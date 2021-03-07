Successfully reported this slideshow.
Hari /Tanggal : Senin, 11 Mei 2020 Pukul : 09:30 sd 10:00 WIB Tema : Polusi Air di Sekitar Kita
Tetap Belajar di Rumah

Published in: Education
  1. 1. Hari /Tanggal : Senin, 11 Mei 2020 Pukul : 09:30 sd 10:00 WIB Tema : Polusi Air di Sekitar Kita LK. PR. TVRI Onlene & Lainnya Tidak Mengikuti I 7.A 16 12 28 8 10 10 1. Tidak mempunyai Hp android 7.B 16 12 28 10 6 12 2. Tidak ada Cenel TVRI 7.C 16 12 28 12 5 11 3. Kurang kesadaran orang tua 7.D 17 11 28 17 5 6 4. Tidak terjangkau/ letak geografis 112 47 26 39 34,82% II 8. A 13 14 27 12 3 12 8.B 14 12 26 12 5 9 8.C 13 14 27 13 4 10 80 37 12 31 38,75% III 9.A 13 18 31 1 1 29 5. Siswa Kls 9 tidak mengikuti KBM 9.B 15 18 33 3 2 28 90,63% 9.C 14 18 32 2 0 30 96 6 3 87 90,63% Jlh Pembelajaran Melalui PEMERINTAH KABUPATEN KARIMUN SMP NEGERI 1 BURU Alamat : Jln. Pendidikan Buru Karimun Telp. (0777) 328022 *E -m ail:sm pnsatuburu@y ahoo.co.id REKAPITULASI DAFTAR HADIR PESERTA DIDIK BELAJAR DI RUMAH Keterangan Siswa tidak mengikuti Pembelaaran disebabkan : Kepala SMP Negeri 1 Buru ILYAS MASDUKI, S.Pd NIP. 19650407 199803 1 004 No. Kelas Siswa Buru - Karimun, 11 Mei 2020 11,25% Jumlah Siswa Klas 7 Jumlah Siswa Klas 8 Jumlah Siswa Klas 9 Persentase 65,18% Prosentase Kehadiran Prosentase Kehadiran 61,25%

