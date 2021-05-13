Successfully reported this slideshow.
Report Description Report Description and Highlights Contactless Payment Market Outlook 2026: IMARC Group’s latest report,...
Report Description Report Description and Highlights Global Contactless Payment Market Trends: The global contactless paym...
Market Breakup by Technology: • Near Field Communication (NFC) • Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) • Infrared (IR) • O...
Market Breakup by Application: • BFSI • Retail • Transportation • Healthcare • Others Market Breakup by Region: •North Ame...
•Europe • Germany • France • United Kingdom • Italy • Spain • Russia • Others •Latin America • Brazil • Mexico • Others •M...
Competitive Landscape With Key Players: • Giesecke & Devrient GmbH. • Heartland Payment Systems. • Global Payments Inc. • ...
Contactless Payment Market PPT: Trends and Dynamics, Drivers, Competitive landscape and Future Opportunities

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Contactless Payment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” finds that the global contactless payment market size reached US$ 10.50 Billion in 2020.

To learn more about this market, visit us at: https://www.imarcgroup.com/contactless-payment-market


We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The report has categorized the market based on region, technology, device, solution and application.

For more information, request for a free sample report here: https://www.imarcgroup.com/contactless-payment-market/requestsample

Contactless Payment Market PPT: Trends and Dynamics, Drivers, Competitive landscape and Future Opportunities

  About IMARC Group The International Market Analysis Research and Consulting Group is a leading adviser on management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses. IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, chemicals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.
  Contactless Payment Market Outlook 2026: IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Contactless Payment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," finds that the global contactless payment market size reached US$ 10.50 Billion in 2020. Contactless payment refers to a secure method of paying for goods and services. The process makes use of smartphones, smart cards, wearables, and key fobs that can instantly complete a transaction with a wave or a tap. It consists of chips or antennas that are embedded in the device to facilitate contactless transactions at a point of sale (POS) terminal. Contactless payment is considered an efficient payment solution as it provides increased speed of transaction and enhanced security.
  4. 4. Report Description Report Description and Highlights Global Contactless Payment Market Trends: The global contactless payment market is primarily driven by the growing penetration of the internet, which is facilitating the adoption of digital payment platforms. This is further supported by the increasing demand for seamless payment processes in day-to-day life. Contactless payment offers various benefits such as ease of use, low deployment cost, and mobility. It helps reduce the time spent on queuing at various POS terminals and faster checkouts at banks. Besides this, contactless payment is gaining traction across merchant outlets selling low-value products, such as drinks and snacks. They also find applications in ticket and toll booths, fuel stations, and vending machines. Governments across the world are also providing incentives for developing smart solutions and networking infrastructures. Furthermore, the rising awareness regarding the various payment modes, shifting preference towards contactless technologies, and the need for safe and secure transactions are propelling the growth of the market. On account of these factors, the market value is expected to reach US$ 20.7 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.90% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
  5. 5. Market Breakup by Technology: • Near Field Communication (NFC) • Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) • Infrared (IR) • Others Market Breakup by Device: • Smartphones and Wearables • Point-of-Sales Terminals • Smart Cards Market Breakup by Solution: • Payment Terminal Solution • Transaction Management • Security and Fraud Management • Hosted Point-of-Sales • Payment Analytics Report Description Report Description and Highlights
  6. 6. Market Breakup by Application: • BFSI • Retail • Transportation • Healthcare • Others Market Breakup by Region: •North America • United States • Canada •Asia-Pacific • China • Japan • India • South Korea • Australia • Indonesia • Others Report Description Report Description and Highlights
  7. 7. •Europe • Germany • France • United Kingdom • Italy • Spain • Russia • Others •Latin America • Brazil • Mexico • Others •Middle East and Africa Report Description Report Description and Highlights
  8. 8. Competitive Landscape With Key Players: • Giesecke & Devrient GmbH. • Heartland Payment Systems. • Global Payments Inc. • IDEMIA Advent International. • Ingenico Group (Worldline S.A. • On Track Innovations Ltd. • Pax Technology. • Setomatic Systems. • Thales Group. • Valitor. • Verifone Systems Inc. • Francisco Partners • Visa Inc. View Report TOC, Figures and Tables : https://www.imarcgroup.com/contactless-payment-market Report Description Report Description and Highlights
  9. 9. A partial List of our Clients We are the trusted business partners to the world's leading corporates, governments, and institutions Partial List of Clients
  10. 10. A partial List of our Clients We are the trusted business partners to the world's leading corporates, governments, and institutions Partial List of Clients
