A partial List of our Clients We are the trusted business partners to the world's leading corporates, governments, and institutions
According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Cognitive Assessment and Training Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,". Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit a CAGR of more than 20% during 2020-2025. Cognitive assessment and training refer to a formal evaluation of psychological faculties that are used to detect cognitive impairment in the early stages. They help in assessing the psychological functioning and speed of information processing in a patient.

Contact US:

IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com
Email: sales@imarcgroup.com
USA: +1-631-791-1145
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market PPT: Size, Growth, Demand and Forecast till 2020-2025

  1. 1. Copyright © IMARC Service Pvt Ltd. All Rights Reserved Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Research Report and Forecast 2025 Report Edition: 2020 © 2020 IMARC All Rights Reserved
  2. 2. Report DescriptionAbout IMARC Group The International Market Analysis Research and Consulting Group is a leading adviser on management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses. IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, chemicals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise. IMARC’s tailored approach combines unfathomable insight into the dynamics of companies and markets with close cooperation at all levels of the client organization. This ensures that our clients achieve unmatchable competitive advantage, build more proficient organizations, and secure lasting results.
  3. 3. Report DescriptionReport Description and Highlights Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Overview: According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Cognitive Assessment and Training Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit a CAGR of more than 20% during 2020-2025. Cognitive assessment and training refer to a formal evaluation of psychological faculties that are used to detect cognitive impairment in the early stages. They help in assessing the psychological functioning and speed of information processing in a patient.
  4. 4. Report DescriptionReport Description and Highlights Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Trends: The market is primarily driven by the growing awareness regarding the importance of maintaining cognitive health. There has been a rise in the prevalence of mental disorders due to malnutrition, prenatal drug exposure, genetic syndromes and chromosome abnormalities in early childhood, and neural disorders and drug treatments in old age. This has led to an increased demand for cognitive assessment and training worldwide. Besides this, with technological advancements, market players have introduced computerized cognitive assessment tools that offer automated scoring, enhanced accuracy in detection and minimized chances of human error. Along with this, improving healthcare facilities across the globe are further catalyzing the growth of the market. Request for a free sample report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cognitive-assessment-training- market/requestsample
  5. 5. Report DescriptionReport Description and Highlights Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Segmentation: Breakup by Component: • Solutions • Assessment • Data Management • Project Management • Data Analysis and Reporting • Others • Services • Training and Support • Consulting For more information, click here: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cognitive-assessment-training-market
  6. 6. Report Description Report Description and Highlights Breakup by Application: • Clinical Trials • Classroom Learning • Corporate Learning • Brain Training • Research • Others Breakup by End-User Sector: • Education • Healthcare • Corporate • Sports • Defense • Others
  7. 7. Report DescriptionReport Description and Highlights Breakup by Assessment Type: • Pen- and Paper-Based Assessment • Hosted Assessment • Biometrics Assessment Market Segmentation by Region: • North America • Europe • Asia Pacific • Middle East and Africa • Latin America Browse Related Report: Project Portfolio Management Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/project-portfolio-management- market Software Defined Radio Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/software-defined-radio-market
  8. 8. Report Description Report Description and Highlights Competitive Landscape: The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market. Some of these key players include: • CRF Bracket • Brain Resource Ltd. • Cambridge Cognition Ltd • Cognifit, Cogstate Ltd. • ERT Clinical • ImPACT Applications Inc. • MedAvante-ProPhase Inc. • Pearson Education • Prophase LLC • Quest Diagnostics Inc
  9. 9. A partial List of our Clients We are the trusted business partners to the world's leading corporates, governments, and institutions Partial List of Clients
  10. 10. A partial List of our Clients We are the trusted business partners to the world's leading corporates, governments, and institutions Partial List of Clients
