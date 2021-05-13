Successfully reported this slideshow.
Market Breakup by Type: • Telehealth • Medical Wearables • EMR/EHR Systems • Medical Apps • Healthcare Analytics • Others ...
Competitive Landscape With Key Players: • iHealth Lab Inc. • AllScripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., • AirStrip Technologies...
We are the trusted business partners to the world's leading corporates, governments, and institutions
© 2019 IMARC All Rights Reserved
Visit us at : https://www.imarcgroup.com
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Digital Health Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global digital health market to grow at a CAGR of around 13% during 2021-2026.

To learn more about this market, visit us at: https://www.imarcgroup.com/digital-health-market

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.



For more information, request for a free sample report here: https://www.imarcgroup.com/digital-health-market/requestsample

Contact Us:

IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA
Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44- 753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

  2. 2. Report Description About IMARC Group The International Market Analysis Research and Consulting Group is a leading adviser on management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses. IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, chemicals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise. IMARC’s tailored approach combines unfathomable insight into the dynamics of companies and markets with close cooperation at all levels of the client organization. This ensures that our clients achieve unmatchable competitive advantage, build more proficient organizations, and secure lasting results.
  3. 3. Report Description Report Description and Highlights Global Digital Health Market Outlook : IMARC Group, titled “Digital Health Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global digital health market size reached exhibited a strong growth. Digital health utilizes information and communication technologies for diverse healthcare processes. It is widely used in the healthcare sector for conducting research, the early diagnosis of chronic conditions, and improving an individual’s overall health and wellness. It assists patients in making informed decisions pertaining to their well-being, which often leads to improved quality of life. Digital health tools also aid in relieving the patients of certain symptoms associated with their illness or in shortening the length of the disease. This results in the reduction of healthcare bills, thereby providing improved disease management and patient care. These tools can be further employed for tracking diseases, monitoring public health and identifying new illnesses or the worsening of existing ones. Request for a free sample report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/digital-health-market/requestsample
  4. 4. Report Description Report Description and Highlights Global Digital Health Market Trends: The global market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of telemedicine by medical professionals. The growing geriatric population and the increasing occurrence of chronic diseases have led to the rising demand for advanced IT-based monitoring systems. Electronic intensive care unit (e-ICU) models are gaining widespread prominence in the healthcare sector, which enables doctors and professionals to monitor patients despite geographical constraints. This trend, in confluence with the increasing adoption of cloud-based systems by various hospitals and physician-owned ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), is expected to impact the market growth positively. Moreover, governments of several countries, along with various international organizations, are undertaking initiatives to improve the overall healthcare infrastructure, which is expected to significantly contribute to the market growth.
  5. 5. Report Description Report Description and Highlights For instance, the World Health Organization (WHO) is working extensively to maximize the use of digital health technology on the global level. In partnership with the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), WHO has implemented an mHealth program called “Be He@lthy Be Mobile (BHBM),” which aims to prevent and control noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) by exploiting the widespread base of mobile subscriptions, majority of which lies in developing economies of the world. The initiative is aimed at the emerging economies, such as those in the African region, with a poor healthcare infrastructure. It operates through the BHBM application, which creates awareness through health content, can be integrated with other health services apps on the phone, and aims to be in tandem with the national health system of the country in which it is being used.
  6. 6. Market Breakup by Type: • Telehealth • Medical Wearables • EMR/EHR Systems • Medical Apps • Healthcare Analytics • Others Market Breakup by Component: • Software • Hardware • Service Market Breakup by Region: • North America • Europe • Asia Pacific • Middle East and Africa • Latin America Report Description Report Description and Highlights
  7. 7. Competitive Landscape With Key Players: • iHealth Lab Inc. • AllScripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., • AirStrip Technologies, • Qualcomm Technologies, • Cerner Corporation, • McKesson Corporation, • Kininklijke Philips N.V., • LifeWatch AG, • Biotelemetry Inc., • eClinicalWorks, • Omron Healthcare, • Athenahealth Inc., • AT&T, etc. View Report TOC, Figures and Tables : https://www.imarcgroup.com/digital-health-market Note: We are updating our research report 2021-2026. If you want to need latest primary and secondary data with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Report Description Report Description and Highlights
  8. 8. A partial List of our Clients We are the trusted business partners to the world's leading corporates, governments, and institutions Partial List of Clients
  9. 9. A partial List of our Clients We are the trusted business partners to the world's leading corporates, governments, and institutions Partial List of Clients
  FOR MORE DETAILS
Visit us at : https://www.imarcgroup.com
TELEPHONE: +1-631-791-1145
E-MAIL: sales@imarcgroup.com

