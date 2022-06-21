According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global battery market size reached US$ 105.56 Billion in 2021. A battery is a power supply unit that consists of one or more cells to convert chemical energy into electrical energy. It acts as a primary or backup power supply device in transport, industrial, and commercial applications. A battery consists of various components, such as a cathode, an anode and an electrolyte, operated on an electromotive force principle.