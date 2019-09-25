Get more information about the market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/healthcare-it-market



The global healthcare IT market reached a value of US$ 62.1 Billion in 2018. Healthcare IT is an area of information technology which involves the use of computerized systems for storing information in medical organizations. The global healthcare IT market size is expected to reach US$ 91.3 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of around 8% during 2019-2024.



Want more information about this market? Request a free report sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/healthcare-it-market/requestsample



For India market research reports, visit: http://www.marketresearchindia.co.in



Browse Related Report



H1N1 Vaccine Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/h1n1-vaccines-market



HIV Drugs Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hiv-drug-market



Contact Us



IMARC Group

James Smith

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 | https://www.imarcgroup.com

Americas :- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group