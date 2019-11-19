Successfully reported this slideshow.
Copyright © IMARC Service Pvt Ltd. All Rights Reserved Global Facility Management Market Research Report and Forecast 2024...
Report DescriptionAbout IMARC Group The International Market Analysis Research and Consulting Group is a leading adviser o...
Report DescriptionReport Description and Highlights Global Facility Management Market Overview: According to the latest re...
Report DescriptionReport Description and Highlights 120.2 125.5 130.8 136.1 141.4 146.7 152.0 157.3 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 ...
Report DescriptionReport Description and Highlights The popularity of this model has attracted several new entrants in the...
Report DescriptionReport Description and Highlights On the basis of the solution, the market has been segmented into integ...
Report DescriptionReport Description and Highlights Market Segmentation by Deployment Type • On-Premises • Cloud The marke...
Report DescriptionReport Description and Highlights • IT and Telecom • Government and Public Administration • Healthcare •...
Report DescriptionReport Description and Highlights • Latin America On the regional basis, North America is the leading ma...
Report DescriptionReport Description and Highlights • Oracle • Trimble • CA Technologies • SAP • Archibus • Accruent • Mai...
The global facility management market size reached a value of US$ 39.8 Billion in 2018. Owing to the aforementioned factors, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 74.4 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 11% during 2019-2024.

  2. 2. Report DescriptionAbout IMARC Group The International Market Analysis Research and Consulting Group is a leading adviser on management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses. IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, chemicals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise. IMARC’s tailored approach combines unfathomable insight into the dynamics of companies and markets with close cooperation at all levels of the client organization. This ensures that our clients achieve unmatchable competitive advantage, build more proficient organizations, and secure lasting results.
  3. 3. Report DescriptionReport Description and Highlights Global Facility Management Market Overview: According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Facility Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the global facility management market size reached a value of US$ 39.8 Billion in 2018. Facility management (FM) is a type of organizational operation that requires the coordination of the workplace, people and process within the built environment. It aims to improve the productivity and quality of life of the people who exist in the core business. There are different types of facilities that are covered under FM, such as auto shops, hospitals, retail establishments, office buildings, grocery stores, hospitals, sports complexes, hotels and other government or revenue-generating institutions. A facility manager works toward integrating business architecture, administration, and engineering and behavioral sciences. Some of the responsibilities that are typically associated with FM include property or building management, space planning and accounting, records management, janitorial services, security, and telecommunications and information systems. Request for a free sample report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/facility-management- market/requestsample
  4. 4. Report DescriptionReport Description and Highlights 120.2 125.5 130.8 136.1 141.4 146.7 152.0 157.3 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 160 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 inBillionUS$ 160.0 165.3 170.6 175.9 181.2 186.5 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 160 180 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 InBillionUS$ Global Facility Management Market Trends Over the past few years, companies across the globe have started outsourcing FM services. The initiative aims to support indigenous businesses and offer career opportunities for the peoples of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander. Owing to the aforementioned factors, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 74.4 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 11% during 2019-2024.
  5. 5. Report DescriptionReport Description and Highlights The popularity of this model has attracted several new entrants in the market that provide advanced solutions to businesses. Besides this, the advent of artificial intelligence (AI)- and internet of things (IoT)-driven technologies has enabled industry players to shift from tactical, traditional facilities management to a predictive, smarter management experience. One of these advanced solutions includes the blockchain technology, which has enabled companies to offer greater transparency as well as effectively track maintenance and service visits from contractors. Other than this, regulatory bodies from around the world have been undertaking initiatives to promote FM in start-ups. For instance, in 2018, the Australia-based organization for facilities management, Facility Management Association, introduced the Indigenous Engagement Strategy. Key Market Segmentation: Market Segmentation by End-Use • Integrated Workplace Management System • Facility Operations and Security Management • Building Information Modeling • Facility Property Management • Facility Environment Management
  6. 6. Report DescriptionReport Description and Highlights On the basis of the solution, the market has been segmented into integrated workplace management system, facility operations and security management, building information modeling, facility property management, and facility environment management. Amongst these, facility property management and building information modelling are the most popular solutions. Market Segmentation by Service • Deployment and Integration • Auditing and Quality Assessment • Support and Maintenance • Consulting • Service Level Agreement Management Based on the service, the market has been segregated into deployment and integration, auditing and quality assessment, support and maintenance, consulting, and service level agreement management. For more information, click here: https://www.imarcgroup.com/facility-management-market
  7. 7. Report DescriptionReport Description and Highlights Market Segmentation by Deployment Type • On-Premises • Cloud The market has been bifurcated on the basis of the deployment type, which consists of on-premises and cloud. Currently, cloud deployment is the largest segment. Market Segmentation by Organization Size • Small and Medium Size Enterprises • Large Enterprises The report has analyzed the market according to the organization size, which includes small- and medium-size, and large enterprises. At present, FM services are mostly deployed in large enterprises. Market Segmentation by Vertical • Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
  8. 8. Report DescriptionReport Description and Highlights • IT and Telecom • Government and Public Administration • Healthcare • Education • Retail • Energy and Utilities • Others Based on the vertical, the market has been divided into banking, financial services, and insurance, IT and telecom, government and public administration, healthcare, education, retail, energy and utilities, and others. Market Segmentation by Region • North America • Europe • Asia Pacific • Middle East and Africa
  9. 9. Report DescriptionReport Description and Highlights • Latin America On the regional basis, North America is the leading market for facility management, accounting for the largest market share. Other regions include Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Browse Related Report Takaful Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/takaful-market Testing and Commissioning Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/testing-commissioning- market Competitive Landscape: The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players. • IBM
  10. 10. Report DescriptionReport Description and Highlights • Oracle • Trimble • CA Technologies • SAP • Archibus • Accruent • Maintenance Connection • MCS Solutions • Planon • Ioffice • Jadetrack • Metricstream • Emaint • Facilities Management Express
