Technologies Inc. • McKesson Corporation • Epic System Corporat...
A partial List of our Clients We are the trusted business partners to the world's leading corporates, governments, and ins...
A partial List of our Clients We are the trusted business partners to the world's leading corporates, governments, and ins...
Report DescriptionReport Description and Highlights © 2019 IMARC All Rights Reserved This Publication and all it’s content...
FOR MORE DETAILS Visit us at : Stay With Us: TELEPHONE: +1-631-791-1145 E-MAIL: sales@imarcgroup.com https://www.imarcgrou...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Healthcare IT Market Research Report, Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key Players 2024

34 views

Published on

Get more information about the market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/healthcare-it-market

The global healthcare IT market reached a value of US$ 62.1 Billion in 2018. Healthcare IT is an area of information technology which involves the use of computerized systems for storing information in medical organizations. The global healthcare IT market size is expected to reach US$ 91.3 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of around 8% during 2019-2024.

Want more information about this market? Request a free report sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/healthcare-it-market/requestsample

For India market research reports, visit: http://www.marketresearchindia.co.in

Browse Related Report

H1N1 Vaccine Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/h1n1-vaccines-market

HIV Drugs Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hiv-drug-market

Contact Us

IMARC Group
James Smith
Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 | https://www.imarcgroup.com
Americas :- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Healthcare IT Market Research Report, Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key Players 2024

