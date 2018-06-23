Jawaban lap pembentukan tim pokja pembangunan zi 2017

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 KEPOLISIAN NEGARA REPUBLIK INDONESIA DAERAH METRO JAYA RESORT METRO JAKARTA SELATAN LAPORAN HASIL TIM POKJA PEMBANGUNAN ...
2 4 FIRDAUS PRAPANCA, SH KOMPOL /73100629 KASI PROPAM KETUA TIM I : MANAJEMEN PERUBAHAN didukung : 1. Kasubsibidops 2. Par...
3 12 MOCH SAFI’I SH, MH KOMPOL / 60110440 KAPOLSEK MAMPANG PRAPATAN PENANGGUNG JAWAB PEMBANGUNAN ZONA INTEGRITAS DI POLSEK...
4 A.n KAPOLRES METRO JAKARTA SELATAN WAKA BUDI SARTONO, S.IK, M.Si AJUN KOMISARIS BESAR POLISI NRP 75050536 KEPOLISIAN NEG...
5 KEPOLISIAN NEGARA REPUBLIK INDONESIA DAERAH METRO JAYA RESORT METRO JAKARTA SELATAN DOKUMENTASI PENYUSUNAN TIM POKJA ZON...
  1. 1. 1 KEPOLISIAN NEGARA REPUBLIK INDONESIA DAERAH METRO JAYA RESORT METRO JAKARTA SELATAN LAPORAN HASIL TIM POKJA PEMBANGUNAN ZONA INTERGRITAS MENUJU WBK/WBBM KEPOLISIAN RESORT METRO JAKARTA SELATAN TAHUN 2018 A. DASAR Peraturan Menteri Pendayagunaan Aparatur Negara dan Reformasi Birokrasi Nomor 52 tahun 2014 tentang Pedoman Pembangunan Zona lntegritas Menuju Wilayah Bebas Korupsi dan Wilayah Birokrasi Bersih dan Melayani di Lingkungan Kementrian/Lembaga dan pemerintah Negara B. MAKSUD DAN TUJUAN 1. Laporan hasil pembentukanTim pokja pembangunan Zona lntegritas menuju wilayah bebas dari korupsi (WBK)/Wilayah Birokrasi Bersih Melayanani (WBBM) ini dibuat untuk mengukur capaian target yang telah ditentukan dan kendala dalam pelaksanaannya; dan 2. Tujuan Laporan hasil hasil pembentukanTim pokja pembangunan Zona lntegritas menuju wilayah bebas dari korupsi (WBK)/Wilayah Birokrasi Bersih Melayanani (WBBM) ini dibuat adalah untuk memberikan saran dan masukan kepada pimpinan guna mengambil keputusan lebih lanjut. C. HASIL PELAKSANAAN a. Waktu dan tempat Hari : Senin Tanggal : 8 Januari 2018 Pukul : 08.00 wib sd 10.00 wib Tempat : Rupat lantai 2 Restro Jaksel Pimpinan : Kapolres Metro Jakarta Selatan Peserta ; 1. Wakapolres 2. Para Kabag/Kasat/Kasi 3. Pamen/Pama/Ba b. Susunan Tim Pokja NO NAMA PANGKAT/NRP JABATAN KETERANGAN 1 2 3 4 5 1 MARDIAZ K DWIHANANTO, S.IK, M. Hum KOMBES POL/ 71120264 KAPOLRES PENANGGUNG JAWAB 2 BUDI SARTONO , S.IK , MSi AKBP / 75050536 WAKA POLRES KETUA 3 SRI MUKMININ S.Pd KOMPOL /71060371 KASUBBAG PROGAR BAG REN SEKRETARIS
  2. 2. 2 4 FIRDAUS PRAPANCA, SH KOMPOL /73100629 KASI PROPAM KETUA TIM I : MANAJEMEN PERUBAHAN didukung : 1. Kasubsibidops 2. Para KBO Sub Satker 5 NUR FAIDAH DJAFAR, SH AKBP 68020038 KABAG SUMDA KETUA TIM II: PENATAAN TATA LAKSANA didukung : 1. Kasubbag pers 2. Kasium 3. Kasitipol 4. Para KBO Sub Satker MERANGKAP KETUA TIM III ; PENATAAN SISTEM MANAJEMEN SDM didukung : 1. Kasubbag Pres 2. Kasi Propam 3. Para KBO Sub Satker 6 ROKHIMAH AKBP/ 60090303 KABAG REN KETUA TIM IV : PENGUATAN AKUNTABILITAS didukung : 1. Kasubbag Progar 2. Paur Subag Progar 3. Para KBO Sub Satker 7 AGUS PRAYITNO KOMPOL / 62080619 KASIWAS KETUA TIM V / PENGUATAN PENGAWASAN didukung : 1. Kasi Propam 2. Kasubsibidops 3. Kasubsibidbin 8 Drs EFFENDI SIRAIT, MM AKBP / 67050665 KASAT INTEL KETUA TIM VI : PENINGKATAN KUALITAS PELAYANAN PUBLIK didukung : 1. Kasat Reskrim 2. Kasat Narkoba 3. Kasat Lantas 4. Kasat Sabhara 5. Kasat Binmas 6. Ka SPKT 9. KURNIAWAN ISMAIL, SH, S.IK KOMPOL / 79121331 KAPOLSEK KEB. LAMA PENANGGUNG JAWAB PEMBANGUNAN ZONA INTEGRITAS DI POLSEK KEBAYORAN LAMA 10. MAULANA J KAREPESINA KOMPOL / 78020922 KAPOLSEK TEBET PENANGGUNG JAWAB PEMBANGUNAN ZONA INTEGRITAS DI POLSEK TEBET 11 IRWA ZAINI ADIB S.IK, MH AKBP/78100898 KAPOLSEK METRO SETIA BUDI PENANGGUNG JAWAB PEMBANGUNAN ZONA INTEGRITAS DI POLSEK METRO
