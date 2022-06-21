Successfully reported this slideshow.

Battery Market: Growth, Outlook, Demand, Keyplayer Analysis and Opportunity 2022-27

0

Share

Jun. 21, 2022
0 likes 3 views
Upcoming SlideShare
Cell-Based Assay Market 2022-2027: Size, Share, Trends, Analysis & Research ...
Cell-Based Assay Market 2022-2027: Size, Share, Trends, Analysis & Research ...
Loading in …3
×
1 of 14
1 of 14

Battery Market: Growth, Outlook, Demand, Keyplayer Analysis and Opportunity 2022-27

Jun. 21, 2022
0 likes 3 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Devices & Hardware

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global battery market size reached US$ 105.56 Billion in 2021. A battery is a power supply unit that consists of one or more cells to convert chemical energy into electrical energy. It acts as a primary or backup power supply device in transport, industrial, and commercial applications. A battery consists of various components, such as a cathode, an anode and an electrolyte, operated on an electromotive force principle.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global battery market size reached US$ 105.56 Billion in 2021. A battery is a power supply unit that consists of one or more cells to convert chemical energy into electrical energy. It acts as a primary or backup power supply device in transport, industrial, and commercial applications. A battery consists of various components, such as a cathode, an anode and an electrolyte, operated on an electromotive force principle.

Devices & Hardware

Recommended

More Related Content

More from IMARC Group

Air Taxi Market PPT: Growth, Outlook, Demand, Keyplayer Analysis and Opportun...
IMARC Group
Private LTE Market PPT 2022: Size, Growth, Demand and Forecast till 2027
IMARC Group
PPT- Location Analytics Market Growth, Demand and Challenges of the Key Indu...
IMARC Group
PPT- Global Autonomous Train Market Growth, Demand and Challenges of the Key ...
IMARC Group
Tooling Market PPT: Overview, Dynamics, Trends, Segmentation, Application and...
IMARC Group
HVAC Control Market PPT 2022: Size, Growth, Demand and Forecast till 2027
IMARC Group
Grease Market PPT(2022- 2027) : Global Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and...
IMARC Group
China Electric Vehicle Battery Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel, ...
IMARC Group
PPT- Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Growth, Demand and Challenges of t...
IMARC Group
PPT- Application Processor Market Growth, Demand and Challenges of the Key I...
IMARC Group
3d Medical Imaging Equipment Market PPT 2022: Size, Growth, Demand and Foreca...
IMARC Group
Global Wireless Sensors Market PPT: Demand, Trends and Business Opportunitie...
IMARC Group
India Textile Recycling Market Report in PPT: Top Companies, Trends and Futur...
IMARC Group
Global Air Quality Monitoring Market PPT: Demand, Trends and Business Opport...
IMARC Group
West Africa Food Services Market PPT: Demand, Trends and Business Opportunit...
IMARC Group
Sun Care Products Market PPT(2022- 2027) : Global Trends, Scope, Demand, Oppo...
IMARC Group
PPT- Refrigerated Transport Market Growth, Demand and Challenges of the Key ...
IMARC Group
North America Calcium Chloride Market PPT 2022: Size, Growth, Demand and For...
IMARC Group
Europe Recycled Plastics Market PPT 2022-27 | Enhancing Huge Growth and Late...
IMARC Group
Electric Vehicles Market PPT: Growth, Outlook, Demand, Keyplayer Analysis and...
IMARC Group