  1. 1. Copyright © IMARC Service Pvt Ltd. All Rights Reserved Global Healthcare IT Market Research Report and Forecast 2024 Report Edition: 2019 © 2019 IMARC All Rights Reserved
  2. 2. Report DescriptionAbout IMARC Group The International Market Analysis Research and Consulting Group is a leading adviser on management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses. IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, chemicals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise. IMARC’s tailored approach combines unfathomable insight into the dynamics of companies and markets with close cooperation at all levels of the client organization. This ensures that our clients achieve unmatchable competitive advantage, build more proficient organizations, and secure lasting results.
  3. 3. Report DescriptionReport Description and Highlights Global Healthcare IT Market Overview: According to the latest report by IMARC group, titled “Healthcare IT Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the global healthcare IT market reached a value of US$ 62.1 Billion in 2018. Healthcare IT is an area of information technology which involves the use of computerized systems for storing information in medical organizations. It assist in managing, regulating and mechanizing operations and securing information exchange amongst service providers, patients and organizations. The utilization of IT services for admitting patients, maintaining records of treatments and scheduling follow-ups helps to make these processes errors-free. The availability of new technologies like automated healthcare information systems is expected to reduce costs, enhance efficiency, and improve medical care and patient satisfaction. Request for a free sample report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/healthcare-it-market/requestsample Healthcare IT Market Trends The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases including diabetes, cardiovascular disorders and cancer has resulted in the need for better disease managements systems and accessible care for all.
  4. 4. Report DescriptionReport Description and Highlights 120.2 125.5 130.8 136.1 141.4 146.7 152.0 157.3 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 160 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 InBillionUS$ 160.0 165.3 170.6 175.9 181.2 186.5 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 160 180 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 InBillionUS$ This has led to and increase in the adoption rated of healthcare IT Systems to provide enhanced quality of healthcare services. Furthermore, governments of several countries are investing heavily to improve the existing healthcare infrastructure which, in turn, is bolstering the sales of these systems across the globe. On account of the aforementioned factors, the global healthcare IT market size is expected to reach US$ 91.3 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of around 8% during 2019-2024.
  5. 5. Report DescriptionReport Description and Highlights Furthermore, rising healthcare consumerism has augmented the demand for efficient management of healthcare data including patient information safety and confidentiality. Along with this, IT Systems provide a patient–centric approach during treatments while improving communication between patients and doctors. Moreover, as the number of patients requiring constant medical attention has significantly increased, it has given rise to the need to reduce the per-patient time of doctors and escalate the treatment efficiency. Key Market Segmentation: Market Segmentation by Product and Services • Healthcare Provider Services o Clinical Solutions o Nonclinical Healthcare IT Solution • Healthcare Payer Solutions o Pharmacy Audit and Analysis Systems o Claims Managements Solutions o Analytics and Fraud Management Solutions o Member Eligibility Management Solutions
  6. 6. Report Description Report Description and Highlights o Provider Network Management Solutions o Billing and Accounts (Payment) Managements Solutions o Customer Relationship Managements Solutions o Population Health Management Solutions o Others • HCIT Outsourcing Services o Provider HCIT Outsourcing Services Market o Payer IT Outsourcing Services o Operational IT Outsourcing Services On the basis of the product and services, the market has been divided into healthcare provider solution, healthcare payer solutions and healthcare IT outsourcing services. Amongst these, healthcare provider solutions currently represent the most preferred segment. For more information, click here: https://www.imarcgroup.com/healthcare-it-market Market Segmentation by Component • Software
  7. 7. Report DescriptionReport Description and Highlights • Hardware • Services On the basis of component, the services segment accounts for the largest market share. Other major segments include software and hardware. Market Segmentation by Delivery Mode • On-Premise • Cloud-Based Based on the delivery mode, the market has been bifurcated into op-premise and cloud-based. Market Segmentation by End-User • Healthcare Providers o Hospitals o Ambulatory Care Centers
  8. 8. Report DescriptionReport Description and Highlights o Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes and Assisted Living Facilities o Diagnostic and Imaging Centers o Pharmacies • Healthcare Payers o Private Payers o Public Payers • Others On the basis of the end-user, healthcare providers exhibit a clear dominance in the market. Other major end users include hospitals; ambulatory care centers; home healthcare agencies, nursing homes and assisted living facilities; diagnostic and imaging centers; pharmacies, and healthcare payers. Market Segmentation by Region • Asia Pacific • Europe • North America • Middle East and Africa
  9. 9. Report DescriptionReport Description and Highlights • Latin America On the geographical front, North America holds the leading position in the market. Other key regions include Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Competitive Landscape: The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players. • GE Healthcare • Philips Healthcare • Siemens Healthcare • Cerner Corporation • Wipro • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc • Oracle Corporation • IBM • SAS Institute Inc.
  10. 10. Report DescriptionReport Description and Highlights • Dell Technologies Inc. • McKesson Corporation • Epic System Corporation • Athenahealth, Inc. • Infor, Inc Browse Related Report H1N1 Vaccine Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/h1n1-vaccines-market HIV Drugs Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hiv-drug-market
  11. 11. A partial List of our Clients We are the trusted business partners to the world's leading corporates, governments, and institutions Partial List of Clients
  12. 12. A partial List of our Clients We are the trusted business partners to the world's leading corporates, governments, and institutions Partial List of Clients
  13. 13. Report DescriptionReport Description and Highlights © 2019 IMARC All Rights Reserved This Publication and all it’s contents unless otherwise mentioned are copyrighted in the name of International Market Analysis Research and Consulting (IMARC). No part of this publication may be reproduced, repackaged, redistributed or resold in whole or in any part. The publication may also not be used in any form or by and means graphic electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, taping or by information storage or retrieval, or by any other form, without the express consent of International Market Analysis Research and Consulting (IMARC). Disclaimer: All contents and data of this publication, including forecasts, data analysis and opinion have been based on information and sources believed to be accurate and reliable at the time of publishing. International Market Analysis Research and Consulting makes no representation of warranty of any kind as to the accuracy or completeness of any Information provided. IMARC accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss or damage resulting from opinion, errors or inaccuracies if any found this publication. IMARC, IMARC Group and Global Therapy Insight Series are registered trademarks of International Market Analysis Research and Consulting. All other trademarks used in this publication are registered trademarks of their respective companies.
  14. 14. FOR MORE DETAILS Visit us at : Stay With Us: TELEPHONE: +1-631-791-1145 E-MAIL: sales@imarcgroup.com https://www.imarcgroup.com Contact Us

×