  3. 3. 3 12 MOCH SAFI’I SH, MH KOMPOL / 60110440 KAPOLSEK MAMPANG PRAPATAN PENANGGUNG JAWAB PEMBANGUNAN ZONA INTEGRITAS DI POLSEK MAMPANG PRAPATAN 13 HARSONO KOMPOL / 62110046 KAPOLSEK PASAR MINGGU PENANGGUNG JAWAB PEMBANGUNAN ZONA INTEGRITAS DI POLSEK PASAR MINGGU 14 SUJANTO, S.Pd KOMPOL / 69080555 KAPOLSEK CILANDAK PENANGGUNG JAWAB PEMBANGUNAN ZONA INTEGRITAS DI POLSEK CILANDAK 15 SYAMSU RIJAL, S.IK AKBP / 77100890 KAPOLSEK METRO KEBAYORAN . BARU PENANGGUNG JAWAB PEMBANGUNAN ZONA INTEGRITAS DI POLSEK METRO KEBAYORAN BARU 16 MUHAMAD BUDIONO, SH, MM KOMPOL / 66030428 KAPOLSEK PANCORAN PENANGGUNG JAWAB PEMBANGUNAN ZONA INTEGRITAS DI POLSEK PANCORAN 17 PRAYITNO KOMPOL / 67030010 KAPOLSEK JAGAKARSA PENANGGUNG JAWAB PEMBANGUNAN ZONA INTEGRITAS DI POLSEK JAGAKARSA 18 RAHMAT EKO MULYADI, S,Sos KOMPOL / 75030749 KAPOLSEK PESANGGRAHAN PENANGGUNG JAWAB PEMBANGUNAN ZONA INTEGRITAS DI POLSEK PESANGGRAHAN D. PENUTUP Dengan laporan hasil pembangunan zona integritas menuju WBK/WBBM Polres Metro Jakarta Selatan ini dibuat sebagai saran masukan kepada Pimpinan dalam menentukan kebijakan lebih lanjut. KEPALA BAGIAN PERENCANAAN ROKHIMAH AJUN KOMISARIS BESAR POLISI NRP.59090303
  4. 4. 4 A.n KAPOLRES METRO JAKARTA SELATAN WAKA BUDI SARTONO, S.IK, M.Si AJUN KOMISARIS BESAR POLISI NRP 75050536 KEPOLISIAN NEGARA REPUBLIK INDONESIA DAERAH METRO JAYA RESORT METROPOLITAN JAKARTA SELATAN Jalan Wijaya II/42 Kebayoran Baru Jakarta 12160 Nomor : B / 38 / I / 2018 / Restro Jaksel Klasifikasi : BIASA Lampiran : - Perihal : Undangan 1. Rujukan : a. Peratura Kapolri Nnomor 7 Tahun 2015 tentang perubahan atas Peraturan Kepala Kepolisian Negara Republik Indonesia Nomor 20 Tahun 2012 tentang Penyusunan Laporan Akuntabilitas Kinerja Instansi (LKIP) di lingkungan Kepolisian Negara Republik Indonesia; b. Keputusan Kapolres Metro Jakarta Selatan Nomor : Kep/108/X/2017 tanggal 27 Oktober 2017 tentang Rencana Strategis Polres Metro Jakarta Selatan Tahun 2015-2019 (revisi); c. Keputusan Kapolres Metro Jakarta Selatan Nomor : Kep/71/VI/2017 tanggal 29 Juni 2016 tentang Rencana Kerja Polres Metro Jaya Tahun T.A. 2017; 2. Sehubungan dengan rujukan tersebut di atas, dimohon kepada para Kabag, Kasat dan Kasi memerintahkan para KBO dan Operator dalam rangka rapat penyusunan Tim Pokja Pembangunan Zona Integritas Polres Metro Jakarta Selatan T.A. 2018 yang akan dilaksanakan pada: Hari, Tanggal : Senin, 8 Januari 2018 Jam : 08.00 WIB s/d selesai Tempat : Ruang Rapat Lantai II Polres Metro Jakarta Selatan Pakaian : Yang berlaku pada waktu itu 3. Demikian untuk menjadi maklum. Tembusan : Kapolres Metro Jakarta Selatan Jakarta, 8 Januari 2018 Kepada Yth. 1. PARA KABAG 2. PARA KASAT 3. PARA KASI di Jakarta Paraf : 1 Kabag Ren :
  5. 5. 5 KEPOLISIAN NEGARA REPUBLIK INDONESIA DAERAH METRO JAYA RESORT METRO JAKARTA SELATAN DOKUMENTASI PENYUSUNAN TIM POKJA ZONA INTEGRITAS POLRES METRO JAKARTA SELATAN TAHUN 2018

