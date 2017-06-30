TAREA 7 ASIGNATURA: BIOESTADÍSTICA TEMA: ESPERANZA MATEMATICA O VALOR ESPERADO 1.- La función de densidad de las medicione...
6.- El periodo de hospitalización, en días, para pacientes que siguen el tratamiento para cierto tipo de trastorno renal e...
Si el costo del modelo deseado es de $1200 por unidad y al final del año la empresa obtiene un descuento de 50𝑋2, ¿cuánto ...
  1. 1. TAREA 7 ASIGNATURA: BIOESTADÍSTICA TEMA: ESPERANZA MATEMATICA O VALOR ESPERADO 1.- La función de densidad de las mediciones codificadas del diámetro de paso de los hilos de un encaje es 𝑓( 𝑥) = { 4 𝜋(1 + 𝑥2) , 0 < 𝑥 < 1, 0, 𝑒𝑛 𝑜𝑡𝑟𝑜 𝑐𝑎𝑠𝑜. Calcule el valor esperado de X y su varianza. 2.- Si la utilidad para un distribuidor de un automóvil nuevo, en unidades de $5000, se puede ver como una variable aleatoria X que tiene la siguiente función de densidad 𝑓( 𝑥) = {2(1 − 𝑥), 0 < 𝑥 < 1, 0, 𝑒𝑛 𝑜𝑡𝑟𝑜 𝑐𝑎𝑠𝑜. Calcule la utilidad promedio por automóvil y su varianza. ¿Cuál es la utilidad promedio por automóvil que obtiene un distribuidor y su varianza, si la utilidad en cada uno está dada por 𝑔( 𝑋) = 𝑋2? 3.- La función de densidad de la variable aleatoria continua X, el número total de horas que una familia utiliza una aspiradora durante un año, en unidades de 100 horas, se da como 𝑓( 𝑥) = { 𝑥, 0 < 𝑥 < 1, 2 − 𝑥, 1 ≤ 𝑥 < 2, 0, 𝑒𝑛 𝑜𝑡𝑟𝑜 𝑐𝑎𝑠𝑜. Calcule el número promedio de horas por año que las familias utilizan sus aspiradoras y su varianza. 4.- Una variable aleatoria continua X tiene la siguiente función de densidad 𝑓( 𝑥) = { 𝑒−𝑥, 𝑥 > 0, 0, 𝑒𝑛 𝑜𝑡𝑟𝑜 𝑐𝑎𝑠𝑜. Calcule el valor esperado de 𝑔( 𝑋) = 𝑒2𝑋 3⁄ y su varianza. 5.- ¿Cuál es la utilidad promedio por automóvil que obtiene un distribuidor, si la utilidad en cada uno está dada por 𝑔( 𝑋) = 𝑋2, donde X es una variable aleatoria que tiene la función de densidad del ejercicio 2?
  2. 2. 6.- El periodo de hospitalización, en días, para pacientes que siguen el tratamiento para cierto tipo de trastorno renal es una variable aleatoria 𝑌 = 𝑋 + 4, donde X tiene la siguiente función de densidad 𝑓( 𝑥) = { 32 ( 𝑥 + 4)3, 𝑥 > 0, 0, 𝑒𝑛 𝑜𝑡𝑟𝑜 𝑐𝑎𝑠𝑜. Calcule el número promedio de días que una persona permanece hospitalizada con el fin de seguir el tratamiento para dicha enfermedad y su varianza. 7.- Calcule la proporción X de personas que se podría esperar que respondieran a cierta encuesta que se envía por correo, si X tiene la siguiente función de densidad 𝑓( 𝑥) = { 2( 𝑥 + 2) 5 , 0 < 𝑥 < 1, 0, 𝑒𝑛 𝑜𝑡𝑟𝑜 𝑐𝑎𝑠𝑜. Calcule 𝐸[ 𝑔( 𝑋)] para la función 𝑔( 𝑋) = 3𝑋2 + 4. 8.- Sea X una variable aleatoria con la siguiente distribución de probabilidad: x -3 6 9 f(x) 1/6 1/2 1/3 Calcule 𝜇 𝑔( 𝑋), donde 𝑔( 𝑥) = (2𝑋 + 1)2, calcule también su varianza. 9.- Una empresa industrial grande compra varios procesadores de textos nuevos al final de cada año; el número exacto depende de la frecuencia de reparaciones del año anterior. Suponga que el número de procesadores de textos, X, que se compran cada año tiene la siguiente distribución de probabilidad: x 0 1 2 3 f(x) 1/10 3/10 2/5 1/5
  3. 3. Si el costo del modelo deseado es de $1200 por unidad y al final del año la empresa obtiene un descuento de 50𝑋2, ¿cuánto espera gastar esta empresa en nuevos procesadores de textos durante este año? 10.- Calcule la proporción X de personas que se podría esperar que respondieran a cierta encuesta que se envía por correo, si X tiene la siguiente función de densidad 𝑓( 𝑥) = { 2( 𝑥 + 2) 5 , 0 < 𝑥 < 1, 0, 𝑒𝑛 𝑜𝑡𝑟𝑜 𝑐𝑎𝑠𝑜. Calcule 𝜎𝑔( 𝑋) 2 para la función 𝑔( 𝑋) = 3𝑋2 + 4. es para x solamente 11.- Sea X una variable aleatoria con la siguiente distribución de probabilidad: x -3 6 9 f(x) 1/6 1/2 1/3 Calcule 𝜇 𝑔( 𝑋), donde 𝑔( 𝑥) = (2𝑋 + 1)2; calcule también la desviación estándar. Evalúe 𝐸[(2𝑋 + 1)2]. 12.- Si una variable aleatoria X se define de manera que 𝐸[( 𝑋 − 1)2] = 10 𝑦 𝐸[( 𝑋 − 2)2] = 6, calcule 𝜇 𝑦 𝜎2. 13.- El periodo Y en minutos que se requiere para generar un reflejo humano ante el gas lacrimógeno tiene la siguiente función de densidad 𝑓( 𝑦) = { 1 4 𝑒−𝑦 4⁄ , 0 ≤ 𝑦 < ∞, 0, 𝑒𝑛 𝑜𝑡𝑟𝑜 𝑐𝑎𝑠𝑜. a) ¿Cuál es el tiempo medio para el reflejo? b) Calcule 𝐸( 𝑌2) y 𝑉𝑎𝑟( 𝑌).

