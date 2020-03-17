Successfully reported this slideshow.
Report DescriptionAbout IMARC Group The International Market Analysis Research and Consulting Group is a leading adviser o...
Report DescriptionReport Description and Highlights Global Generic Injectables Market Overview: The latest report by IMARC...
Report DescriptionReport Description and Highlights 120.2 125.5 130.8 136.1 141.4 146.7 152.0 157.3 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 ...
Report DescriptionReport Description and Highlights Moreover, the leading generic drug companies are bolstering research a...
Report Description Report Description and Highlights Based on the therapeutic area, the market has been segmented into onc...
Report DescriptionReport Description and Highlights Region-wise, North America holds the leading position in the market. O...
Report DescriptionReport Description and Highlights • Fresenius Kabi Ag • Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC • Sandoz (Novartis) • ...
Report DescriptionReport Description and Highlights © 2019 IMARC All Rights Reserved This Publication and all it’s content...
Generic Injectables Market Report PPT: Growth, Share, Size, Trends and Forecast 2020 - 2025

The global generic injectables market size reached US$ 31.7 Billion in 2019. Generic injectables yield the same therapeutic effects as their innovator counterparts since they have similar active ingredients, strength, quality, performance, intended use and dosage.

Generic Injectables Market Report PPT: Growth, Share, Size, Trends and Forecast 2020 - 2025

  Global Generic Injectables Market Research Report and Forecast 2025 Report Edition: 2020
  2. 2. Report DescriptionAbout IMARC Group The International Market Analysis Research and Consulting Group is a leading adviser on management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses. IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, chemicals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise. IMARC’s tailored approach combines unfathomable insight into the dynamics of companies and markets with close cooperation at all levels of the client organization. This ensures that our clients achieve unmatchable competitive advantage, build more proficient organizations, and secure lasting results.
  3. 3. Report DescriptionReport Description and Highlights Global Generic Injectables Market Overview: The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Generic Injectables Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” finds that the global generic injectables market size reached US$ 31.7 Billion in 2019. Generic injectables yield the same therapeutic effects as their innovator counterparts since they have similar active ingredients, strength, quality, performance, intended use and dosage. They allow the transportation of drugs directly into the body, in the liquid form, thereby reducing the frequency of dosage administration, without compromising on the effectiveness of the treatment. A high degree of quality and care in the manufacturing, packaging, storage and distribution of injectables is obligatory as they can be toxic and are vulnerable to contamination. Generic injectables are more effective than their oral counterparts and are preferred when the patients are unable to take medicines by mouth or have poor intestinal absorption. Request for a free sample report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/generic-injectables- market/requestsample Global Generic Injectables Market Trends: The production of generic injectables is time- and cost-efficient as they do not require extensive
  4. 4. Report DescriptionReport Description and Highlights 120.2 125.5 130.8 136.1 141.4 146.7 152.0 157.3 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 160 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 InBillionUS$ 160.0 165.3 170.6 175.9 181.2 186.5 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 160 180 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 InBillionUS$ marketing, testing and research due to the established safety and efficacy profile of their branded counterparts. The governments of various countries are also supporting the manufacturing of generic injectables as they help in reducing the overall costs for patients, as well as healthcare providers. Apart from this, the rising prevalence of various chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cardiovascular disorders and Alzheimer’s disease, has increased the sales of generic injectables. They help in maximizing patient compliance without compromising the effectiveness of the treatment.
  5. 5. Report DescriptionReport Description and Highlights Moreover, the leading generic drug companies are bolstering research and development (R&D) activities, engaging in acquisitions, or building their capabilities to develop complex and differentiated products. For instance, Mylan Inc. acquired the Agila injectables business from Strides Arcolab Limited to expand and strengthen its existing injectables portfolio. Some of the other factors fueling the growth of the market are the growing geriatric population, increasing drug shortages and rising patent expiry of several drugs. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 53.7 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period. For more information, click here: https://www.imarcgroup.com/generic-injectables-market Generic Injectables Market Segmentation: Market Segmentation by Therapeutic Area • Oncology • Anaesthesia • Anti-infectives • Parenteral Nutrition • Cardiovascular
  6. 6. Report Description Report Description and Highlights Based on the therapeutic area, the market has been segmented into oncology, anesthesia, anti- infectives, parenteral nutrition and cardiovascular. Oncology currently represents the largest therapeutic area, accounting for the majority of the global market share. Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel • Hospitals • Retail Pharmacy The market has been categorized based on the distribution channel into hospitals and retail pharmacies. At present, generic injectables are majorly distributed through hospitals. Market Segmentation by Region • Asia Pacific • Europe • North America • Middle East and Africa • Latin America
  7. 7. Report DescriptionReport Description and Highlights Region-wise, North America holds the leading position in the market. Other major regions include Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Market Segmentation by Container • Vials • Ampoules • Premix • Prefilled Syringes On the basis of the container, vials are the most preferred container for generic injectables, followed by ampoules, premix and prefilled syringes. Competitive Landscape: The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players. • Hospira (Pfizer Inc.)
  8. 8. Report DescriptionReport Description and Highlights • Fresenius Kabi Ag • Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC • Sandoz (Novartis) • Sagent Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.) • Sanofi