Featured

What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
(3.5/5)
Free
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
(5/5)
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
(4/5)
Free
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
(4.5/5)
Free
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(3.5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
(5/5)
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
(4/5)
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
(4.5/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4.5/5)
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
(4/5)
Free
System Identification: Tutorials Presented at the 5th IFAC Symposium on Identification and System Parameter Estimation, F.R. Germany, September 1979 Elsevier Books Reference
(4/5)
Free
Young Men and Fire: Twenty-fifth Anniversary Edition Norman MacLean
(4.5/5)
Free
Energy Conservation in Buildings: The Achievement of 50% Energy Saving: An Environmental Challenge? Elsevier Books Reference
(4/5)
Free
The Victorian Internet: The Remarkable Story of the Telegraph and the Nineteenth Century's On-line Pioneers Tom Standage
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
A Brief History of Motion: From the Wheel, to the Car, to What Comes Next Tom Standage
(4.5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
Second Nature: Scenes from a World Remade Nathaniel Rich
(5/5)
Free
Spooked: The Trump Dossier, Black Cube, and the Rise of Private Spies Barry Meier
(4/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(4.5/5)
Free
Test Gods: Virgin Galactic and the Making of a Modern Astronaut Findaway
(5/5)
Free
Einstein's Fridge: How the Difference Between Hot and Cold Explains the Universe Paul Sen
(4.5/5)
Free
Dignity in a Digital Age: Making Tech Work for All of Us Ro Khanna
(4/5)
Free
After Steve: How Apple Became a Trillion-Dollar Company and Lost its Soul Tripp Mickle
(4.5/5)
Free
User Friendly: How the Hidden Rules of Design Are Changing the Way We Live, Work, and Play Cliff Kuang
(4.5/5)
Free
Lean Out: The Truth About Women, Power, and the Workplace Marissa Orr
(4.5/5)
Free
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener
(4/5)
Free
Blockchain: The Next Everything Stephen P. Williams
(4/5)
Free
A World Without Work: Technology, Automation, and How We Should Respond Findaway
(4.5/5)
Free
The Players Ball: A Genius, a Con Man, and the Secret History of the Internet's Rise David Kushner
(4.5/5)
Free

Battery Market: Growth, Outlook, Demand, Keyplayer Analysis and Opportunity 2022-27

