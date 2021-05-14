Successfully reported this slideshow.
Global Crowdfunding Market Research and Forecast Report 2021-2026

Report Description Report Description and Highlights Global Crowdfunding Market Research Report: As per the latest report ...
Report Description Report Description and Highlights Global Crowdfunding Market Trends : With the continuously rising comp...
Report Description Report Description and Highlights Market Summary: Breakup by Type: •P2P Lending •Equity Investment •Hyb...
Breakup by Region: •North America • United States • Canada •Asia Pacific • China • Japan • India • South Korea • Australia...
•Latin America • Brazil • Mexico • Argentina • Columbia • Chile • Peru • Others •Middle East and Africa Turkey •Saudi Arabia •Iran •United Arab Emirates •Others
Competitive Landscape with Key Players: • CircleUp Network, Inc. • Crowdfunder, Inc. • Fundable LLC • GoFundMe Inc. • Indiegogo, Inc.

Report Description Report Description and Highlights © 2019 IMARC All Rights Reserved This Publication and all it’s conten...
FOR MORE DETAILS Visit us at : Stay With Us: TELEPHONE: +1-631-791-1145 E-MAIL: sales@imarcgroup.com https://www.imarcgrou...
Crowdfunding Market PPT: Top Companies, Trends and Future Details for Business Opportunity

Looking forward, the crowdfunding market value is projected to reach a strong growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).
More info:- https://www.imarcgroup.com/crowdfunding-market

Crowdfunding Market PPT: Top Companies, Trends and Future Details for Business Opportunity

  3. 3. Report Description Report Description and Highlights Global Crowdfunding Market Research Report: As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Crowdfunding Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global crowdfunding market reached a strong growth in 2020. Crowdfunding aids in raising capital for a project or venture from many individuals using the internet. It relies on different websites and social networking platforms to directly access the market and eliminate the dependence on banks or venture capitalists. Nowadays, social media platforms are being preferred for crowdfunding by various companies as it acts as a free promotion resource and can reach a global audience. Moreover, it enables the companies to pre-sell and market products at their convenience. Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/crowdfunding-market/requestsample
  4. 4. Report Description Report Description and Highlights Global Crowdfunding Market Trends : With the continuously rising competition in the global crowdfunding market, the leading players are focusing on differentiating themselves from competitors with their offerings, innovation, price point and attractive offers. Apart from this, the increasing influence of social media is fueling the growth of the market as they offer a platform to provide feedback and valuable information on developing a new product. Consequently, several enterprises are promoting ideas on social media platforms for gauging audience interest. Furthermore, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), numerous countries are actively relying on crowdfunding platforms to raise money to support the healthcare staff and provide them with the required equipment. For instance, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) recently announced a partnership with the crowdfunding platform for donation crowdfunding to support the front liners with the MKN20 protocol to distribute the items to hospitals nationwide. Besides this, the launch of Sponsorships, a crowdfunding feature of YouTube, is assisting creators on the platform to monetizing their content and increase their overall engagement with the audience. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach a strong growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).
  5. 5. Report Description Report Description and Highlights Market Summary: Breakup by Type: •P2P Lending •Equity Investment •Hybrid •Reward-based •Others Breakup by End Use: •Entrepreneurship •Social Cause •Movies and Theater •Real Estate •Music •Technology •Publishing •Other
  6. 6. Breakup by Region: •North America • United States • Canada •Asia Pacific • China • Japan • India • South Korea • Australia • Indonesia • Others •Europe • Germany • France • United Kingdom • Italy • Spain • Russia • Others Report Description Report Description and Highlights
  7. 7. •Latin America • Brazil • Mexico • Argentina • Columbia • Chile • Peru • Others •Middle East and Africa Turkey •Saudi Arabia •Iran •United Arab Emirates •Others Note: We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report. Report Description Report Description and Highlights
  8. 8. Competitive Landscape with Key Players: • CircleUp Network, Inc. • Crowdfunder, Inc. • Fundable LLC • GoFundMe Inc. • Indiegogo, Inc. View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/crowdfunding-market Report Description Report Description and Highlights
  9. 9. A partial List of our Clients We are the trusted business partners to the world's leading corporates, governments, and institutions Partial List of Clients
  10. 10. A partial List of our Clients We are the trusted business partners to the world's leading corporates, governments, and institutions Partial List of Clients