  1. 1. Copyright © IMARC Service Pvt Ltd. All Rights Reserved Global Battery Market Research Report 2022-2027 Author: Elena Anderson Marketing Manager IMARC Group © 2022 IMARC All Rights Reserved
  2. 2. Report Description About IMARC Group International Market Analysis Research and Consulting Group is a leading adviser on management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all regions and industry verticals to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses. IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, chemicals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise. IMARC’s tailored approach combines unfathomable insight into the dynamics of companies and markets with close cooperation at all levels of the client organization. This ensures that our clients achieve unmatchable competitive advantage, build more proficient organizations, and secure lasting results.
  3. 3. Report Description Report Description and Highlights Global Battery Market Outlook 2022-2027: The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Battery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” finds that the global battery market size reached US$ 105.56 Billion in 2021. A battery is a power supply unit that consists of one or more cells to convert chemical energy into electrical energy. It acts as a primary or backup power supply device in transport, industrial, and commercial applications. A battery consists of various components, such as a cathode, an anode and an electrolyte, operated on an electromotive force principle. It functions as an energy storage technology that is used in events of blackouts, power shortages, or heavy electricity demand. A battery is also durable, cost-effective, safe, stable, lightweight, reliable, and portable, and is available in various shapes and sizes. Some common types of batteries include lead-acid, lithium-ion, nickel-metal hydride (NiMH), and nickel-cadmium (NiCD). Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/battery- market/requestsample
  4. 4. Report Description Report Description and Highlights Global Battery Market Drivers/Constraints: The market is primarily driven by the expanding automotive industry. The growing environmental consciousness has resulted in the adoption of rechargeable electric vehicles like hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and electric vehicles (EVs) that make use of batteries. In addition, these batteries find applications in the machinery and maritime equipment, industrial automation system, maritime machinery, defense and aviation, electronic, oil and gas, and civil infrastructure industries, thus fueling the market growth. In recent years, the rising need for electric- powered forklifts and automation systems in industrial logistics and storage warehouses, workshops, and large-scale factories are also propelling the demand for batteries. Besides this, the increasing popularity of consumer electronics, such as LCDs, smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices like fitness bands, are facilitating the market growth. Moreover, technological innovations, such as the introduction of portable and flow batteries with enhanced durability and efficacy, are also creating a positive outlook for the market. View Report TOC, Figures and Tables: https://www.imarcgroup.com/battery-market
  5. 5. Report Description Report Description and Highlights Key Market Segmentation The research report includes the following segments: Breakup by Type: • Primary Battery • Secondary Market Breakup by Product: • Lithium-Ion • Lead Acid • Nickel Metal Hydride • Nickel Cadmium
  6. 6. Report Description Report Description and Highlights Breakup by Application: • Automotive Batteries • Industrial Batteries • Portable Batteries Breakup by Region: • North America • Asia Pacific • Europe • Latin America • Middle East and Africa Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 182.96 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.20% during 2022-2027.
  7. 7. Report Description Report Description and Highlights Competitive Landscape: • A123 Systems LLC (Wanxiang Group Corporation) • BYD Motors Inc • Contemporary Amperex Technology Corporation Limited • Envision AESC Group Limited (Envision Group) • GS Yuasa Corporation • Johnsons Controls Inc • Panasonic Corporation • obert Bosch GmbH (Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH) • Saft (TotalEnergies SE) • Samsung SDI Corporation Limited • Tesla Inc • Toshiba Corporation Note: We are updating our reports, If you want the report with the latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) including industry trends, market size and Competitive landscape, etc. Click here: https://www.imarcgroup.com/battery-market/requestsample
  8. 8. Report Description Key Questions Answered in the Report 1. What has been the historical growth rate of the global Battery Market? 2. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global Battery Market? 3. What are the key factors driving the global Battery Market? 4. What is the breakup of the global Battery Market based on the type? 5. What is the breakup of the global Battery Market based on the application? 6. What is the breakup of the global Battery Market based on the distribution channel? 7. What are the key regions in the global Battery Market? 8. Who are the key players/companies in the global Battery Market?
  9. 9. Report Description Table of Contents 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 2.1 Objectives of the Study 2.2 Stakeholders 2.3 Data Sources 2.3.1 Primary Sources 2.3.2 Secondary Sources 2.4 Market Estimation 2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach 2.4.2 Top-Down Approach 2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction 4.1 Overview 4.2 Key Industry Trends
  10. 10. Report Description Table of Contents 5 Global Autonomous Train Market Industry 5.1 Market Overview 5.2 Market Performance 5.3 Impact of COVID-19 5.4 Market Breakup by Type 5.5 Market Breakup by Product 5.6 Market Breakup by Application 5.7 Market Breakup by Region Click here to visit the complete table of content with list of figures and tables: https://www.imarcgroup.com/battery-market/toc
  11. 11. A partial List of our Clients We are the trusted business partners to the world's leading corporates, governments, and institutions Partial List of Clients
  12. 12. A partial List of our Clients We are the trusted business partners to the world's leading corporates, governments, and institutions Partial List of Clients
  13. 13. Report Description Report Description and Highlights © 2022 IMARC All Rights Reserved This Publication and all it’s contents unless otherwise mentioned are copyrighted in the name of International Market Analysis Research and Consulting (IMARC). No part of this publication may be reproduced, repackaged, redistributed or resold in whole or in any part. The publication may also not be used in any form or by and means graphic electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, taping or by information storage or retrieval, or by any other form, without the express consent of International Market Analysis Research and Consulting (IMARC). Disclaimer: All contents and data of this publication, including forecasts, data analysis and opinion have been based on information and sources believed to be accurate and reliable at the time of publishing. International Market Analysis Research and Consulting makes no representation of warranty of any kind as to the accuracy or completeness of any Information provided. IMARC accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss or damage resulting from opinion, errors or inaccuracies if any found this publication. IMARC, IMARC Group and Global Therapy Insight Series are registered trademarks of International Market Analysis Research and Consulting. All other trademarks used in this publication are registered trademarks of their respective companies.
  14. 14. FOR MORE DETAILS Visit us at : Stay With Us: TELEPHONE: +1-631-791-1145 E-MAIL: sales@imarcgroup.com https://www.imarcgroup.com Contact Us

×